Seahawks win over Lions ends with final score that's never been seen before in NFL history
One of the craziest games of Week 4 was played in Detroit where the Seahawks won a wild shootout over the Lions. Not only did we see nearly 100 total points scored in the game, but we also witnessed NFL history: The two teams ended with a final score that's never been seen.
Titans' Treylon Burks: Injures foot Sunday
Burks (foot) was carted to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Per Wyatt, Burks will not return to the game due to his foot injury. Prior to his exit, the 2022 first-rounder caught two of his three targets for 14 yards and rushed once for four yards.
Titans' Bud Dupree: Exits against Indianapolis
Dupree (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Colts, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Dupree was activated ahead of Sunday's contest after sitting out with a hip injury in Week 3. The 29-year-old recorded one sack over 46 defensive snaps in Tennessee's season opener, and his absence will leave the team's pass-rushing corps especially short-handed with Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (neck) and Wyatt Ray (coach's decision) both inactive.
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Quiet with Zach Wilson under center
Wilson caught two of six targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers. Quarterback Zach Wilson made his return from a knee injury and featured familiar targets Corey Davis (74 yards, one touchdown) and Elijah Moore (53 yards) over the rookie first-round pick. Wilson the receiver still made an impact by helping to set up the first of New York's two fourth-quarter touchdowns with a 35-yard catch, but he'll look to improve his chemistry with the other Wilson -- no relation -- in Week 5 against the Dolphins.
Titans' Treylon Burks: Dealing with turf toe
Burks suffered a turf toe injury during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Burks won't require surgery to address the injury, but Rapoport also noted that he's expected to miss multiple weeks and could hit IR. Coach Mike Vrabel, meanwhile, declined to offer an expected recovery timetable for the first-round rookie Monday, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site. If Burks indeed misses time, all of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips and Cody Hollister could benefit from increased opportunities starting with Week 5's matchup against Washington.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Absent from practice
MacKinnon missed Monday's practice session after taking a puck to the face Sunday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports. MacKinnon's status hasn't been officially updated by the team but it seems unlikely the world-class center will be in action for Monday's preseason clash with Dallas. Unless MacKinnon misses regular-season contests, he should be capable of challenging for another 90-point campaign after having missed that mark by just two points last year.
Bears' Cairo Santos: Returns to team
Santos (personal) has returned to the team, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Santos' personal situation is "all squared away," according to head coach Matt Eberflus, which Fishbain notes in his report. The veteran kicker should resume his role moving forward, which will send Michael Badgley to the practice squad, or possibly looking for a new opportunity elsewhere. Badgley filled in admirably, making all four of his field-goal attempts Sunday against the Texans. Santos will be back in action in Week 5 against the Vikings.
Patriots' Brian Hoyer: Leaves Sunday's game
Hoyer is being evaluated for a head injury during Sunday's game against the Packers. Prior to exiting the game, Hoyer -- who was filling in for Mac Jones (ankle) -- had completed five of six pass attempts for 37 yards. In his absence, Bailey Zappe is in at quarterback for the Patriots.
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Listed as limited on practice estimate
Coach Nathaniel Hackett relayed that Wilson (shoulder) would have been limited Monday, if the Broncos had practiced, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Per Hackett, Wilson "got dinged up a little bit" during Sunday's loss to the Raiders, with Tom Pelissero of NFL Network indicating that the QB is dealing with some shoulder soreness. Either way, Hackett expects Wilson to play Thursday night against the Colts.
Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus: Leads team with 55 receiving yards
Zaccheaus caught both of his targets for 55 yards during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Browns. Zaccheaus' first catch went for 13 yards on a third-and-eight play on the Falcons' first offensive drive, which ended with a 30-yard field goal. The slot receiver wasn't targeted again until the fourth quarter when he got open down the sideline for 42 yards, which set up the eventual game-winning 45-yard kick from Younghoe Koo. Zaccheaus continues to work as the No. 2 wideout behind Drake London, catching all 10 of his targets for 174 yards and a touchdown across four games, but his fantasy ceiling will be limited as long as London and second-year tight end Kyle Pitts are healthy.
Jaguars' Foley Fatukasi: Will not return
Fatukasi (quadriceps) will not return Sunday against the Eagles, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports. Fatukasi did not record any stats before suffering the injury. In his absence, Adam Gotsis will continue to handle snaps on the edge.
College football rankings: Ohio State surges to No. 1, Clemson enters top five in CBS Sports 131
The Ohio State is on the move again in the CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS college football team. One week after jumping ahead of Alabama for No. 2, the Buckeyes have surged to the No. 1 spot in the rankings. Georgia may have avoided an upset at the hands of Missouri on Saturday but it was not able to hold on to No. 1 in the eyes of our CBS Sports and 247Sports experts. The Bulldogs fell to No. 3, opening the door for Ohio State to take over as the new top dog.
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Could miss time
Chinn (hamstring) could be forced to miss time, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. Chinn sustained a hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, and it's possible that he'll be unavailable for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the 49ers. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Sean Chandler and Marquise Blair are candidates to see increased roles if Chinn is sidelined.
WATCH: UTEP defensive end takes fumble back 100 yards for touchdown on incredible scoop-and-score play
Defensive ends are known for a lot of things, including their size, strength and tenacity. Endurance is not generally on that list, but UTEP defensive lineman Jadrian Taylor tried to change some minds in the Miners' 41-35 win over Charlotte on Saturday. In the fourth quarter, it looked like Charlotte was about to punch in a touchdown to cut into UTEP's lead. 49ers running back ChaVon McEachern plunged into the end zone, but the ball popped out right before he crossed the goal line.
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Modest showing in Week 4 win
Diggs secured four of six targets for 62 yards in the Bills' 23-20 win over the Ravens on Sunday. Diggs turned in a relatively quiet performance by his lofty standards, even though his reception, yardage and target totals all paced or co-led the Bills on the afternoon. The Ravens did a solid job containing Buffalo's normally potent air attack overall, so the lack of prolific numbers for Diggs wasn't exactly surprising. Despite the modest showing, Diggs still eclipsed the 60-yard mark for the fourth time in as many games this season, and he'll aim to boost his numbers back up across the board at the expense of the Steelers in a Week 5 home matchup.
Giants' Matt Breida: Sees limited touches again
Breida rushed three times for 18 yards and didn't receive any targets in Sunday's 20-12 win over Chicago. Breida didn't get his first carry until beyond the midway point of the second quarter, and that was his only touch through three periods of play. The bulk of his action came in the fourth quarter after quarterbacks Daniel Jones (ankle) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion) were hurt -- running back Saquon Barkley temporarily took snaps under center out of the wildcat until Jones was able to return to handing off the ball, and Breida logged runs of 13 yards and one yard on a drive that ended with a Graham Gano field goal. Breida's three rushes and 18 yards were each the most he has logged since Week 1, as Barkley thus far has been the workhorse and clear centerpiece of the Giants offense.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Picks up knee injury
Golladay departed Sunday's game versus the Bears due to a knee injury, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Golladay appeared to hurt his knee on the same possession in which quarterback Daniel Jones picked up a left ankle injury late in the third quarter. While Jones had his ankle taped up and stayed on the sideline, Golladay made his way to the locker room, according to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record. If Golladay is unable to reenter the contest, he'll finish Week 4 with no catches on one target.
Bills' Jamison Crowder: Suffers broken ankle
Crowder suffered a broken ankle during Sunday's win over the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Crowder is considered out indefinitely, and he's likely to land on IR in the near future. As long as Crowder remains out of the lineup, Isaiah McKenzie will stand to operate as Buffalo's clear third wideout behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, while Khalil Shakir could also benefit form increased snaps. Crowder is expected to undergo further tests to diagnose any additional damage.
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Eclipses 100 total yards in win
Allgeier rushed 10 times for 84 yards and caught his lone target for 20 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Browns. The Falcons went with a committee approach to their backfield Sunday, splitting carries between Allgeier (10), Caleb Huntley (10) and starter Cordarrelle Patterson (nine). The rookie did the most with his touches, but the other two backs scored a touchdown each. Patterson (knee) was banged up during practice this week, which could have resulted in the sudden shift in touch distribution. Allgeier will look to build upon the best game of his young career in a tough matchup against the Buccaneers next Sunday.
Eagles' Jordan Mailata: Sustains injury Sunday
Mailata (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Mailata's absence will leave the Eagles undermanned at left tackle with backup Andre Dillard (forearm) still on IR. As a result, reserve right tackle Jack Driscoll figures to step in on the left side of Philadelphia's offensive line.
