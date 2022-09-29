ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3,700-year-old Babylonian stone tablet gets translated, changes history

This article originally appeared on 07.10.21 Dr. Daniel Mansfield and his team at the University of New South Wales in Australia have just made an incredible discovery. While studying a 3,700-year-old tablet from the ancient civilization of Babylon, they found evidence that the Babylonians were doing something astounding: trigonometry! Most historians have credited the Greeks with creating the study of triangles' sides and angles, but this tablet presents indisputable evidence that the Babylonians were using the technique 1,500 years before the Greeks ever were.
Iran arrests university student protesters on campus

A group of students were trapped inside the prestigious Sharif University. The security guards locked them inside and chased some of them to the university parking lot. Social media footage showed some were taken away to undisclosed locations. Universities in Iran have always been hotbeds of protests. Similar events took place in 1999 and 2009, leading to many arrests and deaths among the students by security forces.
Divorce applications soar to their highest level in a decade following introduction of new 'no-fault' laws aimed at ending 'blame game' between separating spouses

Divorce applications have soared to their highest level in a decade following the introduction of new 'no-fault' laws in England and Wales this year. New figures from the Ministry of Justice, published today, revealed that between April and June this year there were more than 33,500 divorce applications. This was...
Follow the first rule of strategy: Eject China from the TSP

Strategy has a significant number of rules well defined by the geniuses in its pantheon: Sunzi, Sun Bin, Alexander, Caesar, Vegetius, Machiavelli, de Saxe, Frederick the Great, Clausewitz, Jomini, Moltke, Mahan, Lenin, Tukhachevsky, Fuller, Liddle Hart, Mao, Brodie, Kahn. It would not occur to any of these great strategists to advise that the enemy should not be funded from one’s own resources. Great strategists would assume this was self-evident, just as one should not tell the enemy one’s plans.
Bosnian elections overshadowed by higher power

On Sunday night, Bosnian voters went to the polls in an election marked by ethnic tensions. The vote saw a strong contest between ethnic nationalists and progressive parties across the country. But the process was ultimately overshadowed by changes to the country’s constitution forced through by Bosnia's unelected high representative. John Last reports.
Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) -Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates.
