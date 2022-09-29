Read full article on original website
Finalists named for first Black artists award, The Current, at TAM
TACOMA, WA (September 29, 2022) – Two local artists have been announced as finalists for the inaugural year of The Current, An Artist Award, a program of Tacoma Art Museum. Kenya Shakoor, photographer, and Darrell McKinney, interdisciplinary artist, were nominated for their artistic excellence and future promise. The Current is an annual, unrestricted award providing financial and institutional support to a Black artist living and working in the Tacoma area. The awardee will receive a $15,000 unrestricted gift.
Book Club at Lakewood History Museum
Looking for a Book Club in the Lakewood area? Look no further: The Lakewood Historical Society & Museum in partnership with the Pierce County Library is hosting a Book Club on Friday, October 7 from 2-4 p.m. in the Museum’s meeting room. We will not all read the same book but instead this will be a book club where everyone can talk about a book they recently read and liked (or didn’t like!). Come join us at the Museum located at 6114 Motor Avenue (across from the Lakewood Best Western Hotel).
King 5 TV: Tacoma firefighters create documentary to spotlight mental health crisis
The Tacoma Fire Department aims to break down the stigma of seeking mental health help in an hour-long documentary titled, “The Call We Carry.”. See the King 5 news segment here.
CPSD Promising Future: Isabella Lara
A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Evergreen Elementary School fifth grader Isabella Lara. This year, Isabella is excited to tackle all the new material she’s been learning in fifth grade, including her new favorite subject: Spanish. “Spanish is so cool, and now I can say the beginning of the alphabet,” she said. “We’re also learning math that’s a lot harder than fourth grade, like using decimals and multiplying with powered numbers.”
Year-Round Gardening Presentation
Submitted by Jim Endicott. Now, more than any time in recent years, growing your own food may be essential. Our temperate climate in Western Washington makes it possible to grow food year-round. Two of the Master Gardeners that manage Lakewood Community Garden will be making a presentation on proven ways...
SUVCW to Dedicate Headstone for Black Civil War Navy Veteran
Submitted by Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. Gov. Isaac Stevens Camp No. 1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW), will be dedicating a newly installed Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) headstone on a previously unmarked grave of a U.S. Navy Civil War Veteran on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Oakwood Hill Cemetery in Tacoma.
Work Progresses on Chambers Creek Canyon Trail
City of University Place announcement. City of U.P. staff joined their partners from the City of Lakewood and Pierce County to capitalize on the summer weather to make more progress on the 2.5-mile Chambers Creek Canyon Trail that will connect the three entities before reaching the trail system at Chambers Creek Regional Park.
The University Place City Council Oct. 3 Meeting Agenda
The University Place City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Oct. 3 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Steilacoom Schools Awarded $1.5 Million DoDEA World Language Grant
Steilacoom Historical School District announcement. The Steilacoom Historical School District is excited to announce they have been awarded the DoDEA 2022 World Language Grant in the amount of $1.5 million over the 5-year span of the grant. Leading through Languages will increase the number of K-12 students enrolled in world...
The Steilacoom Town Council Oct. 4 Meeting Agenda
The Steilacoom Town Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Oct. 4 (6 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Local Event Will Connect those in Need to Vital Resources
TACOMA, WA – Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless will be connected to crucial resources at a major “resource fair” on Friday, October 7, in Tacoma. Project Homeless Connect (PHC) will operate between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm at The Church of...
Local Events Answer Medicare Questions Amid Annual Enrollment Period
Submitted by Community Health Plan of Washington. Nearly 14% of Pierce County residents are 65 or older and qualify for Medicare (government-provided health care insurance). As this year’s Medicare Annual Enrollment period runs October 15 to December 7, those who qualify for this federal health insurance program have the opportunity to sign up or change plans. This year’s enrollment is especially critical because those over the age of 65 have experienced more health care hardships like social isolation, depression and anxiety, than other groups due to the pandemic. However, Medicare can be difficult to navigate.
Lions test student hearing
Three Lakewood Lions club members spent all school day Thursday, Sept. 29, testing 457 elementary students for hearing issues at Lake Louise Elementary School in Lakewood. Pictured Eric Warn (center) and Dawn Curry (right). Not pictured is Lion Robin Ferguson. This is the first year since COVID that Lions Club members were able to get back in the Clover Park Schools and test again.
Clover Park High School students ready for change
Communities In Schools of Lakewood announcement. Through the summer, we partnered with Clover Park High School for our 2nd annual Leaders of Change. Leaders of Change is a 6 week leadership development program for seniors who hope to create positive change in their school and community. The students created initiatives with goals that include improving student voice and inclusion, improving school-wide relationships and culture, increased mental health awareness and tools, and bringing fun back into the school. Elements of the programming:
Lakewood road construction roundup
City of Lakewood announcement. Here’s a look at some of the more visible road projects currently happening in the city of Lakewood and potential impacts to drivers. Sidewalks are now on the south side of 88th Avenue SW near Custer Road. The city’s contractor is actively working on pouring the north side of the road.
Rail grinding is scheduled to start as early as October 4
Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
Advisory Commission Vacancy
City of University Place announcement. Commissioners are citizens who, through their volunteer efforts, play an integral role in the growth and development of their City. Citizens serving on the City’s Commissions apply their unique knowledge and experiences to the issues and the needs of their City. They function as a focus group from within the community and create ideas to assist the City Council in shaping legislative policy.
Obituary Notices – October 1, 2022
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Thomas Canny Wright. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Audit Advisory Board Applications Due October 10
City of Tacoma announcement. The Tacoma City Council is looking for applicants with experience in government performance and financial auditing, public administration, and government financial and fiscal practices to fill the “community member” position on the Audit Advisory Board (AAB). The AAB supports the City Council’s Government Performance...
