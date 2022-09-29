More than 12 neighborhoods have registered so far to participate in Midlothian’s National Night Out coming up the evening of Tuesday, October 4th. These neighborhoods will be hosting block parties, festivals, parades, and cookouts to participate in this national event that aims to promote police-community partnerships to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. Each location will entertain members of law enforcement, emergency personnel, and much more. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while inspiring a true sense of community.

