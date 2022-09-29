Read full article on original website
Charleston County not collecting yard debris from homes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County on Monday completed its assessment of vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian and concluded that the amount of debris does not meet the threshold for the county to collect it from individual residences. In a press release, the county said that it would not...
Charleston leaders address flooding in James Island neighborhood
Charleston leaders address flooding in James Island neighborhood
City of Charleston provides update on Hurricane Ian recovery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Monday provided an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts three days after the storm hit the Lowcountry. Ian left over 100,000 people without power on Friday, knocking out power to traffic signals throughout the area as well. By Monday, all 97 traffic signals within the City of Charleston that had been impacted by the storm were back in operation.
Angel Oak proves “resilience once again” during Hurricane Ian
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – An iconic oak tree – named the Angel Oak – has withstood yet another hurricane in its long history, according to the City of Charleston. Hurricane Ian, a Category 1 storm, brought strong winds to the Charleston area on Friday. Forecasters say wind speeds of 92 miles per hour were reported at Shutes Folly, with nearly 70 miles per hour reported in Charleston.
Cleanup begins along the SC coast after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are beginning cleanup along the Grand Strand Saturday morning after Hurricane Ian made landfall Friday near Georgetown as a Category 1 hurricane. North Myrtle Beach officials said staff members, city management and department heads are taking a look at the damage to compile...
Flooding from Ian in Georgetown
Flooding from Ian in Georgetown
Phase II of Campus 4 in Camp Hall underway
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The second phase of a section of Camp Hall Commerce Park in the Ridgeville area has begun. The construction of phase II of Campus 4 in Camp Hall Commerce Park involves a 1,123,360-square-foot industrial facility on 110.6 acres. The project will be handled by Frampton Construction Company, LLC.
Gov. McMaster assesses damage at Pawleys Island pier
Gov. McMaster assesses damage at Pawleys Island pier
Gov. McMaster speaks on Hurricane Ian aftermath
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor McMaster and state emergency management leaders held a briefing Saturday after to discuss Hurricane Ian’s impact on South Carolina. In a briefing Saturday just before 1 p.m., McMaster and several state officials thanked first responders and local governments for their service as Hurricane Ian made landfall on South Carolina.
Gov. McMaster speaks after touring Hurricane Ian damage in Georgetown County
Gov. McMaster speaks after touring Hurricane Ian damage in Georgetown County
Hurricane Ian Update from Folly Beach (9:30 a.m. Show)
Hurricane Ian Update from Folly Beach (9:30 a.m. Show)
Joe Cunningham to host campaign event in Charleston Tuesday
Joe Cunningham to host campaign event in Charleston Tuesday
Mary Elizabeth Armstrong, known to Charleston as “Mama,” passed away, family says
Mary Elizabeth Armstrong, known to Charleston as "Mama," passed away, family says
Crews responding to structure fire in Downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) is responding Monday afternoon to a reported structure fire in Downtown Charleston. According to dispatch, the call came in at about 2:30 p.m. Monday. By 3:30 p.m., the fire was out. The impacted structures appeared to be two two-story homes...
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.
Gov. McMaster visits Georgetown Co. Saturday afternoon following Hurricane Ian
Gov. McMaster visits Georgetown Co. Saturday afternoon following Hurricane Ian
GCSO: Suspect detained in Georgetown after hiding in pond
GCSO: Suspect detained in Georgetown after hiding in pond
Officials say an additional 100K SC homes now have access to broadband
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Congressman James Clyburn touted the state’s progress in expanding broadband access. They say there is still plenty of work left to do. According to officials from the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff’s State Broadband Office, one year...
SC Works Trident offering soft skills, job search training program
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works Trident is preparing for the fall session of its Back to Work Soft Skills and Job Search Training Program. The free program helps job seekers throughout the Lowcountry develop skills like critical thinking, problem solving, public speaking, digital literacy, and financial management. There...
