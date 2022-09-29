Read full article on original website
Atea (AVIR) Dengue Candidate Gets Fast Track Designation
AVIR - Free Report) recently announced that the FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to pipeline candidate AT-752, a novel, orally administered, direct-acting antiviral for the treatment of dengue virus infection. Shares were up on Sep 26 on the same, but the gains were pared by the end of the day. Nevertheless, the stock jumped 4.91% in after-hours trading.
Will New Drugs Help Bristol Myers (BMY) Combat Generic Pressure?
BMY - Free Report) has had a decent run this year despite one of its top drugs Revlimid facing generic competition, which has adversely impacted the top line. Revlimid was the largest contributor to the company’s revenues, and the entry of generics for the company had clouded the growth trajectory somewhat.
Can Biogen (BIIB) Navigate Multiple Challenges & Grow Again?
BIIB - Free Report) is facing multiple challenges. Most of its key drugs are facing declining sales. Biogen’s multiple sclerosis (MS) revenues have been declining for the past few quarters. Importantly, sales of its key MS drug Tecfidera are declining, hurt by the launch of multiple generics products in the United States. The company expects further erosion of the drug’s sales in the second half of 2022 as generic versions are expected to be launched in Europe.
Syros (SYRS) Up on FDA's Orphan Tag for Pancreatic Cancer Drug
SYRS - Free Report) were up almost 5% during market hours on Sep 13 after the company announced that its pipeline candidate SY-5609 was granted Orphan Drug designation by the FDA to treat pancreatic cancer. The FDA grants Orphan Drug designation to a drug or biologic intended to treat a...
BD's (BDX) Latest Monkeypox PCR Assay Commercially Available
BDX - Free Report) , popularly known as BD, and CerTest Biotec recently announced that their newly developed molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assay for monkeypox virus — CerTest VIASURE Monkeypox molecular research use only (RUO) assay — is now commercially available worldwide, including the United States. The PCR assay is for RUO applications by laboratories.
Factors Likely to Decide Rite Aid's (RAD) Fate in Q2 Earnings
RAD - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Sep 29, before the opening bell. The drugstore retailer is likely to have witnessed top and bottom-line declines in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal second-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss...
Defensive Sectors Likely to Shine for the Rest of 2022
September was historically known as the toughest month on Wall Street. This year, the performances of U.S. stock markets were more disappointing, courtesy of an ultra-hawkish Fed. The central bank has raised the benchmark lending rate by 3% year to date. However, the Fed has failed to cool 40-year high...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK) is a Trending Stock
GSK - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this drug developer have returned -7.6% over the past month versus the...
Air Products (APD) Gains on Project Investments, Productivity
APD - Free Report) is benefiting from investments in high-return projects, new business deals, acquisitions and productivity initiatives. However, the company faces headwinds from energy cost inflation. Air Products, which is a prominent player in the chemicals space along with Dow Inc. (. DOW - Free Report) , Celanese Corporation...
Fast-paced Momentum Stock Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHGF) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Who...
Beat the Market Like Zacks: ADP, Walmart, Starbucks in Focus
U.S. stocks ended the September 30 trading session in the red, with the three most widely followed indexes closing out a tumultuous week, month and quarter. The Dow and the S&P 500 ended the week down 2.9%, while the Nasdaq lost almost 2.7%. For September, the Dow, the S&P 500...
Capacity Expansions Aid Tyson Foods (TSN) Amid Rising Costs
TSN - Free Report) . The well-known leader in protein is well placed to capitalize on the rising demand for protein-packed brands. That said, Tyson Foods is not immune to rising costs and supply chain headwinds. Let’s delve deeper. Expansion Efforts Solid. Tyson Foods is undertaking several operational and...
Trupanion (TRUP) Banks on Geographical Expansion Amid Cost Woes
TRUP - Free Report) focus on pets’ health and well-being in an underpenetrated pet insurance market, product innovations, geographical expansion and a solid capital position poise it well for growth. Spending on pets’ health is on the rise in North America, with a total addressable market of $38.4 billion....
PETS・
3 Resilient Medical Stocks to Watch as Rate Hikes Continue
The pandemic, coupled with the Ukraine-Russia war, has fueled raw material prices significantly leading to spiraling inflation across the globe. Central banks across different countries, including the United States, are increasing interest rates to tame inflation. Although a rising interest regime hurts business growth, there are few companies that can give returns even in these hard times.
What Slump? 4 Sector ETFs Up At Least 14% in Q3
The third quarter of 2022 has just wrapped up. The broader market posted a muted performance during this time frame mainly due to red-hot inflation, a super-hawkish Fed and the resultant rising-rate worries. Central banks around the world have been on this path in recent days to tame inflation. The...
Major Indices Up 2%+ as Q4 Begins
We start off the first day of trading for the week and for the 4th quarter in a decidedly non-September fashion: up, way up. The Dow, which reached intra-day highs around +900 points, closed off that but stayed very high: +764 points, +2.66%. The S&P 500 performed almost as well, +2.59%. The Nasdaq grew 239 points, +2.27%, while the small-cap Russell 2000 swelled +2.65%.
5 Inverse ETFs That Have More Than Doubled This Year
The year 2022 has been brutal for the stock market, with the major indices slipping into a bear market (a drop of 20% or more from a recent high). Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, surging consumer prices, aggressive rate hikes by the Fed, and global growth concerns have roiled the stock market badly.
Pre-Markets Look to Bounce Back in October
Market participants -- we have finally worked our way through the month of September. It was promised to be a difficult one, both with the history of the month in the stock market being the worst of the year, as well as with a Fed meeting that some of us felt would bring a dovish pivot… boy, was that wrong!
