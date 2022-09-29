Javier Mendez reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov never lost a sparring session, claims Islam Makhachev is the only person to win a round off him

Read full article on original website
Jedi Pimp
3d ago
isnt that a contradiction in the same statement lol.. he never lost a round and this guy over here is the only one to win a round... great writing!😂😭🤣
Video: Priscilla Chan horrified by bloody UFC action while husband Mark Zuckerberg has the time of his life
Much was made about Mark Zuckerberg’s “UFC debut” – but it may have been an inversely powerful experience for his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan who accompanied him Saturday at UFC Fight Night 211. Let me preface everything I’m about to say with this. I genuinely think...
MMA Fighting
Paulo Costa jokes that Dana White’s impressive physique photo is from ‘secret juice’
A photo of a shredded UFC President Dana White has been making the rounds, and one of his most talked-about fighters is taking credit. White on Sunday shared a video talking about turning his health around, which included a picture of him showing off a set of abs at the gym. After fans were wowed by the 53-year-old’s physique, middleweight contender Paulo Costa joked that White’s success was from his “secret juice.”
UFC Vegas 61: ‘Dern vs. Yan’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon remains in Nevada for today’s UFC Vegas 61 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan. Dern (12-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Tecia Torres at UFC 273. The jiu-jitsu ace has gone 5-1 over her past six Octagon appearances overall, with three of those five wins coming by way of submission.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Ben Rothwell scores 19-second knockout in bare knuckle debut | BKFC 30
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contender, Ben Rothwell, made his bare knuckle boxing debut last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at BKFC 30 live on FITE TV from inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La., and “Big Ben” ended up sparking Bobo O’Bannon with a vicious knockout just 19 seconds into the first round.
Xiong Jing Nan Beats Angela Lee In Controversial Thriller At ONE on Prime Video 2, Claims ‘Bias’ After CEO’s Comments
Xiong Jing Nan handed the second defeat to Angela Lee in their trilogy fight at ONE on Prime Video 2. Nan claimed ONE is biased towards Lee after the controversial decision. Xiong Jing Nan took on Angela Lee for the third time in the headlining bout of ONE on Prime Video 2 this past Friday. The two ladies had previously shared the circle on two occasions, going level with a win each. In a hard-fought thriller that went the distance, Nan came out on top of the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision.
UFC Fight Night 211: Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan odds, picks and predictions
In a women’s strawweight bout in the main event, Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan meet Saturday at UFC Fight Night 211 at UFC’s APEX Facility in Las Vegas. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the UFC Fight Night 211: Dern vs. Yan odds, with expert picks and predictions.
MMA's worst-kept secret confirmed: Mark Zuckerberg at UFC Fight Night 211
The media was shut out from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Earlier in the week, credentialed media members were able to attend Wednesday’s media day for the event, as well as Friday’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs. But it already had been announced by the UFC that they wouldn’t be allowed to cover the fights themselves.
Conor McGregor Sends Chilling Threat To Michael Bisping: ‘I’ll Walk Through Your Front Door’; Bisping Responds
Conor McGregor issued a chilling threat to Michael Bisping on social media. “The Notorious” is still filming his upcoming Hollywood movie. The Conor McGregor vs. Michael Bisping war of words is becoming a hot subject in the sport. The former UFC champions began trading shots over their acting careers in relation to McGregor’s upcoming movie with Jake Gyllenhaal, “Road House.”
Conor McGregor sends disturbing voice message to Michael Bisping
The feud between former UFC champions Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping escalated to a new level on Friday evening. McGregor and Bisping have had a rocky relationship over the past few years and now ‘Notorious’ has threatened to go to war with ‘The Count’. Their latest...
mmanews.com
Dana White Shows Off Jacked Physique After Grim Diagnosis
After receiving grim news from a mortality expert, UFC President Dana White has decided to show that individual and the entire world just how healthy he is. It is no secret that White has dealt with several health issues over the last few years, and well none of them are particularly life-threatening in themselves, they are still things that he has had to deal with and adapt to. That said, it is not hard to imagine the type of stress that someone in his position goes through on a daily basis, and the toll that that takes on a person’s health.
Watch MMA fighters fall through the cage mid-match (Video)
Watch as two MMA fighters fall through the cage door in the middle of their bout. In mixed-martial arts, there is an expectation that fighters will encounter a certain level of pain. However, normally that comes at the hands of their opponent, not the cage and venue itself. For two...
BoxingNews24.com
Andre Ward slams Canelo Alvarez & Golovkin
By Sean Jones: Andre Ward says he was shocked that Canelo Alvarez failed to knock out the 40-year-old Gennadiy Golovkin in their fight last month on September 17th. Ward feels that Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) should have been able to stop this older version of Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) because he was there for a paycheck and had looked old for the last three years.
Dillon Danis shares DMs from Sean O’Malley, challenges ‘Suga’ to fight
Dillon Danis has once again caused a stir on social media in the latest case of tweet and delete fever. Danis, who has been known for his social media antics rather than fighting these days, was back at it again on Twitter. This time, he took aim at UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley, who is preparing for the biggest fight of his pro MMA career against former UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 on October 22.
Mackenzie Dern issues statement following loss to Xiaonan Yan at UFC Vegas 61
Mackenzie Dern has issued a statement following her majority decision loss to Xiaonan Yan in tonight’s UFC Vegas 61 main event. Dern (12-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Tecia Torres at UFC 273. The jiu-jitsu ace had gone 5-1 over her past six Octagon appearances overall, with three of those five wins coming by way of submission.
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 fight card: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw lead loaded lineup
Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev top one of the deepest UFC cards of the year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 broadcast, the promotion announced the official lineup for UFC 280, which takes place Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi and airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The card is headlined by Oliveira and Makhachev — No. 1 and No. 3 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — battling for the lightweight title that “Do Bronx” lost on the scale this past May.
Mark Zuckerberg’s wife had to shield her eyes during the Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones fight at UFC Vegas 61 (Video)
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg was having a blast at UFC Vegas 61, but his wife may have gotten more than she bargained for. Much has been made over Zuckerberg’s presence at the UFC Apex this past weekend. The UFC shut off UFC Vegas 61 from fans and the media. Rumors swirled that Zuckerberg rented out the UFC Apex for himself and his party, which UFC President Dana White vehemently denied.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Krzysztof Jotko submitted by Brendan Allen for first time since 2014 | UFC Vegas 61
Brendan Allen became the first fighter to submit middleweight veteran Krzysztof Jotko since 2014 earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at UFC Vegas 61 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when Allen secured a first-round rear-naked choke finish. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 61 On ESPN+
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley declares Conor McGregor the G.O.A.T. and ‘there’s not even anyone that close’
There’s no denying Conor McGregor’s impact on mixed martial arts (MMA). Bursting onto the scene in Apr. 2013, “The Notorious” ignited an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) run that got off to the races unlike any other before it. McGregor’s rise to superstardom inspired several of today’s up-and-coming talents. Amongst the current crop doing work in their division is “Suga” Sean O’Malley, who feels McGregor’s importance can’t be understated.
UFC Vegas 61 Results: Xiaonan Yan defeats Mackenzie Dern (Highlights)
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 61 event is headlined by a key women’s strawweight matchup featuring Mackenzie Dern taking on Xiaonan Yan. Dern (12-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Tecia Torres at UFC 273. The jiu-jitsu ace has gone 5-1 over her past six Octagon appearances overall, with three of those five wins coming by way of submission.
MMA Fighting
Video: UFC vet Alex Nicholson gets demolished in Russian four-ounce glove boxing match, Mike Perry blames himself
Mike Perry is taking the blame for Alex Nicholson’s rough night in Russia. A 32-year-old UFC and PFL veteran, Nicholson suffered a brutal loss at the hands of Vagab Vagabov on Friday, getting outclassed and knocked out late in the opening round of a boxing match held in a cage and contested with four-ounce gloves, which took place in the main event of the REN TV Fight Club Super Series in Moscow.
