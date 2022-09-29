Football: Ponies clamp down on Osseo

OSSEO — Owen Peloquin’s first career touchdown led to a minor celebration slip-up, but the points were on the board and Stillwater was already on its way to a 31-7 Maroon North Sub-district football victory over Osseo on Friday, Sept. 23 at John Hansen Stadium.

Peloquin intercepted a pass and returned it 55 yards early in the second quarter as the undefeated Ponies built a 21-0 lead. In the excitement, the senior defensive back neglected to give the ball to the official — leading to a short delay before the extra-point kick.

“I was just really happy, I didn’t realize I had it at that point,” Peloquin said. “I was just running with it and then I was like, I don’t want to give it up.”

It was the second defensive touchdown in as many weeks for Stillwater, which limited the Orioles to just 116 total yards in wet and windy conditions.

On defense, the Ponies (2-0 MN, 4-0) celebrate their scores with a championship-style belt presented to the player and Peloquin added a gold chain — awarded for interceptions — to the wardrobe with his second interception later in the game to help stop an Osseo drive in the fourth quarter. He handed the ball to the official right away after that one.

“He took it to our sidelines the first time, but fortunately he learned and he gave it back a second time,” Ponies coach Beau LaBore said. “(After the first one) I think he was more concerned about getting over here to grab the belt.”

The bigger celebration occurred after putting the finishing touches on the team’s fourth straight victory to start the season.

“It feels good,” Peloquin said.

The Ponies have outscored their opponents 80-30 in the first half this season and built a 21-0 lead with more than eight minutes remaining in the second quarter against Osseo.

After stuffing the Orioles (1-2, 1-3) on their first drive, Stillwater scored on its first offensive play when Max Shikenjanski connected with Joseph Hoheisel for a 40-yard touchdown less than three minutes into the game.

It was the sixth touchdown of the season for Hoheisel, a junior who finished with five catches for 101 yards in the game.

Stillwater added to its lead as Shikenjanski found an opening on a quarterback sneak from the 1-yard line to cap a 12-play, 80-yard scoring drive early in the second quarter. The second of Landon Huber’s four extra-point kicks put the Ponies in front 14-0.

Running back Samuel Young caught two passes and carried five times to account for 46 of Stillwater’s yards on the drive. The junior finished with 20 rushing attempts for 120 yards in the game.

Then it was Peloquin’s turn with Osseo facing a fourth-and-five play near midfield. Thomas Blair tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage before Peloquin stepped in front of an Osseo receiver for the interception and a clear path to the end zone.

“I just saw my teammate tip it off and it just came straight to me to grab that and ran down as quick as I could for the touchdown,” Peloquin said.

The Ponies stretched their lead on their first drive of the second half, marching 80 yards in eight plays — capped by a 10-yard touchdown run by Young for a 28-point cushion.

Osseo finally got on the board with help from a blocked punt after a mishandled snap that set the Orioles up at Stillwater’s 18-yard line. Devin Williams, who totaled 79 yards on 20 carries, scored on a 5-yard run to pull the Orioles within 28-7 with three minutes remaining in the third.

“Our defense was stellar,” LaBore said. “They really came to play and they were tough on the line of scrimmage. Osseo came right at us and most of the time when they came right at us they didn’t get much. Then they tried the edges a couple of times and that’s where they got a lot of their movement but we reacted to it very well. They didn’t put together any drives, they had short field on their touchdown and that was set up by a bad special teams situation, so and our defense played really well.”

Peloqin led the Ponies with 24 defensive points while Braden Wenner and Jax McGlynn added six solo tackles apiece. Bryce Rosewicz added four solo tackles, including one for a loss, and added three assisted tackles.

Huber added a 28-yard field goal just seconds into the fourth quarter to provide the final margin for the Ponies.

Led by University of Minnesota recruit Jerome Williams at 6-foot-5, 305 pounds on the offensive line, the Ponies were concerned with Osseo’s size, but the Orioles completed just one of seven passes and averaged 3.0 yards per carry.

“We came into practice thinking heavy run,” Peloquin said. “Our d-line showed that they were able to shut that down and our DB’s were all ready for passes.”

“They are huge on both sides of the ball, so we knew they would be coming right at us with a huge size advantage,” LaBore added. “Going at them we were going to have to play with good angles and good leverage because they’re just really beefy on the o-line, with the tight end, with the fullback and with the front seven on defense.”

The Ponies have shown improvement on defense each week through four games. After allowing 404 yards to Centennial and 318 to East Ridge in the first two weeks, Stillwater limited Roseville to 207 yards and Osseo to nearly half of that total in Week 4.

“Everyone played beautiful,” Peloquin said. “We were all on our A game. We were just really ready for this game and it showed.”

Stillwater was also more diversified on offense, rushing for 148 yards and gaining 164 through the air.

“The wind wasn’t as much of a deal as gripping the ball was,” LaBore said. “It was kind of hard to grip the ball and we had a little bit trouble with the snaps, but for the most part we just called it the way we needed to call it. We kind of try to take a little air out of the ball in the second half.

“There were moments where we ran the ball really well, which helps in these conditions. We might have needed to do it a little bit more and it was there. It’s not convenient to try and throw the ball on a really windy, wet night, but we did it well.”

The Ponies are also plus-7 in the turnover department, with a nice boost from Peloquin’s interceptions.

“Our defensive guys are coming on strong,” LaBore said. “Pelo has had to work really hard to be in good position. He’s been coachable and he’s doing a lot of things well and that’s exciting for him to go and have a nice game.”

It has been a balanced effort with 15 players accumulating 20 or more defensive points through four games — and a close-knit group as well.

“It’s everyone doing what needs to be done,” Peloquin said. “It’s just how close we are with everyone. It’s just a family and we all have insane team chemistry. We’re all brothers here.”

• The Ponies join Forest Lake (3-0, 4-0) and White Bear Lake (2-0, 3-1) as the only teams without a Maroon North Sub-district loss this season and those are the next two opponents on Stillwater’s schedule.

The Ponies host White Bear Lake for homecoming on Friday, Sept. 30 in what is the 105th meeting between these teams dating back to 1914. Stillwater has won 13 of the last 16 in the series, which is believed to be the most-played rivalry in the state.

Forest Lake, meanwhile, is one of the bigger surprises of the season under first-year head coach Brad Beeskow. The Rangers are one of just six remaining unbeaten teams in Class 6A.

The Ponies travel to Forest Lake on Oct. 7 and then close out the regular season with home games against Mounds View and Eden Prairie.

Stillwater 7 14 7 3 — 31

Osseo 0 0 7 0 — 7

St — Joseph Hoheisel 40 pass from Max Shikenjanski (Landon Huber kick) 9:29.

St — Shikenjanski 1 run (Huber kick) 10:45.

St — Owen Peloquin 55 interception return (Huber kick) 8:29.

St — Samuel Young 10 run (Huber kick) 9:19.

Oss — Devin Williams 5 run (AJ Miller kick) 3:15.

St — FG Huber 28, 11:56.

Team stats

St Oss

First downs 19 8

Rushes-yards 33-148 37-111

Passing yards 164 5

Total yards 312 116

Comp-Att-Int. 12-22-1 1-7-2

Fumbles/lost 1/0 0/0

Penalties/yards 3/30 5/50

Punts/avg. 3/18.3 6/29.5

Individual statistics

Rushing — St: Samuel Young 20-125, Christian Hoveland 3-18, Connor McGlynn 1-6, Jackson Kramer 2-5 and Max Shikenjanski 7-(-6); Oss: Devin Williams 20-79, BJ Zakiel 8-24, Joseph Alli 4-15, Jerone Kellum 2-1, Nolan Sharapata 1-(-3) and Hayden Potratz 2-(-5).

Passing (com-att-yds-td-int) — St: Max Shikenjanski 12-22-164-1-1; Oss: Hayden Potratz 1-6-5-0-2 and Nolan Sharapata 0-1-0-0-0.

Receiving — St: Joseph Hoheisel 5-101, Thomas Blair 1-23, Samuel Young 4-16, Tanner Schmidt 1-12 and Brett Hilde 1-12; Oss: Devin Williams 1-5.

Kickoff returns — St: none; Oss: Devin Williams 3-66, Leshaun Madden 1-16 and Nolan Sharapata 1-7.

Punt returns — St: Landon Weyer 1-3; Oss: none.

Interceptions — St: Owen Peloquin 2-55; Oss: Ahmed Bundu 1-0.

Fumble recoveries — St: none; Oss: none.

Maroon North

Sub-district Overall

W L W L

Forest Lake 3 0 4 0

Stillwater 2 0 4 0

White Bear Lake 2 0 3 1

Anoka 1 1 1 3

Osseo 1 2 1 3

Mounds View 0 3 0 4

Roseville 0 3 0 4

Week 4 results

Stillwater 31, Osseo 7

Anoka 30, Roseville 0

Forest Lake 14, Mounds View 7

White Bear Lake 42, Eastview 7

Week 5 games

White Bear Lake at Stillwater

Anoka at Mounds View

Osseo at Roseville

Forest Lake at Hopkins