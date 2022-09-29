Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
Citrus County Chronicle
Though Fields struggles, Bears can spread blame for loss
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields dropped back on the first play of Chicago's second possession and unleashed a perfect throw downfield that a lunging Darnell Mooney hauled in for a 56-yard gain. At that moment, it looked like the Bears just might kick their passing game into...
Citrus County Chronicle
Jacobs carries Raiders to 1st win under McDaniels
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels wanted to establish a physical tone early after three straight losses to open the season. He opted to take the ball after winning the coin toss and put the game in Josh Jacobs' hands.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lions looking for a fix for the team's defensive woes
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell says there's a recurring theme for his team's defensive struggles this season. “We have a guy that doesn’t do the right thing and then the guy who knows what to do is trying to overcompensate for it, then that’s costing him a step on his job and then this guy’s trying to cover for him,” Campbell said Monday. “Then the next play, they don’t trust that their teammates are going to be there.
Citrus County Chronicle
Vikings still winning despite offense's unfulfilling drives
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The upside for the Minnesota Vikings is clear: They've finished the first quarter of their first season under new head coach Kevin O'Connell by managing to build a firm foundation with a 3-1 record. Chemistry and confidence can go a long way toward winning — O’Connell...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dolphins' Tagovailoa ruled out for Sunday's game at Jets
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets. Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion last Thursday at Cincinnati when he took a scary sack from Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou, was stretchered off the field and immediately taken to the hospital. He flew back to South Florida with the team that night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Aaron Judge stuck on 61, Yankees get 8-0 win over Orioles
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went 0 for 2 with two walks and was hit by a pitch on Saturday, remaining at 61 homers on the 61st anniversary of Roger Maris setting the American League record as the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-0. Judge reached base leading off to spark a three-run first and a four-run seventh and also struck out twice. He leads the AL with 110 walks.
Citrus County Chronicle
Zappe's play a silver lining as injuries mount for Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots spent their offseason trying to improve the personnel around quarterback Mac Jones, and then used the preseason to tweak their offense to best utilize the players they added. After injuries in back-to-back weeks to Jones and backup Brian Hoyer, New England could head...
Citrus County Chronicle
Browns again hurt themselves in painful road loss to Falcons
CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett's car crash triggered another week of distractions for the Browns, leading to a familiar frustrating finish on Sunday. They're their own worst enemy.
Citrus County Chronicle
Protecting Wentz is becoming a major problem for Commanders
Ron Rivera is quick to point out Carson Wentz led the NFL in passing earlier this season when Washington’s starting quarterback had a clean pocket to throw from. Wentz has not had that luxury much, and that’s directly related to the Commanders losing three in a row to fall to 1-3. He has been sacked a league-high 17 times, and the offensive line not being able to protect Wentz or give him time to throw is the biggest of the team’s problems.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rams offense stalls in another regular-season loss to 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams efficiently moved the ball down the field on the opening drive before a sack stalled them and led to a field goal. That set the tone for the night for the Rams, who struggled to move the ball consistently and failed to finish off the few drives when they did.
Citrus County Chronicle
Herbert, Chargers bounce back with victory at Houston
Any concerns about how Justin Herbert might continue to look while dealing with a rib injury likely disappeared after he led the Los Angeles Chargers to a 34-24 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. Entering Monday, the third-year quarterback leads the league with 1,250 passing yards through the first...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bills find a way to win a close game in rally against Ravens
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — So much for the Buffalo Bills’ recent struggles in close games. Facing a 17-point deficit against the Baltimore Ravens, the Bills showed why they deserve to be considered one of the AFC favorites with how they rallied for a 23-30 victory on Sunday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Reds avoid 100th loss, beat Cubs 3-1 behind Hunter Greene
CINCINNATI (AP) — Hunter Greene pitched six scoreless innings and the Cincinnati Reds remained at 99 losses, beating the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Monday night. The Reds (61-99) snapped a six-game skid and can avoid losing at least 100 games for the second time in franchise history if they sweep the three-game series against Chicago. Cincinnati finished 61-101 in 1982.
Citrus County Chronicle
Giants off to best start since 2011 but QB injuries a worry
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are off to their best start since 2011, and there's no need to tell the team to stay focused. While the 3-1 record is welcome with a new coach, Brian Daboll's team has injury concerns galore, starting at quarterback.
Citrus County Chronicle
Williams out with torn ACL, Gregory needs knee surgery
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in Denver's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and pass rusher Randy Gregory needs knee surgery and will miss multiple weeks. “Both of those guys are obviously very...
Citrus County Chronicle
Brian Robinson Jr. medically cleared 5 weeks since shooting
Brian Robinson Jr. has been cleared to practice with the Washington Commanders just over five weeks since being shot in an attempted robbery, and there's a chance he plays as soon as this weekend. Robinson on Wednesday is expected to begin his acclimation period to return from the non-football injury...
Citrus County Chronicle
Gonzalo Higuaín to retire at end of MLS season at age 34
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gonzalo Higuaín says he will retire from soccer after Inter Miami's Major League Soccer season ends. The 34-year-old striker joined Miami in September 2020. He has 14 league goals this season, including 12 in his last 15 matches, and 27 goals in 65 games with Miami, which is in contention for a playoff spot with one game left in the regular season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Blue Jays earn top wild card, beat Os 5-1 as Guerrero homers
BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays earned the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rays lose 4-3 to Red Sox, move closer to 6th playoff seed
BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Glasnow gave playoff-bound Tampa Bay a short but strong start in his second outing since Tommy John surgery last year, but the Boston Red Sox rallied against the bullpen for a 4-3 victory on Monday night, extending the Rays' skid to four games. Boston pushed...
Citrus County Chronicle
T-wolves ease Towns back in after illness, hospitalization
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns has returned to the court for practice with the Minnesota Timberwolves, after a delayed start to training camp due to an unspecified illness that was serious enough to warrant hospitalization. Towns took part in non-contact drills with the team on Monday. He will...
