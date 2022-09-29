Read full article on original website
World
Iran arrests university student protesters on campus
A group of students were trapped inside the prestigious Sharif University. The security guards locked them inside and chased some of them to the university parking lot. Social media footage showed some were taken away to undisclosed locations. Universities in Iran have always been hotbeds of protests. Similar events took place in 1999 and 2009, leading to many arrests and deaths among the students by security forces.
Divorce applications soar to their highest level in a decade following introduction of new 'no-fault' laws aimed at ending 'blame game' between separating spouses
Divorce applications have soared to their highest level in a decade following the introduction of new 'no-fault' laws in England and Wales this year. New figures from the Ministry of Justice, published today, revealed that between April and June this year there were more than 33,500 divorce applications. This was...
The forgotten tribe that hasn't discovered 'fire' yet
There are a few tribes that prefer to be isolated from the outside world. The most isolated one of them all is the Sentinelese, living on the North Sentinel Island in the Indian Ocean.
Follow the first rule of strategy: Eject China from the TSP
Strategy has a significant number of rules well defined by the geniuses in its pantheon: Sunzi, Sun Bin, Alexander, Caesar, Vegetius, Machiavelli, de Saxe, Frederick the Great, Clausewitz, Jomini, Moltke, Mahan, Lenin, Tukhachevsky, Fuller, Liddle Hart, Mao, Brodie, Kahn. It would not occur to any of these great strategists to advise that the enemy should not be funded from one’s own resources. Great strategists would assume this was self-evident, just as one should not tell the enemy one’s plans.
Russian losses are evident in the streets of a key liberated Ukrainian city
Bodies of Russian soldiers lie in the streets of Lyman after their comrades' retreat from the city, the latest in a series of setbacks for Moscow.
World
Bosnian elections overshadowed by higher power
On Sunday night, Bosnian voters went to the polls in an election marked by ethnic tensions. The vote saw a strong contest between ethnic nationalists and progressive parties across the country. But the process was ultimately overshadowed by changes to the country’s constitution forced through by Bosnia's unelected high representative. John Last reports.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukrainians break through Russian defences in south amid rapid advances in east
Ukraine appears to make biggest breakthroughs in south since war began; Tesla boss rebuked for Twitter poll ‘solution’ to invasion
Saudi Arabia win bid to host 2029 Asian Winter Games at desert megacity
Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it has won a bid to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games at a planned mountain resort in the Gulf Arab state’s $500bn (£440bn) flagship Neom project. The Trojena development is expected to be completed in 2026 and will offer outdoor skiing, a...
It's 'very hard to say' whether Putin is bluffing about using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, CIA director says
CIA Director William Burns called Russia's talk of nuclear weapons "deeply reckless" and said it should be taken "very seriously."
Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp
LONDON (Reuters) -Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates.
Serbia & Kazakhstan Say That They Will Ignore The Recent Results of Current Vote, Shocks Many As They Side With The US
An ally of Russia, Kazakhstan, has revealed that it will not recognize the results from Moscow's organized referendums. The referendums relate to Ukraine's territories presently occupied by Russian troops. [i]
