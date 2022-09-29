Read full article on original website
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo praises New York with contract decision looming
NEW YORK — Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has a $16-million decision to make this offseason. He could opt into the second year of his deal in New York. Or he could become a free agent and seek a bigger payday. On Friday, Rizzo said he won’t allow the...
St. Louis Cardinals: Doors are opening for Yadier Molina as manager
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is well positioned to become a successful manager in the major leagues. Nineteen-year St. Louis Cardinals veteran catcher Yadier Molina will take the reins as the skipper for team Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which could lend itself to other managing opportunities down the road. Molina also announced in April that he will be the manager for a Venezuelan winter ball team, Navegantes del Magallanes, starting next year.
Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire
A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News
It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge using Mike Schmidt motto to keep Triple Crown alive while he sees few strikes
NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone had a fun childhood being the son of a big leaguer. When Bob Boone was the Philadelphia Phillies’ catcher in the 1970s and early ‘80s, Aaron and older brother Bret accompanied dad to Veterans Stadium almost every home game. Before games, the Boone boys played with the many other youngsters who showed up with their father … Pete Rose’s son and Greg Luzinski’s kid, etc.
Can Dodgers steal Aaron Judge from NL West rival Giants?
The AL MVP race between Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge may soon morph from an on-field head-to-head into a debate within the Dodgers’ front office. Judge will hit the market this winter after drilling 60+ homers for a first-place Yankees team that believes they have a chance to run the table. Ohtani won’t be a free agent until after next season, and probably won’t be traded (to the Dodgers) until the Angels’ new ownership group assesses just how embarrassed they’d like to be, but there’s at least some chatter he’ll hit the market sooner than 2023-24.
‘They stuffed them in our face’: Brandon Nimmo reacts to Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom getting lit up by Braves
The New York Mets have officially lost their lead in the NL East. After dropping two games to the Atlanta Braves, they are now in jeopardy of losing the tiebreaker and losing their shot at the division title. The fact that both losses came with Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer on the mound only makes it feel worse.
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
Cubs fans change their tune about Jason Heyward just as he’s leaving
Chicago Cubs fans weren’t too fond of right fielder Jason Heyward for awhile, but they’re now cheering him on as he’s leaving. Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward wasn’t a fan favorite for some time, but he’s becoming one right as he’s leaving. He is now out with an injury, and the hard feelings toward him were out of frustration. As a core member of the 2016 World Series-winning team, the end of his time in Chicago is bittersweet.
CBS Sports
Aaron Judge goes for home run No. 62: Yankees-Orioles live updates as slugger tries to make history at home
Aaron Judge is attempting to hit a record-setting home run Sunday as the Yankees host the Orioles in their final regular-season home game of 2022. Judge enters Sunday with 61 home runs, tied with Roger Maris for the most in a single season in Yankees and American League history. Judge is one of just six MLB players to hit 60 or more home runs in a season, and his next home run will give him sole possession of the AL record.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Dealing with illness
Torres was removed from Monday's lineup against the Rangers since he's under the weather, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports. Torres was scratched from the lineup just over an hour before first pitch, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench for the series opener in Texas. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of the Yankees' final two regular-season games.
5 Red Sox prospects who should make fans more grateful to Dave Dombrowski
Dave Dombrowski deserves more credit for recent Red Sox farm system success. In his absence, things have come full circle for Dave Dombrowski in Boston. When the Red Sox abruptly parted ways with Dombrowski during a late-September Sunday Night Baseball game at Fenway in 2019, he departed an organization on the brink of a disaster partially of his own creation. The payroll was enormous, the farm system had plummeted to the bottom of the rankings, and they were about to finish a disappointing, injury-marred season one year after winning more regular-season games than any squad in franchise history and the World Series.
Aaron Judge's Home Run Chase Comes Up Short At Yankee Stadium: 'Season’s Not Over Yet'
Aaron Judge wasn't able to hit his 62nd home run in front of his home crowd, but the Yankees star still has a few games to surpass Roger Maris.
Post Register
Aaron Judge stays at 61 homers as Orioles beat Yankees 2-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Back in the Bronx, Aaron Judge had another sellout crowd fill Yankee Stadium hoping to see No. 62. The wait will extend into a rain-threatened weekend. Judge went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks as the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 2-1 on Friday night.
Latest on Yankees’ Ron Marinaccio injury
NEW YORK — Yet another Yankees reliever is hurt. Ron Marinaccio left abruptly in the eighth inning of Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Yankees Reportedly Likely To Pursue Angels' Shohei Ohtani Heavily
The New York Yankees reportedly are still heavily interested in Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani after two failed attempts to land him.
Yankees Select Chi Chi González, Designate Jacob Barnes
The Yankees announced a series of roster moves prior to today’s game, selecting right-hander Chi Chi González to the active roster while designating fellow right-hander Jacob Barnes for assignment. Additionally, infielder/outfielder Matt Carpenter was transferred to the 60-day injured list. González, 30, has bounced around quite a bit...
Which of the rumored Aaron Judge contracts is best for Yankees?
By now, if you haven’t seen, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel (subscription required) polled 14 MLB executives about various free agency scenarios concerning New York Yankees star Aaron Judge. Where will he land? What kind of contract will he command? Should he be the highest-paid player in the league?. Judge’s...
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Trevino isn't starting Saturday against Baltimore. Trevino went 0-for-3 with a strikeout during Friday's loss to the Orioles and will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Kyle Higashioka is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
