Spain's mussels weakened by hot seas
In Spain, mussels are everywhere: steamed with onions, smothered in tomato sauce, or adorning other dishes. But the sea has grown too hot for these tasty shellfish. This year, 800 growers in northeast Spain have already lost 150 tons of mussels, but that’s not the worst news. Seven total weeks of heat waves—- a record — have nearly wiped out all the baby mussels for next year’s harvest. Reporter Gerry Hadden travels to the Ebro Delta on the Mediterranean coast to talk with fish mongers about how they're coping.
Denmark’s queen ends royal titles for some grandchildren
Queen Margrethe II announced last week that the four children of her son Prince Joachim will lose their royal titles. While the palace said the reasoning was to allow her grandchildren the chance to “shape their own existence,” there's a wider trend among European monarchies to make the royal households smaller, as Danish historian Lars Hovbakke Sørensen told The World's Carolyn Beeler.
Saudi Arabia win bid to host 2029 Asian Winter Games at desert megacity
Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it has won a bid to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games at a planned mountain resort in the Gulf Arab state’s $500bn (£440bn) flagship Neom project. The Trojena development is expected to be completed in 2026 and will offer outdoor skiing, a...
Disappearing North American loon
The Common Loon is an icon of the woods and lakes of the upper Midwest and southern Canada. Its haunting cry is a hallmark of the North American wilderness. And it’s in trouble — but the mysteries behind its decline cannot be solved by one nation or state. Emily Haavik investigates.
