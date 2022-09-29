Read full article on original website
Three dead following major rollover crash including undocumented immigrants
BRACKETVILLE, Texas - Three people are dead and three others remain in critical condition following a human smuggling crash in Kinney County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, officials responded to a rollover crash Sunday afternoon on FM-131 between Brackettville and Eagle Pass. Upon arrival, officials discovered three...
Governor Abbott announces new Chief of School Safety and Security after Uvalde tragedy
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott named John P. Scott as the new Chief of School Safety and Security within the Texas Education Agency (TEA), starting Monday, October 3. Following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Abbott said the Chief of School Safety and Security will be a recognized expert on school security and public safety issues, an effective coordinator of multidisciplinary teams, a resource to school districts and the legislature, and effective at implementing programs. The individual serving as Chief of School Safety and Security will report directly to the TEA Commissioner and have a direct line to the office of the Governor to ensure increased communication and collaboration among state agencies to provide a safe environment for Texas students and school faculty.
Traffic stop in Zavala County turns into human smuggling bust
A traffic stop in Zavala County turned into a human smuggling arrest, according to the county's sheriff office. On Sunday, a deputy stopped a black Kia Sedan without a license plate east of Batesville. The deputy smelled marijuana within the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. Two male passengers...
