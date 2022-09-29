ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, CO

The Denver Gazette

Colorado man shoots gun at attacking bear, ends up in hospital

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is on the hunt for a bear that attacked a man on Saturday night in the Garfield County town of New Castle. At about 10:30 p.m., the victim went into their New Castle backyard after hearing a noise. Upon going outside, a startled bear knocked the victim to the ground. The man used an arm to protect his face, grabbing his gun with his other hand and firing three shots, scaring the bear away.
NEW CASTLE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Juvenile attacked with "sharp-edged weapon" at Colorado park

The Rifle Police Department is investigating a serious assault incident that resulted in two juveniles getting injured at Centennial Park on Thursday. According to police, the two girls got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. At some point during the fight, one of the girls allegedly assaulted the other with a "sharp-edged weapon".
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Second Bear attack in New Castle this year

Colorado Parks and wildlife officers are still looking for a bear that attacked a man at his home just outside New Castle over the weekend. “This is an unfortunate reminder that we need to be vigilant and ‘bear aware’ at all times,” Area Wildlife Manager Kirk Oldham said.
NEW CASTLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Coal Ridge’s Parker wins Pantherfest XC meet in school record time

Coal Ridge High School senior Tyler Parker continued his dominance among 3A cross country runners in the region, winning Friday’s Pantherfest meet at Confluence Park in Delta in school-record fashion. Parker completed one of the fastest 5K courses on the Western Slope in 16 minutes, 33.4 seconds, staying ahead...
NEW CASTLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

High country small towns unite at Aspen summit

Colorado’s heavy-hitter politicians joined the Global Meeting of the Mountain Partnership on Sept. 28, but it was the small, mountain-town mayors who perhaps had the most to say. Climate experts, government representatives and stakeholders who study the unique impacts of climate change on mountain communities are in Aspen this...
ASPEN, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Chamber column: Focus on destination stewardship

Many tourism-based communities are focusing on destination stewardship with increased attention within the last few years. What does that mean for Glenwood Springs?. Stewardship: An ethical value the embodies responsible planning and management of resources. Destination Stewardship: An approach to management and planning that helps balance and meet the needs...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Mind Springs CEO reassures Garfield County commissioners about organization as local detox agreement discussed

With a draft agreement on the table to join forces with Mind Springs Health for new addiction treatment services in Garfield County, commissioners on Monday sought reassurances from the organization’s new CEO regarding Mind Springs’ mental health services in the region. Last week, the Behavioral Health Administration issued...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
5280.com

The Stretch of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is 30 Years Old. Will It Survive Another 30 Years?

Autumn Bair had traveled the 12-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon hundreds of times, but this trip had her gripping her steering wheel so tightly her hands hurt. It was the night of July 29, 2021, and Bair had just left Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where the 39-year-old works as a part-time labor and delivery nurse. She’d been visiting a friend who’d just given birth and was late getting home. Bair called her husband, Jim, to tell him she was on her way to the family’s ranch east of the city. It had been raining off and on for more than five hours, and flooding was a real possibility. Bair hoped the interstate wasn’t closed.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KEKB

What Are They Building at 30 & E Road in Grand Junction?

Have you spotted the construction currently underway at 30 and E Road in Grand Junction, Colorado? What are they building?. You'll see construction on the northeast corner of 30 and E Road, just south of the railroad tracks. Is someone developing a new subdivision? Perhaps another gas station. Construction Underway...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Overnight fees coming to Maroon Bells wilderness in 2023

Backcountry campers will have to pay to stay in the most popular areas of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness starting in 2023, the U.S. Forest Service announced Friday. People hitting the “most visited areas” will be required to have an overnight permit and pay a nightly fee of $10 per person from May 31 through Oct. 1, the forest service said.
ASPEN, CO
nbc11news.com

Overnight shooting near Riverside Parkway

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Shots rang out in southern Grand Junction early last night, but no arrests have been made yet. The Grand Junction Police Department got a call reporting a shooting on the 2900 block of Paula Lane at around 8:30 p.m. last night. When police arrived, they found someone with a gunshot wound, but the person who pulled the trigger was nowhere to be found.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

