Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
House decorated like 'Stranger Things' for HalloweenAdrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Walmart Will Ship Online Ordered Goods Faster Thanks To Its First "Next Generation" Fulfillment CenterCadrene HeslopJoliet, IL
Individuals with Disabilities Career Fair on 10/4Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
vfpress.news
More Proviso Suburbs Consider Legalizing Backyard Chickens
Marcia the hen, one of the chickens Laura Hunnewell’s family is raising in Oak Park, where backyard chicken keeping is allowed. Northlake and Forest Park are now considering the possibility of lifting their bans on the practice. | Provided. Sunday, October 2, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews.
vfpress.news
Hundreds Bike In Third Annual Tour De Proviso
A young girl rides her bike in Riverside during the third annual Tour de Proviso on Oct. 1. | Shanel Romain. Sunday, October 2, 2022 || By Shanel Romain || @maywoodnews. The third annual Tour de Proviso rolled through Riverside on Saturday for the first time since the event’s founding in 2020.
Nini’s Deli, Which Has Faced Backlash Over Owner’s Homophobic And Racist Preaching, Has Closed Again In West Town
WEST TOWN — A West Town deli and restaurant that has faced protests and widespread condemnation for its owner’s hateful preaching and social media posts has closed for the second time. Nini’s Deli, 543 N. Noble St., closed in late September, according to a social media post. On...
bhhschicago.com
737 W WASHINGTON Boulevard #1107
737 W WASHINGTON Boulevard #1107
Westfield Old Orchard is Adding 3 New Stores, 2 New Restaurants and an Old Favorite
A slate of stores and restaurants are coming to Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie -- and one of them shoppers may remember from the mall's past. According to a Wednesday press release, the shops will open ahead of the holiday season, with more shopping options possibly on the way. "The new openings and long-standing retail partners will continue to provide a best-in-class shopping experience for the North Shore community, and we can’t wait to share even more updates soon.”
Dad and Daughter From South Side Chicago, Owners of Black-Owned Frozen Pudding Line Now in Walgreens
Meet Lorenzo and Genesis Bencivenga, the father-daughter founders of Lorenzo’s Frozen Pudding, who started their business as a way to create not only income but upward financial mobility. Selling their pudding on the streets of South Side Chicago, the Bencivengas have grown their business through ambition and determination, rocketing...
fox32chicago.com
Week in Review: Gage Park murder trial • 'Chipotlane' opens in suburbs • Illinois has top US school districts
CHICAGO - The man accused of killing six of his family members appeared in court this week, Chipotle Mexican Grill opens its first "Chipotlane" in Chicago's northwest suburbs, and two Illinois school districts were ranked the best in the nation: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police arrest man for the 15th time this year—about a week after arresting him for the 14th time
It seems like just last week we told you about Cary Mamola, who was arrested by Chicago police for the 14th time this year after allegedly going on a “miniature crime spree” in Lakeview. That’s because it was just last week. And Mamola has been quite busy since...
exoticspotter.com
Nissan Skyline | Spotted in Chicago, Illinois
Wow is that a real Z-Tune or just a body kit? Either way, amazing to see something like this in Chicago! L/F.
When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?
With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
Person found dead at Berlin nightclub in Lakeview, Chicago police say
The club released a statement saying they would be closed on Saturday night "out of respect for this life lost."
Chicago's 'Halloweek' celebration includes parades, trick-or-treating events
CHICAGO (CBS) -- October is just around the corner, and the City of Chicago is ready to get in the Halloween spirit.For the third straight year, there will be a weeklong celebration in the city, appropriately dubbed Halloweeek.The festivities kick off on Saturday, October 22nd with the Upside Down Parade in Washington Park. The event gets its name because costumed families will be the parade as they walk through the park. Then, from Monday October 24th through Friday the 28th, there will be "Halloweek on the Block" traditional trick-or-treating events across the city. And finally, on Saturday October 29th, the "Arts in the Dark" parade will take place in the Loop on State Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. between Lake and Van Buren.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot in vehicle in Chicago's Little Village
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while sitting in a car in Chicago's Little Village Saturday morning. Police say the woman, 20, was sitting the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 2400 block of South California Ave around 12:11 a.m. when she was shot by a person in a green Jeep.
theeastcountygazette.com
Man Accused of Assaulting Two Women in South Loop and Attempting to Kidnap a Woman in West Loop
Chicago – On Sunday, a guy was accused of attempting to kidnap a lady in the West Loop area and assaulting two other women in the South Loop. Quavon Ewing, who is 32 years old, is accused of trying to take someone by force or threat of force and of assaulting someone in a public place.
fox32chicago.com
'Where is the outrage': Anti-violence group in Chicago wants unified effort to stop child gun deaths
CHICAGO - An anti-violence group is demanding a unified effort to stop child gun deaths in Chicago. They spoke in the streets of West Lawn, where a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday in an apparent road rage incident. "It makes no sense that someone can do such a...
Willie Wilson calls out Mayor Lightfoot for her handling of controversial Chinatown high school deal
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is critical of Mayor Lightfoot regarding the plans for a new high school on a former public housing site on the Near South Side.
12 shots fired at man during attempted carjacking at West Side gas station
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot at a gas station on the West Side. Police said the 46-year-old man was sitting in his car, in the 200 block of Western Avenue, when a dark sedan approached. Three men exited the sedan and demanded the victim's car. When the victim refused, the offenders shot at the man a dozen times. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No arrests have been made.
NBC Chicago
Chicago Suburb, Neighborhood Land on List of 50 Best Places to Live in US
You may not know it -- but if you reside in a certain western suburb or a certain northern Chicago neighborhood, you're living in one of the top places to put down roots, a new list says. According to a recently released report from Money.com, 50 places in the country...
Rogers Park Tent City Residents Served Fake Eviction Notices That Promised To Move Them To Fancy Hotel: ‘Don’t Do That To Us’
ROGERS PARK — Residents of a Far North Side tent city were given fake eviction notices this week as part of an apparent stunt from a college student linked to a political gadfly challenging the incumbent aldermen. The one-page notices titled “Maria Hadden’s Five Day Notice To Vacate” were...
UniverSoul Circus Returns to Washington Park with high-flying stunts and family fun
“When I say big top, you say circus,” shouted Sifiso the “Whistle Man” as he warmed up an eager crowd at a UniverSoul Circus Saturday morning show. After a two-year pandemic break and straight from Washington, D.C., the traveling circus’ big top tent returned to Washington Park, 51st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, for their 29th season.
