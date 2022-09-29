CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Monday provided an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts three days after the storm hit the Lowcountry. Ian left over 100,000 people without power on Friday, knocking out power to traffic signals throughout the area as well. By Monday, all 97 traffic signals within the City of Charleston that had been impacted by the storm were back in operation.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 7 HOURS AGO