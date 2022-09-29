Nebraska leads lawsuit against Biden administration to stop student loan forgiveness

Read full article on original website
Both candidates courting veterans in Nevada Senate race
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Common sense more than any campaign strategy dictated that Adam Laxalt not trumpet his own military service in Nevada’s sometimes-heated Republican Senate primary. After all, the ex-attorney general, who served as a Navy judge advocate general in Iraq, was running against retired Army Capt....
Pa. seeks return of $19M in unclaimed property from Delaware
The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a case Oct. 3 that could result in $19 million in unclaimed property being returned to Pennsylvania residents by the state of Delaware. In 2016, Pennsylvania filed suit in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, against its neighbor state...
Ricketts salutes Nebraska National Guard troops, condemns US border policy
After returning from a trip to the Mexican border with Texas where he saluted Nebraska National Guard troops who are deployed there, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that "America urgently needs to change course at the national level to fix this ongoing emergency." National Guardsmen from Nebraska's 1-376th Aviation Battalion...
Despite court victory, voting suppression lawsuit cost Georgia taxpayers $6M to fight
(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are likely on the hook for the nearly $6 million cost to defend against a lawsuit alleging voter suppression in the 2018 election. On Friday, U.S District Court Steve Jones ruled in favor of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the state elections board in a lawsuit filed by Fair Fight Action.
Report: Massachusetts ups school funding amid enrollment decline
(The Center Square) – Massachusetts increased its per-pupil funding 26% over the course of an 18-year period, even as fewer students were occupying classroom desks, according to a recently published analysis. The Reason Foundation, a Los Angeles-based libertarian think tank, looked into states’ per-pupil spending allocations from 2002-20 in...
North Carolina Supreme Court puts a clerk running for state House on leave after GOP questions
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Supreme Court put a clerk on leave amid his campaign for the state House, a move that came in response to Republicans who questioned his involvement in an ongoing redistricting case. Tim Longest, a Democrat running for state House District 34, "is...
Hy-Vee pulls certain cheeses after possible Listeria contaimination
COLUMBIA - Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling eight products after a national cheese recall by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Hy-Vee said it notified by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. that some cheese products it manufactured for Saputo Cheese USA’s distribution may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to a press release.
Audit: North Carolina issued $366M in unemployment overpayments between 2016 and 2021
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Department of Commerce, Division of Employment Security paid out an estimated $366 million in unemployment overpayments between 2016 and 2021, according to a state audit. State Auditor Beth Wood issued a report last week on improper unemployment benefit payments that highlighted an...
California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater
As California's drought deepens, more rural communities are running out of water
