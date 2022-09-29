ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isanti County, MN

Isanti County Board approves 2023 preliminary levy

By Nikki Hallman
 4 days ago

Isanti County Board of Commissioners approved the 2023 preliminary levy during its Tuesday, Sept. 20, meeting.

The commissioners unanimously approved the preliminary levy, which was set at $55.6 million. The preliminary levy can only be decreased or kept the same.

In December, the Isanti County Board of Commissioners will vote on a final 2023 levy number.

Although County Commissioner Susan Morris voted for the levy, she wants to see a decrease by December.

“I’m not going to support the levy today just because I feel like we can buy down some of that levy with some ARPA dollars,” Morris said. “I’d like to see that and do that, because here we are, a lot of our citizens are going through some really tough financial times and all of this is affecting them.”

Morris also commented on how the county is dealing with an increase of charges, as most cities and counties are.

“Inflation hits us just as hard as anybody else. We have lots of cop cars out on the road, we have lots of trucks on the road, so we’re having to buy fuel along with everybody else,” she said. “I really hope that we can get it down further when we set the final levy in December.”

