Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks for the Final Time Ahead of Ole Miss

By Wildcats Today Staff
 4 days ago

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media for the final time on Thursday, less than 48 hours before his No. 7 Wildcats take on No. 14 Ole Miss inside Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.

The entire short media scrum can be viewed above.

Kentucky Football News

Kentucky released its week five depth chart on Monday, welcoming back Chris Rodriguez Jr

Outside linebacker J.J. Weaver is not expected to play this weekend against Ole Miss

SEC Nation will be in Oxford for the upcoming matchup between the No. 7 Wildcats and No. 14 Rebels

Kentucky vs. South Carolina will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 8

Barion Brown has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin picks up national coaching award following Kentucky victory

Lane Kiffin of Ole Miss has been named The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week. Award recipients are selected each week by officials of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The Rebels beat then-No. 7 Kentucky at home on Saturday, 22-19, to move...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin shares a warning to Ole Miss players, fans after defeating Kentucky

Lane Kiffin is aware of what happens for a team like Ole Miss once it gets to a 5-0 record. And he has a clear message for everyone associated with the football program. While Ole Miss’ social media team celebrated the hot start, Kiffin maintained that the Rebels must play harder, and focus on Vanderbilt next on the schedule. Most importantly, Kiffin said to note listen to the rat poison coming their way.
Person
Mark Stoops
Wildcats Today

Players to Watch: No. 7 Kentucky-No. 14 Ole Miss

The No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will look to remain undefeated this Saturday, as they hit the road for the second time this season, traveling to Oxford to take on the No. 14 Ole miss Rebels (4-0). Ahead of today's contest, here are some Cats to watch:  Keidron Smith / Jacquez Jones ...
247Sports

Eight months after deciding to come to Oxford, Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career

Eight months after taking a leap of faith and deciding to come to Oxford, defensive end Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career. With his team up 22-19 with 1:49 left to play, it was up to the Ole Miss defense to hold the line and preserve a top-15 SEC victory over Kentucky in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss' offense was struggling throughout the second half, and they needed the defense to deliver.
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky falls in Oxford: 4 things to know and postgame banter

The Kentucky Wildcats made the trip down to Oxford, and left with a loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, 22-19. The first half for the Cats was one to forget. In what was easiest the worst this squad has looked all season, it was the return of Chris Rodriguez and the play-calling of Rich Scangarello that led the way. Mix in the special teams mistakes, and UK put themselves in a hole from the beginning. Luckily though this team mimics their head coach, and were up for a fist fight scoring a late touchdown to make the score only a one possession game at 19-12.
letsbeardown.com

HUGE FIGHT BROKE OUT IN THE FRAT KID SECTION AT OLE MISS GAME...

There are times at football games when the better fight ends up in the stands. That might've been the case in Oxford on Saturday. While Kentucky and Ole Miss battled it out on the field, a frat fight broke out in the stands. Ole Miss frat members, wearing sports coats,...
Wildcats Today

Game Balls: Kentucky-Ole Miss

Kentucky's come back bid fell short in Oxford today, as the Wildcats managed to get into scoring position late, but a late strip sack secured a 22-19 win for the Rebels. Still, despite the loss, as always, the Wildcats Today staff gives out Game Balls from the contest.  Offense Kentucky's ...
WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

