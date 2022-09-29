Read full article on original website
North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains during the flight of the nuclear-capable weapon that could reach the U.S. territory of Guam and beyond. The launch was the most provocative weapons demonstration by North Korea this year as it ramps up missile tests in its push to build a full-fledged nuclear arsenal that viably threatens U.S. allies and the American homeland and earns the country recognition as a nuclear state. The United States said it strongly condemns North Korea’s “dangerous and reckless decision” to launch what it described as a “long-range ballistic missile” over Japan. “This action is destabilizing and shows (North Korea’s) blatant disregard for United Nations Security Council resolutions and international safety norms,” it said.
SATO’s RAIN RFID System Generates 50 Percent Time Savings and Traceability for PT. Sigma Cipta Utama
BEKASI REGENCY, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- SATO Group company PT. SATO Label Solutions (hereafter, SATO), together with local partner CV Dharmatech Indonesia, provided a RAIN RFID (1) tracking system for PT. Sigma Cipta Utama (hereafter, SCU) to streamline stocktaking and locating of documents stored in its warehouse. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005030/en/ Process improvements: Accurate, real-time traceability and worker productivity (Graphic: Business Wire)
Ransomware hunters: the self-taught tech geniuses fighting cybercrime
Around 9pm on Monday 23 November 2020, the IT manager for a school in central London received a text message from a colleague, saying the school’s website was down. He tried logging on but couldn’t. At first, he thought he had forgotten the password. After several attempts, he realised that he was locked out.
North Korea launches first missile over Japan in five years as Tokyo tells citizens to take cover
North Korea has launched a ballistic missile over northern Japan and into the Pacific Ocean for the first time in five years, in a significant escalation of weapons testing by the increasingly aggressive regime of Kim Jong-un.Japanese authorities say that residents in northeastern regions were ordered to evacuate buildings on Tuesday morning as an intermediate-range ballistic missile flew over the Hokkaido, one of Japan’s main islands, for the first time since 2017. Trains were temporarily suspended in the Hokkaido and Aomori regions but later resumed when officials confirmed the missile had come down in the Pacific.Tokyo said the North...
