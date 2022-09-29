ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Javier Mendez reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov never lost a sparring session, claims Islam Makhachev is the only person to win a round off him

By Cole Shelton
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 10

Jedi Pimp
3d ago

isnt that a contradiction in the same statement lol.. he never lost a round and this guy over here is the only one to win a round... great writing!😂😭🤣

Reply(2)
3
Related
MMA Fighting

Paulo Costa jokes that Dana White’s impressive physique photo is from ‘secret juice’

A photo of a shredded UFC President Dana White has been making the rounds, and one of his most talked-about fighters is taking credit. White on Sunday shared a video talking about turning his health around, which included a picture of him showing off a set of abs at the gym. After fans were wowed by the 53-year-old’s physique, middleweight contender Paulo Costa joked that White’s success was from his “secret juice.”
UFC
bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 61: ‘Dern vs. Yan’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for today’s UFC Vegas 61 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan. Dern (12-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Tecia Torres at UFC 273. The jiu-jitsu ace has gone 5-1 over her past six Octagon appearances overall, with three of those five wins coming by way of submission.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Ben Rothwell scores 19-second knockout in bare knuckle debut | BKFC 30

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contender, Ben Rothwell, made his bare knuckle boxing debut last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at BKFC 30 live on FITE TV from inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La., and “Big Ben” ended up sparking Bobo O’Bannon with a vicious knockout just 19 seconds into the first round.
MONROE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Islam Makhachev
MiddleEasy

Xiong Jing Nan Beats Angela Lee In Controversial Thriller At ONE on Prime Video 2, Claims ‘Bias’ After CEO’s Comments

Xiong Jing Nan handed the second defeat to Angela Lee in their trilogy fight at ONE on Prime Video 2. Nan claimed ONE is biased towards Lee after the controversial decision. Xiong Jing Nan took on Angela Lee for the third time in the headlining bout of ONE on Prime Video 2 this past Friday. The two ladies had previously shared the circle on two occasions, going level with a win each. In a hard-fought thriller that went the distance, Nan came out on top of the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MMA's worst-kept secret confirmed: Mark Zuckerberg at UFC Fight Night 211

The media was shut out from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Earlier in the week, credentialed media members were able to attend Wednesday’s media day for the event, as well as Friday’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs. But it already had been announced by the UFC that they wouldn’t be allowed to cover the fights themselves.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

Conor McGregor Sends Chilling Threat To Michael Bisping: ‘I’ll Walk Through Your Front Door’; Bisping Responds

Conor McGregor issued a chilling threat to Michael Bisping on social media. “The Notorious” is still filming his upcoming Hollywood movie. The Conor McGregor vs. Michael Bisping war of words is becoming a hot subject in the sport. The former UFC champions began trading shots over their acting careers in relation to McGregor’s upcoming movie with Jake Gyllenhaal, “Road House.”
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparring#Combat#Submission Radio
mmanews.com

Dana White Shows Off Jacked Physique After Grim Diagnosis

After receiving grim news from a mortality expert, UFC President Dana White has decided to show that individual and the entire world just how healthy he is. It is no secret that White has dealt with several health issues over the last few years, and well none of them are particularly life-threatening in themselves, they are still things that he has had to deal with and adapt to. That said, it is not hard to imagine the type of stress that someone in his position goes through on a daily basis, and the toll that that takes on a person’s health.
UFC
FanSided

Watch MMA fighters fall through the cage mid-match (Video)

Watch as two MMA fighters fall through the cage door in the middle of their bout. In mixed-martial arts, there is an expectation that fighters will encounter a certain level of pain. However, normally that comes at the hands of their opponent, not the cage and venue itself. For two...
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Andre Ward slams Canelo Alvarez & Golovkin

By Sean Jones: Andre Ward says he was shocked that Canelo Alvarez failed to knock out the 40-year-old Gennadiy Golovkin in their fight last month on September 17th. Ward feels that Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) should have been able to stop this older version of Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) because he was there for a paycheck and had looked old for the last three years.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Dillon Danis shares DMs from Sean O’Malley, challenges ‘Suga’ to fight

Dillon Danis has once again caused a stir on social media in the latest case of tweet and delete fever. Danis, who has been known for his social media antics rather than fighting these days, was back at it again on Twitter. This time, he took aim at UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley, who is preparing for the biggest fight of his pro MMA career against former UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 on October 22.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Mackenzie Dern issues statement following loss to Xiaonan Yan at UFC Vegas 61

Mackenzie Dern has issued a statement following her majority decision loss to Xiaonan Yan in tonight’s UFC Vegas 61 main event. Dern (12-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Tecia Torres at UFC 273. The jiu-jitsu ace had gone 5-1 over her past six Octagon appearances overall, with three of those five wins coming by way of submission.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC 280 fight card: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw lead loaded lineup

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev top one of the deepest UFC cards of the year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 broadcast, the promotion announced the official lineup for UFC 280, which takes place Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi and airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The card is headlined by Oliveira and Makhachev — No. 1 and No. 3 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — battling for the lightweight title that “Do Bronx” lost on the scale this past May.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Mark Zuckerberg’s wife had to shield her eyes during the Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones fight at UFC Vegas 61 (Video)

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg was having a blast at UFC Vegas 61, but his wife may have gotten more than she bargained for. Much has been made over Zuckerberg’s presence at the UFC Apex this past weekend. The UFC shut off UFC Vegas 61 from fans and the media. Rumors swirled that Zuckerberg rented out the UFC Apex for himself and his party, which UFC President Dana White vehemently denied.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Sean O’Malley declares Conor McGregor the G.O.A.T. and ‘there’s not even anyone that close’

There’s no denying Conor McGregor’s impact on mixed martial arts (MMA). Bursting onto the scene in Apr. 2013, “The Notorious” ignited an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) run that got off to the races unlike any other before it. McGregor’s rise to superstardom inspired several of today’s up-and-coming talents. Amongst the current crop doing work in their division is “Suga” Sean O’Malley, who feels McGregor’s importance can’t be understated.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 61 Results: Xiaonan Yan defeats Mackenzie Dern (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 61 event is headlined by a key women’s strawweight matchup featuring Mackenzie Dern taking on Xiaonan Yan. Dern (12-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Tecia Torres at UFC 273. The jiu-jitsu ace has gone 5-1 over her past six Octagon appearances overall, with three of those five wins coming by way of submission.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Video: UFC vet Alex Nicholson gets demolished in Russian four-ounce glove boxing match, Mike Perry blames himself

Mike Perry is taking the blame for Alex Nicholson’s rough night in Russia. A 32-year-old UFC and PFL veteran, Nicholson suffered a brutal loss at the hands of Vagab Vagabov on Friday, getting outclassed and knocked out late in the opening round of a boxing match held in a cage and contested with four-ounce gloves, which took place in the main event of the REN TV Fight Club Super Series in Moscow.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy