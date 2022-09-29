ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taco Bell is bringing back a discontinued menu item

By Gitanjali Poonia
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
This 2019 file photo shows a Taco Bell logo at a restaurant in Miami. | Wilfredo Lee, Associated Press

Taco Bell did what it said it would — it brought back the Mexican Pizza — and fans rejoiced. After all that success, the Mexican fast-food chain is listening to requests to bring back other former menu items.

For the first time in history, Taco Bell is giving “loyal fans” the power to decide which menu item comes back, the company said in an announcement . The match is between two all-time favorites —  the Double Decker Taco vs. the Enchirito.

Rewards members can cast their vote on the Taco Bell app through Oct. 6 and the winner will be announced the next day.

“On the heels of the love and passion we saw for Mexican Pizza, we wanted to continue elevating the voices of our most loyal fans by giving them exclusive access to a uniquely digital experience that fosters brand love,” said Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell’s chief brand officer, per the announcement .

What is the Double Decker Taco?

This menu item has come and gone. It was first introduced in 1995 for a limited time. Its appearance in 2006 was more long term, but the 13-year streak ended in 2019, Taco Bell’s website said .

It is a hybrid taco — on the outside is a soft flour tortilla, with a layer of beans. On the inside is a traditional crunchy taco filled with seasoned beef, lettuce and cheddar cheese.

What is the Enchirito?

This item made its debut in the ’70s, before leaving the menu in 2013. Described by Taco Bell as a bold innovation, it is made up of a soft flour tortilla filled with seasoned beef, beans and onions, and smothered with a red sauce with a sprinkle of cheddar cheese.

Comments / 71

Olivia Bouvier
3d ago

The one thing that I cannot stand of Taco Bell and their pseudo Mexican food..is when you take an order and you have to drive 20 minutes home. your food is soggy -- especially the tacos and nachos.

Reply(2)
5
Britta K Brämick
2d ago

don't care for it... enchiritos and meximelts will bring me back.

Reply(3)
13
Theodore Arevalo
4d ago

bring back the enchirito it's the best..

Reply
13
FOOD & DRINKS
