ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Wallkill to consider warehouse moratorium

TOWN OF WALLKILL – Warehouse-distribution centers are cropping up across Orange County and the Town of Wallkill wants to implement a six-month moratorium on new construction of those facilities. At least two new ones are in various stages of development. Town Supervisor George Serrano said the town board wants...
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Economic summit paints positive picture of growth in Orange County

MIDDLETOWN – Continued economic growth in Orange County means “positive job creation, economic opportunities, expansion of the property and sales tax bases, more opportunities for entrepreneurship and homeownership, and an enhanced quality of life,” Steven Gross, director of the county’s Office of Economic Development, said during a county economic summit held at the SUNY Orange main campus in Middletown on Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, NY
Kingston, NY
Government
Mid-Hudson News Network

Verizon phone outages continue to plague area police communications

MIDS-HUDSON – Several landline phones lines are still out of service in Dutchess, Ulster and Orange counties. They have been down since Sunday afternoon. Wappingers Falls Police said this is affecting their non-emergency seven digit phones lines. Village residents should dial dial 911 for any type of emergency/police assistance...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Community fundraiser held for police K9 units

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A fundraiser on Saturday was held at the American Legion Post 1466 to raise money for police K9 units in two Dutchess County towns. The Town of Poughkeepsie and Town of Hyde Park police departments both have K9 units. The Hyde Park K9 unit was recently revived after a several-year absence. In July, Hyde Park Police Officer Alec Brandow and his partner Urso completed their basic training and were introduced to the public.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State Ed Dept. stands with Newburgh school district following NFA shooting, says superintendent

NEWBURGH – The State Education Department is standing with the Newburgh Enlarged City School District “as we ensure we have all the resources we need for our students and families,” Superintendent Jackielyn Manning Campbell said in a memo to faculty and staff following Friday night’s shooting of three people after the varsity football game between Warwick and Newburgh Free Academy. She did not elaborate.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess sheriff says Asian Americans targeted in Hudson Valley

POUGHKEEPSIE – There have been several recent incidents of robberies and thefts targeting Asian Americans in the Hudson Valley, Acting Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati announced. “The crimes occurred in the homes of workers in Asian-owned restaurants, nail salons, liquor stores and other businesses,” he said in a letter...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Dinapoli
Mid-Hudson News Network

Verizon phone service to police down in some areas

NEW WINDSOR – Police and ambulance Verizon phone lines in the towns of New Windsor and Newburgh were down Sunday afternoon and it could not be immediately learned how far the disruption has occurred. New Windsor Town Supervisor George Meyers called in evening shift police officers to patrol during...
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Veteran issues raised during awareness walk at Marist College (VIDEO)

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Marist College co-sponsored the first Anthony’s Walk on Saturday. The community walk was held to raise awareness and funds to improve the lives of local veterans in need. The event is named after Anthony Gray, a Marine Corps veteran who was killed in Poughkeepsie...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Assemblymen speak out following NFA shootings

NEWBURGH – Both Republican State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt of New Windsor and Democratic Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson of Newburgh are calling for more police action in the wake of the gun violence in the City of Newburgh. Their comments come following the shootings of three adults following a football game...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Planeload of teens flown from Texas to Orange County Airport

MONTGOMERY – Orange County Airport in Montgomery had an unusual landing late Friday afternoon as dozens of teens were observed running from a jet to a waiting coach bus. Sources said 25 youths, mostly girls under the age of 17, were sent to Orange County from El Paso, Texas as part of the ongoing movement of immigrants from the Lone Star State to other areas of the country as ordered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. On Saturday, a Homeland Security spokesman, Luis Miranda, emailed Mid-Hudson News saying, “The Department of Homeland Security was not involved in any flight as detailed in your story.” If that is the case, what agency send the children north remains a mystery.
MONTGOMERY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budgeting#Linus Business#The Federal Reserve#Russian
Mid-Hudson News Network

Construction underway at Malcolm X Park in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie’s Malcolm X Park on Mansion Street closed on September 19 and will remain closed while significant improvements are made to the park that is adjacent to the Beulah Baptist Church. The park is expected to reopen in the summer of 2023. The...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two reported down off area bridges

MID-HUDSON – Two people were reported down off Mid-Hudson bridges over the Hudson River. Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police reported someone had jumped from the mid-span of the Newburgh Beacon Bridge. Marine units were dispatched to the scene. Early Monday, police radio communications reported that a man had...
HUDSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Cornwall man jumps to his death from Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A 23-year-old Cornwall man jumped to his death from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge on Sunday, State Police said. The man, whose name was not made public, got out of his vehicle on the eastbound lane and jumped from the right shoulder. He was located dead in...
NEWBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
Mid-Hudson News Network

San Gennaro festival coming to Poughkeepsie this weekend

POUGHKEEPSIE – The MJN Convention Center located in Poughkeepsie will host its first annual San Gennaro Parade and Festival on October 9, free to the public. The event is slated to include. a parade, live music, fresh food, and more to celebrate the patron Saint of Naples and New...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal car-motorcycle crash in Greene County

CATSKILL – A Saugerties motorcyclist was killed in collision with a car at 4 p.m. on September 30, State Police said Monday. The accident occurred on Route 32 near the intersection of Game Farm Road in the Town of Catskill. Police said the preliminary investigation found that a 2015...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man who terrorized former girlfriend sentenced to prison

GOSHEN – A Newburgh man who broke into his former girlfriend’s home on three occasions in violation of an order of protection, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Monday to 11 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision. Ricardo Mendoza, 28, had been convicted...
NEWBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy