San Angelo, TX

College Hills Update: Month-long closure begins Monday

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo released information regarding a closure that will occur on College Hills Boulevard starting Monday, Oct. 3.

The City says that Colleg Hills Boulevard from Millbrook Drive to Clare Drive will be closed from Monday, Oct. 3 to Monday, Nov. 4.

The intersection of Oxford Drive east of the College Hills-Oxford intersection will also be closed according to The City. This closure will be on Friday, Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This closure is part of the College Hills Boulevard Improvement Project that is working to improve the roadway, drainage system, underground utilities and add signal upgrades.

KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

