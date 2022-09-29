Read full article on original website
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - Explorer
Gov. Abbott Chooses Dallas Secret Service Agent to Head Texas School Security EffortsLarry LeaseTexas State
Strong, prosperous, and growing - Mayor gives State of the CitySouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Dallas Baseball Fans Seeing Rangers Tickets Spike as Aaron Judge Closing in on HistoryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Midlothian City Council Votes 4-3 Not To Pass Abortion Ordinance
Midlothian – Tuesday night’s City Council meeting was a packed house, as residents in attendance showed an interest in the topic of making Midlothian a sanctuary city. Following a presentation by the committee, the majority of the Midlothian City Council chose to vote no on an ordinance outlawing abortion and designating Midlothian as a Sanctuary City for the unborn. However, the 4 – 3 vote does not mean it is the end of the discussion.
DeSoto City Council Passes Overall Budget & Tax Rate but Says NO to Water and Sewer Price Increase
The DeSoto City Tax rate has now Declined for the Past 12 Consecutive Years. The DeSoto City Council considered a number of zoning changes during this past weeks council meeting but the agenda item affecting the most people was the budget and tax rates. Peter James explained the budget and...
City of Duncanville Welcomes New City Secretary, Police Department Welcomes Familiar Chief Operations Officer
Juanita “Janie” Willman new City Secretary of Duncanville. September 28, 2022- Duncanville, TX – The City of Duncanville is pleased to welcome Juanita “Janie” Willman as the new City Secretary. Ms. Willman comes to the City of Duncanville with knowledge, skills, and abilities acquired during...
Midlothian City Council Sets 2022/2023 Tax Rate After Several Failed Attempts
MIDLOTHIAN – The fourth time was a charm late Tuesday afternoon when the Midlothian City Council voted on the city’s 2022/2023 fiscal year ad valorem tax rate, which goes into effect October 1. Mayor Pro Tem Justin Coffman made the fourth motion for the day calling for a...
City of Lancaster Holds Annual National Night Out This Tuesday
Lancaster, TX –The City of Lancaster welcomes residents to participate in the 2022 National Night Out event on Tuesday, October 4 at the Lancaster Public Safety Building, 100 Craig Shaw Memorial Parkway, Lancaster TX, 75134. The event begins at 6:00 pm and concludes at 8:00 pm. National Night Out...
Public Invited to Celebrate Electric Vehicles on Oct. 2
Sept. 27, 2022 (ARLINGTON, Texas) – Are you thinking about making the switch to an electric vehicle? Do you have question about how this fast-growing form of transportation may fit your lifestyle? What about the range of EVs?. Get these and other questions answered by people who drive electric...
Chefs for Farmers Food and Wine Festival Returns Nov. 3-6
Chefs for Farmers, the popular food and wine festival that celebrates fresh, organic products and the farmers who produce them, returns to Dallas Nov. 3 through Nov. 6. This year’s CFF benefits McKinney Roots, the Seed Project Foundation’s donation farm aimed at eliminating hunger in Collin County with fresh, organic produce. CFF features an impressive lineup of participating chefs, artisans and farmers, as well as several fun events.
Children’s Aquarium Dallas At State Fair of Texas
DALLAS — Looking for the best activities and adventures for kids at the State Fair of Texas 2022? The Children’s Aquarium Dallas brings animals from the oceans and rivers of the world to families visiting Fair Park along with plenty of hands-on, hands-wet animal adventures. The historic Aquarium...
ROISD invites the community to give input into new middle school design
(RED OAK, TX) — Red Oak ISD continues the pre-design phase of creating a second District middle school by hosting several design input events, including two for the community. “We are hosting smaller gatherings to hear from our constituents about the preferred design elements on multiple parts of the...
ROISD Launches Anti-Bullying Program for Bullying Prevention Month
(RED OAK, TX) — Red Oak ISD is launching an aggressive anti-bullying campaign aimed at both preventing and reporting bullying behavior. The See Something, Say Something program gives students reminders to be kind and the tools to report inappropriate behavior through STOPit. The program has an app that can be downloaded or reports can be made online.
FM 1387 Project: Residents Beg TxDOT to Choose North Instead of South Option
ELLIS COUNTY – Ellis County residents are up in arms pleading with TxDOT to leave their little piece of paradise alone. Residents flooded a recent Midlothian City Council meeting voicing their concerns. For some it was difficult to speak without becoming emotional. With the southern option being considered, many residents will lose their peaceful wooded surroundings and gain road noise.
Lancaster City Council unanimously approves new fiscal tax rate and budget
LANCASTER – The Lancaster City Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve the city’s proposed tax rate. “We have proposed a tax rate of $0.691822 per $100 assessed valuation and this is a 7.7 cent reduction,” said Lancaster City Manager Opal Mauldin-Jones. “The City of Lancaster commercial and industrial growth have contributed significantly to the development of our community. We have several roadway projects, water and wastewater improvements scheduled for the FY 2022/2023 budget year.”
Midlothian National Night Out Strengthens Community
More than 12 neighborhoods have registered so far to participate in Midlothian’s National Night Out coming up the evening of Tuesday, October 4th. These neighborhoods will be hosting block parties, festivals, parades, and cookouts to participate in this national event that aims to promote police-community partnerships to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. Each location will entertain members of law enforcement, emergency personnel, and much more. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while inspiring a true sense of community.
Midlothian Chamber Annual Auction On October 15
Midlothian, TX, September 27, 2022– The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce proudly announces its annual auction fundraiser event, presented by Leasing Impressions. “An Evening of Jazz” will take place on October 15th at the Midlothian Conference Center and will feature a cocktail hour, live jazz performances, a catered meal, a silent auction, and a live auction sponsored by Linebarger Goggan Blair and Sampson, LLP.
Cantey Hanger L.L.P. expands into Ellis County, Forms Alliance With Law Offices of Gregory Wilhelm
FORT WORTH and ELLIS COUNTY, TX. — Cantey Hanger L.L.P. has affiliated with The Law Offices of Gregory E. Wilhelm, P.C., a three-attorney firm in Ellis County, Texas. Wilhelm is a former Ellis County Treasurer and respected former Texas Trial Court Judge in Ellis County. “Cantey Hanger is proud...
SBA Offers Disaster Assistance to Texas Businesses and Residents Affected by Severe Storms and Flooding
Euless – Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Texas businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and flooding that occurred Aug. 22 – 25, 2022, announced Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman of the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA acted under its own authority to declare a disaster in response to a request SBA received from Governor Greg Abbott on Sept. 13, 2022.
Cedar Hill PID Winding Hollow Maintenance
Notice is hereby given that the Cedar Hill City Council will hold a Public Hearing in the T. W. “Turk” Cannady/Cedar Hill Room at the Cedar Hill Government Center, 285 Uptown Blvd., Bldg. 100, Cedar Hill, Texas 75104, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., to receive public comment on the proposed assessment rate for the:
Bass Pro Shops Announces Plans for New Destination Retail Store in Grand Prairie, Texas
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Officials at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s announced today plans to open a new destination retail store in Grand Prairie, Texas. The new 100,000-square-foot store will be the outdoor retailer’s fifth location in the region and 15th location in Texas, serving the southern portion of the Dallas metro area and making it easier and more convenient for our Dallas customers, who enjoy the world-class outdoor opportunities that have been attracting people to the area for generations.
Take DART To The State Fair, Avoid Traffic
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) makes getting to the 2022 State Fair of Texas quick and easy. Enjoy your ride in air-conditioned comfort September 30 through October 23 without having to find parking or battling traffic and get dropped off at one of two gates. Save up to $7 on...
Midlothian Council Fails to Approve Proposed New Tax Rate
MIDLOTHIAN – In a record vote that needed 60% to carry the new tax rate being proposed for the fiscal year 2022/2023, the Midlothian City Council failed to approve an item calling for the levying and assessing municipal ad valorem taxes for the city at $0.340590 for Maintenance and Operations and $0.309410 for Interest and Sinking Funds, for a total of $0.650000.
