Ocean City, MD

oceancity.com

Coastal Storm Flooding, High Waves and Wind Through Tuesday

High Winds and Significant Coastal Flooding Expected Through Tuesday. Ocean City, Maryland – (October 2, 2022): The National Weather Service, Wakefield, has placed Ocean City under a Coastal Flood Warning as remnants of Ian linger off the coast. The storm will bring widespread rain and increasing, gusty winds through Tuesday.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Ocean City Feels the Effects of Hurricane Ian

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The remnants of the storm that hit parts of the East Coast hard left behind minor damage and beach erosion. A rough ocean, a lot of sand on the boardwalk and objects strewn across the ground highlighted the aftermath. A bike, giant wooden beach chair, and...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Cape May – Lewes Ferry officials announce departure cancellations due to weather

LEWES, Del. – Due to high winds and conditions on the Delaware Bay, Cape May – Lewes Ferry officials have canceled several departures for today, October 3rd. The 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. departures from Cape May, NJ have been canceled, while the 11:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 2:45 p.m. departures from Lewes have been canceled.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Strong Gusts Of Wind And Periods Of Rain Friday Night

OCEAN CITY, Md. - A storm of heavy rain and strong gusts of wind drew some Ocean City visitors outside. Friday nights weather included strong gusts of wind and heavy periods of rain. Some of those outside said they were here for the cancelled Oceans Calling concert. And even though it was cancelled, they're making the best of the situation.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Flooding remains a concern as Ian's remnants spin off the Delaware coast

Coastal parts of Delaware remain under attack as a low pressure system associated with the former Hurricane Ian spins miles off the Delaware coastline. The Delaware Bay at Lewes is forecasted to crest with a high tides at 7.9 feet Monday and Tuesday, just short of what is considered major flooding for the area.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Chincoteague islanders brace for Hurricane Ian remnants

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. -- Strong winds and constant rain stole the show in Chincoteague Island's forecast on Friday. The wet and windy weather was just a preview of what town officials were expecting to come later in the evening and early Saturday morning hours. The National Weather Service cautioned town...
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
13newsnow.com

Chincoteague declares state of emergency

NORFOLK, Va. — Chincoteague Emergency Management has declared a state of emergency for the town in preparation for the impending nor'easter, the town said. The town is issuing a voluntary evacuation for all of Chincoteague and strongly recommending that those in the Bunker Hill area and the Ocean Breeze Community evacuate.
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
capemayvibe.com

FINALLY! THE MONARCHS ARRIVED BY THE THOUSANDS! On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, a cold front and Northwest winds brought the mo…

FINALLY! THE MONARCHS ARRIVED BY THE THOUSANDS! On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, a cold front and Northwest winds brought the monarchs. They could be seen clustering in evergreens along the Cape May Point beach front (particularly near St. Peter’s Church). By Thursday they were gone. Photo by our favorite photographer, Dennis Flanagan.
CAPE MAY, NJ
WBOC

Accomack Co. Declares State of Emergency, Chincoteague Calling for Voluntary Evacuations Ahead of Severe Weather

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va.- Accomack County declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon, and Chincoteague is calling for voluntary evacuations ahead of an impending nor'easter. The National Weather Service’s current forecast has the effects of the nor’easter beginning Sunday and getting increasingly worse through Monday. Forecasted impacts include wind gusts up to 50 mph, periods of heavy rain, and significant tidal flooding. The effects of tidal flooding will begin Monday morning and continue through Tuesday. The high tide cycle will happen between 2 a.m. - 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Major flooding is expected by Monday afternoon.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Both Counties and Town of Chincoteague declare State of Emergency anticipating flooding Monday; Chincoteague under voluntary evacuation

Accomack County, Northampton County and the Town of Chincoteague have declared a local State of Emergency ahead. of the second half of the current Coastal Storm System. The State of Virginia’s Emergency Declaration is still in place. This storm system is expected to impact the Eastern Shore of Virginia....
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Closings and cancellations for Monday, October 3

Northampton County public schools are closed for students and staff Monday. Head Start will be closed for children and staff in both Accomack and Northampton County on Monday, October 3, 2022. Due to inclement weather and potential flooding, Accomack County Public Schools will be closed to all students and staff...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
oceancity.com

The National Weather Service Issues Warnings for Maryland Beaches

Ian has devastated Florida, he is taking aim at South Carolina and now he is threatening our region with the effects of his passing. To make it worse, we have a high pressure to our north which keeps our weather dismal throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued gale warnings, high surf advisories, small craft advisories, and more. Please stay connected and up-to-date on the latest forecast for Ocean City, MD.
MARYLAND STATE
