ID Released For Stamford Man Killed Crossing Street

The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Stamford Police Department and Google Maps street view

Police in Fairfield County have released the identity of a man who was killed crossing a city street.

Gene Lepre, age 84, was killed around 7:20 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28 in Stamford in the area of Courtland Avenue near the junction with Seaton Road.

According to Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, of the Stamford Police, officers responded to the area of Courtland Avenue near the junction with Seaton Road on the report of a pedestrian that was struck by a motorcycle.

Both the pedestrian and the motorcyclist were reported to be injured.

An investigation revealed Lepre, a Stamford resident, was walking westbound across Courtland Avenue when he was hit by a motorcycle driven by Anthony Lowe, age 18, of Stamford, Booth said.

The investigation revealed that Lepre was not in a crosswalk, Booth added.

Lepre was initially transported to Stamford Hospital with critical injuries, but, died a short time later, police said.

Lowe was transported to Stamford Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The collision remains under investigation, the Stamford PD Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is asking anyone that may have any additional information to call 203-977-4712.

