Berkeley, IL

More Proviso Suburbs Consider Legalizing Backyard Chickens

Marcia the hen, one of the chickens Laura Hunnewell’s family is raising in Oak Park, where backyard chicken keeping is allowed. Northlake and Forest Park are now considering the possibility of lifting their bans on the practice. | Provided. Sunday, October 2, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews.
NORTHLAKE, IL
Hundreds Bike In Third Annual Tour De Proviso

A young girl rides her bike in Riverside during the third annual Tour de Proviso on Oct. 1. | Shanel Romain. Sunday, October 2, 2022 || By Shanel Romain || @maywoodnews. The third annual Tour de Proviso rolled through Riverside on Saturday for the first time since the event’s founding in 2020.
RIVERSIDE, IL
737 W WASHINGTON Boulevard #1107

Fantastic panoramic city views from this corner unit in a one-of-a-kind building, Skybridge, located in West Loop. Large 1 bedroom/1.5 bathroom w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, large walk-in closet plus additional storage. In-unit washer/dryer. Unique building location allows elevator access directly to Whole Foods. Amenities include onsite manager, receiving room, bike room, fitness center, and rooftop deck. Close to the "L," Metra, Mariano's, Randolph Street, and all the exciting restaurants and shopping in the Loop!
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Westfield Old Orchard is Adding 3 New Stores, 2 New Restaurants and an Old Favorite

A slate of stores and restaurants are coming to Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie -- and one of them shoppers may remember from the mall's past. According to a Wednesday press release, the shops will open ahead of the holiday season, with more shopping options possibly on the way. "The new openings and long-standing retail partners will continue to provide a best-in-class shopping experience for the North Shore community, and we can’t wait to share even more updates soon.”
NBC Chicago

When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?

With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago's 'Halloweek' celebration includes parades, trick-or-treating events

CHICAGO (CBS) -- October is just around the corner, and the City of Chicago is ready to get in the Halloween spirit.For the third straight year, there will be a weeklong celebration in the city, appropriately dubbed Halloweeek.The festivities kick off on Saturday, October 22nd with the Upside Down Parade in Washington Park. The event gets its name because costumed families will be the parade as they walk through the park. Then, from Monday October 24th through Friday the 28th, there will be "Halloweek on the Block" traditional trick-or-treating events across the city.  And finally, on Saturday October 29th, the "Arts in the Dark" parade will take place in the Loop on State Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. between Lake and Van Buren.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in vehicle in Chicago's Little Village

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while sitting in a car in Chicago's Little Village Saturday morning. Police say the woman, 20, was sitting the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 2400 block of South California Ave around 12:11 a.m. when she was shot by a person in a green Jeep.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

12 shots fired at man during attempted carjacking at West Side gas station

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot at a gas station on the West Side. Police said the 46-year-old man was sitting in his car, in the 200 block of Western Avenue, when a dark sedan approached. Three men exited the sedan and demanded the victim's car. When the victim refused, the offenders shot at the man a dozen times. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL

