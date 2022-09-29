In Spain, mussels are everywhere: steamed with onions, smothered in tomato sauce, or adorning other dishes. But the sea has grown too hot for these tasty shellfish. This year, 800 growers in northeast Spain have already lost 150 tons of mussels, but that’s not the worst news. Seven total weeks of heat waves—- a record — have nearly wiped out all the baby mussels for next year’s harvest. Reporter Gerry Hadden travels to the Ebro Delta on the Mediterranean coast to talk with fish mongers about how they're coping.

