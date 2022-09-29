Read full article on original website
GlobalFoundries’ East Fishkill employees to transition to onsemi when sale becomes effective
HOPEWELL JUNCTION – Over 1,000 employees of Global Foundries U.S. 2 LLC at the former IBM East Fishkill facility have been notified that they will transitioned to ON Semiconductor Corporation when it takes over from GlobalFoundries in East Fishkill at the start of 2023. The transfers will affect 1,056...
Wallkill to consider warehouse moratorium
TOWN OF WALLKILL – Warehouse-distribution centers are cropping up across Orange County and the Town of Wallkill wants to implement a six-month moratorium on new construction of those facilities. At least two new ones are in various stages of development. Town Supervisor George Serrano said the town board wants...
Economic summit paints positive picture of growth in Orange County
MIDDLETOWN – Continued economic growth in Orange County means “positive job creation, economic opportunities, expansion of the property and sales tax bases, more opportunities for entrepreneurship and homeownership, and an enhanced quality of life,” Steven Gross, director of the county’s Office of Economic Development, said during a county economic summit held at the SUNY Orange main campus in Middletown on Friday.
Global Foundries to lay off over 1,000 East Fishkill employees with sale of company
HOPEWELL JUNCTION – Over 1,000 employees of Global Foundries U.S. 2 LLC at the former IBM East Fishkill facility have been notified of layoffs as the business is sold to ON Semiconductor Corporation, according to the State Labor Department’s Office of Dislocated Workers Program. The layoffs, affecting 1,056...
Verizon phone outages continue to plague area police communications
MIDS-HUDSON – Several landline phones lines are still out of service in Dutchess, Ulster and Orange counties. They have been down since Sunday afternoon. Wappingers Falls Police said this is affecting their non-emergency seven digit phones lines. Village residents should dial dial 911 for any type of emergency/police assistance...
Community fundraiser held for police K9 units
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A fundraiser on Saturday was held at the American Legion Post 1466 to raise money for police K9 units in two Dutchess County towns. The Town of Poughkeepsie and Town of Hyde Park police departments both have K9 units. The Hyde Park K9 unit was recently revived after a several-year absence. In July, Hyde Park Police Officer Alec Brandow and his partner Urso completed their basic training and were introduced to the public.
State Ed Dept. stands with Newburgh school district following NFA shooting, says superintendent
NEWBURGH – The State Education Department is standing with the Newburgh Enlarged City School District “as we ensure we have all the resources we need for our students and families,” Superintendent Jackielyn Manning Campbell said in a memo to faculty and staff following Friday night’s shooting of three people after the varsity football game between Warwick and Newburgh Free Academy. She did not elaborate.
Dutchess sheriff says Asian Americans targeted in Hudson Valley
POUGHKEEPSIE – There have been several recent incidents of robberies and thefts targeting Asian Americans in the Hudson Valley, Acting Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati announced. “The crimes occurred in the homes of workers in Asian-owned restaurants, nail salons, liquor stores and other businesses,” he said in a letter...
Verizon phone service to police down in some areas
NEW WINDSOR – Police and ambulance Verizon phone lines in the towns of New Windsor and Newburgh were down Sunday afternoon and it could not be immediately learned how far the disruption has occurred. New Windsor Town Supervisor George Meyers called in evening shift police officers to patrol during...
Veteran issues raised during awareness walk at Marist College (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Marist College co-sponsored the first Anthony’s Walk on Saturday. The community walk was held to raise awareness and funds to improve the lives of local veterans in need. The event is named after Anthony Gray, a Marine Corps veteran who was killed in Poughkeepsie...
Assemblymen speak out following NFA shootings
NEWBURGH – Both Republican State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt of New Windsor and Democratic Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson of Newburgh are calling for more police action in the wake of the gun violence in the City of Newburgh. Their comments come following the shootings of three adults following a football game...
Planeload of teens flown from Texas to Orange County Airport
MONTGOMERY – Orange County Airport in Montgomery had an unusual landing late Friday afternoon as dozens of teens were observed running from a jet to a waiting coach bus. Sources said 25 youths, mostly girls under the age of 17, were sent to Orange County from El Paso, Texas as part of the ongoing movement of immigrants from the Lone Star State to other areas of the country as ordered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. On Saturday, a Homeland Security spokesman, Luis Miranda, emailed Mid-Hudson News saying, “The Department of Homeland Security was not involved in any flight as detailed in your story.” If that is the case, what agency send the children north remains a mystery.
Construction underway at Malcolm X Park in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie’s Malcolm X Park on Mansion Street closed on September 19 and will remain closed while significant improvements are made to the park that is adjacent to the Beulah Baptist Church. The park is expected to reopen in the summer of 2023. The...
Two reported down off area bridges
MID-HUDSON – Two people were reported down off Mid-Hudson bridges over the Hudson River. Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police reported someone had jumped from the mid-span of the Newburgh Beacon Bridge. Marine units were dispatched to the scene. Early Monday, police radio communications reported that a man had...
Cornwall man jumps to his death from Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A 23-year-old Cornwall man jumped to his death from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge on Sunday, State Police said. The man, whose name was not made public, got out of his vehicle on the eastbound lane and jumped from the right shoulder. He was located dead in...
Warwick school district not going to Newburgh for any activities following shooting
WARWICK – In the wake of Friday night’s shooting of three Newburgh residents immediately after a high school football game between Warwick and Newburgh Free Academy, Warwick school officials said on Saturday that they “will not be taking part in any sports or extracurricular activities in Newburgh” until further notice.
San Gennaro festival coming to Poughkeepsie this weekend
POUGHKEEPSIE – The MJN Convention Center located in Poughkeepsie will host its first annual San Gennaro Parade and Festival on October 9, free to the public. The event is slated to include. a parade, live music, fresh food, and more to celebrate the patron Saint of Naples and New...
Fatal car-motorcycle crash in Greene County
CATSKILL – A Saugerties motorcyclist was killed in collision with a car at 4 p.m. on September 30, State Police said Monday. The accident occurred on Route 32 near the intersection of Game Farm Road in the Town of Catskill. Police said the preliminary investigation found that a 2015...
Man who terrorized former girlfriend sentenced to prison
GOSHEN – A Newburgh man who broke into his former girlfriend’s home on three occasions in violation of an order of protection, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Monday to 11 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision. Ricardo Mendoza, 28, had been convicted...
