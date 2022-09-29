Read full article on original website
Colorado man shoots gun at attacking bear, ends up in hospital
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is on the hunt for a bear that attacked a man on Saturday night in the Garfield County town of New Castle. At about 10:30 p.m., the victim went into their New Castle backyard after hearing a noise. Upon going outside, a startled bear knocked the victim to the ground. The man used an arm to protect his face, grabbing his gun with his other hand and firing three shots, scaring the bear away.
Juvenile attacked with "sharp-edged weapon" at Colorado park
The Rifle Police Department is investigating a serious assault incident that resulted in two juveniles getting injured at Centennial Park on Thursday. According to police, the two girls got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. At some point during the fight, one of the girls allegedly assaulted the other with a "sharp-edged weapon".
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Second Bear attack in New Castle this year
Colorado Parks and wildlife officers are still looking for a bear that attacked a man at his home just outside New Castle over the weekend. “This is an unfortunate reminder that we need to be vigilant and ‘bear aware’ at all times,” Area Wildlife Manager Kirk Oldham said.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Coal Ridge’s Parker wins Pantherfest XC meet in school record time
Coal Ridge High School senior Tyler Parker continued his dominance among 3A cross country runners in the region, winning Friday’s Pantherfest meet at Confluence Park in Delta in school-record fashion. Parker completed one of the fastest 5K courses on the Western Slope in 16 minutes, 33.4 seconds, staying ahead...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
High country small towns unite at Aspen summit
Colorado’s heavy-hitter politicians joined the Global Meeting of the Mountain Partnership on Sept. 28, but it was the small, mountain-town mayors who perhaps had the most to say. Climate experts, government representatives and stakeholders who study the unique impacts of climate change on mountain communities are in Aspen this...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Chamber column: Focus on destination stewardship
Many tourism-based communities are focusing on destination stewardship with increased attention within the last few years. What does that mean for Glenwood Springs?. Stewardship: An ethical value the embodies responsible planning and management of resources. Destination Stewardship: An approach to management and planning that helps balance and meet the needs...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Mind Springs CEO reassures Garfield County commissioners about organization as local detox agreement discussed
With a draft agreement on the table to join forces with Mind Springs Health for new addiction treatment services in Garfield County, commissioners on Monday sought reassurances from the organization’s new CEO regarding Mind Springs’ mental health services in the region. Last week, the Behavioral Health Administration issued...
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. According to Love...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County commissioner candidates talk distinctions, approach to housing needs at Realtors’ forum
The race for the Garfield County District 1 Commissioner seat in next month’s election pits executive experience against an engineers’ problem-solving mindset, in the words of the two candidates vying for the position. Democrat Ryan Gordon is challenging Republican incumbent Tom Jankovsky for commissioner in the Nov. 8...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
New transit hub in West Glenwood part of bigger plan to speed buses through town
Traffic congestion in Glenwood Springs doesn’t seem to be going anywhere fast, but new public transit infrastructure aims to help reduce traffic by giving transit more priority. “The idea of bus rapid transit is that people are able to get on a bus, stay on a bus and go...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
As Glenwood Springs turns gold for the fall, now is a good time to think about planting trees
Fall colors are popping brightly in much of Garfield County, which means it is a good time to plant new trees. Glenwood Springs plans to make Oct. 20 the city’s Arbor Day with council scheduled to vote on it this week. It might seem counterintuitive, but fall is the...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Monday letters: Conservative solutions, cause for celebration, 2C support, out of touch
In your “Opinion” section of last Friday’s paper (9/23) you printed the pro and con of the wild horse situation, printed on one page opposing each other, so as not to have to try to find the opposing viewpoint possibly printed in another edition on a different day.
5280.com
The Stretch of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is 30 Years Old. Will It Survive Another 30 Years?
Autumn Bair had traveled the 12-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon hundreds of times, but this trip had her gripping her steering wheel so tightly her hands hurt. It was the night of July 29, 2021, and Bair had just left Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where the 39-year-old works as a part-time labor and delivery nurse. She’d been visiting a friend who’d just given birth and was late getting home. Bair called her husband, Jim, to tell him she was on her way to the family’s ranch east of the city. It had been raining off and on for more than five hours, and flooding was a real possibility. Bair hoped the interstate wasn’t closed.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Concern about kids’ safety at Western Slope psych hospital prompts state actions
Colorado’s new Behavioral Health Administration shut down part of the Western Slope’s only psychiatric hospital on Wednesday in response to complaints about the quality and safety of the care it gives teenagers and kids as young as 7. Also on Wednesday, the Department of Health Care Policy and...
HEARD LOUD AND CLEAR: Iconic Colorado destination to require permit for camping
According to the US Forest Service, an overnight fee for some heavily-trafficked parts of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass wilderness has been approved. This fee program is designed to help officials better manage and protect this extremely popular Aspen-area destination, which spans 181,535 acres and is home to 26 trailheads leading to 173 miles of trails.
westernslopenow.com
Sunday October 2, 2022 Forecast First
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Cooler temperatures remain in the forecast as the fall storm system lingers. All eyes on the upcoming midweek for another potential system.
What Are They Building at 30 & E Road in Grand Junction?
Have you spotted the construction currently underway at 30 and E Road in Grand Junction, Colorado? What are they building?. You'll see construction on the northeast corner of 30 and E Road, just south of the railroad tracks. Is someone developing a new subdivision? Perhaps another gas station. Construction Underway...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Overnight fees coming to Maroon Bells wilderness in 2023
Backcountry campers will have to pay to stay in the most popular areas of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness starting in 2023, the U.S. Forest Service announced Friday. People hitting the “most visited areas” will be required to have an overnight permit and pay a nightly fee of $10 per person from May 31 through Oct. 1, the forest service said.
nbc11news.com
Overnight shooting near Riverside Parkway
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Shots rang out in southern Grand Junction early last night, but no arrests have been made yet. The Grand Junction Police Department got a call reporting a shooting on the 2900 block of Paula Lane at around 8:30 p.m. last night. When police arrived, they found someone with a gunshot wound, but the person who pulled the trigger was nowhere to be found.
