The 10-Second Step You’re Missing In Your Face Washing Routine Will Make Your Serums Work Even Better
Washing your face is about more than just cleansing. It's about prepping your skin for the next steps of your routine so that the rest of your products have the best environment to do their work. And according to Todd Davidson, director of global education at skin-care brand Eve Lom, there's one easy trick that can help your products sink in deeper. All you have to do is place a warm washcloth on your face for a few seconds before wiping away your cleanser, which will open up your pores to get them prepped and ready for the actives to come.
Sorry, TikTok: Here’s Why a Manicurist Says You Should Never, Ever Gel Cure Your Press-On Nails
More and more people are turning to DIY nail solutions to get that fresh-from-the-salon look for less time and money. The latest hack exploding on TikTok is to cure press-on nails with gel polish. The process involves applying gel polish to the underside of a press on in lieu of glue, then curing (aka setting) it with a UV light. It's the same process that's used to apply gel extensions, and in theory, allows you to get the longevity of gel tips with the fun and affordable patterns of press-ons. But there's one problem: While gel tips are clear, most press-ons aren't. And according to Julie Kandalec, celebrity manicurist and nail educator, in order for gel polish to properly cure, the UV light from the lamp needs to be able to reach the gel, which it can't do through painted press-ons.
This Derm and Shopper-Beloved Skin-Care Brand That Helps Fine Lines ‘Disappear’ Is Having a Major Site-Wide Sale
I’ve reached a specific age in my mid-30s where suddenly fine lines are a thing. So are wine hangovers and all-day aches if I sleep in a position that’s anything but just right. I haven’t found a wine cure yet (except for, um, not drinking it), but this body pillow has eased my morning pains and now there’s more good news—both for my fine lines and yours.
5 Dermatologists Over 50 Share The One Product That Changed Their Skin
Dermatologists spend their days teaching other people how to care for their skin. From proper sun protection to the serums that actually work, they know what's good. And all that knowledge means they have a pretty solid handle on how to care for their own skin. With that in mind,...
The New Dr. Dennis Gross Overnight Retinol Peel Gave Me Baby Soft, Glow-y Skin—Without Irritation
After dealing with adult acne for two years, I finally found a skin-care routine that doesn’t cause me to break out—a true miracle, IMHO. It includes using a gentle non-foaming cleanser, tons of hyaluronic acid, a water-based moisturizer, SPF (of course), and recently, the Dr. Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Overnight Texture Renewal Peel, ($78). It's the newest addition to my beauty regimen, and for good reason.
This Full-Body Resistance Band Workout Is Low-Impact and Highly Efficient
Can you have a love-hate relationship with a fitness move? Because that’s definitely how I feel about the last exercise in this new 22-minute full-body workout from trainer Traci Copeland. The move in question: The Superman. It works your lower back and basically the whole back of your body. Copeland ratchets up the intensity by adding a resistance band into the mix that further works your upper back and shoulder muscles. The pose is so challenging, but then again, it also makes you feel like a superhero.
The 2 Body Washes a Dermatologist Always Recommends To Patients With Eczema
When you've got eczema, you want to do everything you can to keep your skin hydrated and soothed. Using a body wash that's too stripping can do just the opposite, leaving you with skin that's even drier and more irritated than usual. To prevent that from happening, Ivy Lee, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Pasadena, California, says you should stick to gentle cleansers.
This 2-in-1 Curling-Flat Iron Has Officially Replaced My Dyson AirWrap—And It’s $500 Less Expensive
I love big, fluffy curls, but not the work required to get them. Curling irons are effective but inconsistent, I love my Dyson AirWrap but find it too cumbersome for everyday use, and I don't have the expert-level hand-eye coordination that flat-iron curls require to achieve. My new favorite solution for this beauty conundrum? The AirTwist from Chi, which gives me perfect curls without any of the hassles of its predecessors.
Low on Workout Motivation? Try ‘Fitness Stacking’ To Get Moving
Getting started is often the hardest part of working out. But jumping over that hurdle can feel a lot easier when the finish line feels just a short distance away. That’s why the digital fitness brand obé is encouraging people to play with “fitness stacking”: Tackling one 10-minute burst of activity at a time. And seeing if, after those 10 minutes are up, you’re up for more.
The Only Luxury Retinol Creams Dermatologists Say Are Worth Your Money
Retinol is the MVP in the skin-care routines of many, and it’s no surprise considering the numerous benefits the ingredient offers, from fading dark spots, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and improving tone and texture. But as you may have already noticed, retinol products can be pricey.
It’s Been 5 Years Since Rihanna Launched Fenty’s 40-Shade Foundation Range, and It’s Changed Beauty for the Better
When Fenty Beauty dropped five years ago, it did so with a simple premise: to create top-tier makeup products that worked for all skin tones. At the time, this was a novel concept, especially when it came to foundation. Beauty lovers with deeper skin tones had become accustomed to mixing their own blends of different formulas to get the right shade—one that wasn't too light, too ashy, or too orange. When those 40 shades of the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation hit shelves in September 2017, the impact was undeniable.
Social Media ‘Peer Pressure’ Has Played a Major Role In Convincing Us To Wear Sunscreen Every Day, and Dermatologists Are Grateful
In 2018, I saw a Tweet from esthetician Tiara Willis, aka @makeupforwomenofcolor, urging folks to "always wear sunscreen." And honestly, even though I'd heard dermatologists spouting the same commandment forever, it was really the first time I had ever considered the importance of daily sunscreen use. I bought an SPF-30...
‘I’m a Podiatrist, and These 6 Loafers Actually Provide Great Arch Support’
There's a reason why we've been seeing loafers everywhere. Smart, sleek, and go with just about every single outfit in your closet, loafers are a foot-friendly shoe choice that instantly upgrades your daily ensemble. And they're especially a great fashion addition for autumn, since loafers pair really well with jeans, slacks, and the classic skirt-and-tights combo. Whether you decide to make them look more preppy or punky all depends on your accessories, but what we really love about loafers is that they're versatile—anyone can rock a loafer.
Shoppers in Their 40s and 50s Say This Microcurrent Device Tightens and Lifts Skin in Just One Month
While considered signs of a life well-lived, some people might want to soften the appearance of wrinkles and firm up their facial skin, which tends to lose elasticity and collagen as we age. And thanks to innovations in skin care, we no longer have to spend countless dollars and hours at the spa to lift, sculpt, and tone our faces. We can treat our skin to some TLC right in the comfort of our own homes.
These Are the Only Water Bottles You Should Take With You to the Gym
Whether you're joining a Pilates class, planning on upping your treadmill time, or hitting the squat rack to make some gains, a water bottle is a must-have in your gym bag. Not only do they keep your liquids cold, but they serve as gentle reminders to hydrate throughout your workout. If you've been reusing or cycling through your plastic Dasani bottle, it's time to level up, and no, I'm not talking about trading your old plastic bottle for a new one. I'm suggesting a real upgrade.
‘I’m a Pumpkin Farmer, and These 5 Tips Will Help You Choose the Perfect Pumpkin for Carving and Cooking’
A seasonal trip to the local pumpkin patch can include fun activities, like haunted hayrides and petting zoos. But when it comes to choosing the ideal pumpkin to take home—whether for cooking or displaying—confusion and anxiety can run rampant if you don't know what you're looking for. Much like picking a partner—or, heck, even a watermelon or avocado—being able to choose a perfect pumpkin can get overwhelming because of all the options (Cinderellas! Jarrahdales! Warty Goblins!). But thankfully, there’s help to be had for picking the right one.
‘I’m a Hand and Wrist Surgeon, and These Are the Carpal Tunnel Braces I Recommend To Alleviate Wrist Pain’
With an uptick in work-from-home, computer-based jobs, it's no surprise that more and more people are experiencing pain of all kinds, especially when in comes to the wrist and hands. A major culprit for wrist and hand pain is carpal tunnel syndrome, which occurs when the median nerve is compressed. When this happens, you'll like experience numbness, a burning sensation, or tingly feeling in the thumb, index finger, middle finger, or ring finer.
These Refreshing Cucumber “Sushi” Rolls Are So Rich in Brain-Boosting Omega-3s, and They Take 5 Minutes To Make
If you’ve taken a sushi-making class or watched Jiro Dreams of Sushi on Netflix, you may have quickly noticed how difficult mastering the art of sushi can be. Between nailing the perfect rice to seaweed ratio to carefully and ever-so-meticulously rolling the ingredients together to form the ideal, compact, and uniform sushi roll without all of the fillings spilling out of the sides, this dish is really no walk in the park. UGH, if only.
These Biodegradable ‘Skinsheets’ Are an Eco-Friendly Alternative To Cotton Rounds, and Will Make Your Products Work Even Better
Sustainability is something that Skinsheet founder Mary Frances Knight considers in every part of her life, including her beauty routine. For years, cotton rounds—which are notably single-use and virtually indestructible in landfills—were part of her daily routine, but she liked them more in theory than in practice because of their environmental impact. So she set out to reinvent the product, creating an eco-friendly option that also enhanced her routine.
I Tried the Internet’s Trendiest Clothing Rental Subscription and Wore $900 Worth of Clothes for $88
Since moving to New York two years ago, I've developed an insatiable appetite for trendy and fashionable clothes. I mean, come on—it's one of the fashion capitals of the world. I'm always on the hunt for pants with bold patterns and prints, poofy-sleeved tops, and yes, neon cowgirl boots (yee-haw). In the past, I'd shop at fast-fashion behemoths like Zara and H&M to beef up my wardrobe and keep up with trends, but shopping at those retailers comes at a high cost, not only to our wallets, but to our well-being and the environment. In an attempt to quell my fast-fashion guilt and to avert billions of textiles from landfills, I decided to give subscription clothing rental company Nuuly a whirl.
