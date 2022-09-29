CHINCOTEAGUE, Va.- Accomack County declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon, and Chincoteague is calling for voluntary evacuations ahead of an impending nor'easter. The National Weather Service’s current forecast has the effects of the nor’easter beginning Sunday and getting increasingly worse through Monday. Forecasted impacts include wind gusts up to 50 mph, periods of heavy rain, and significant tidal flooding. The effects of tidal flooding will begin Monday morning and continue through Tuesday. The high tide cycle will happen between 2 a.m. - 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Major flooding is expected by Monday afternoon.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO