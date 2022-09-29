ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

When all my limbs went numb one morning, I went to urgent care in a panic. It turned out to be a vitamin B12 deficiency.

By Kelly Rissman
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hqDDN_0iFmE5zY00
The author, Kelly Rissman.

Courtesy Kelly Rissman

  • When I experienced unexplained pins and needles and weakness in all my limbs, I started to panic.
  • About a week later, I went to the doctor and found out I had a severe vitamin B12 deficiency.
  • Here's what a B12 deficiency can look like, plus treatment, as well as how I'm feeling today.

On a Wednesday morning in May, I went for my regular run around lower Manhattan. I enjoyed the breezy weather, ate my usual meals, and went to work. Then, as I was settling in for the night, something unusual happened.

I was lying on my right side in bed when pins and needles radiated through my left arm. I wasn't putting pressure on my left arm, so why was it asleep? I shook it out and contorted my body, trying to stretch my limb to rid myself of the feeling but felt no relief.

Then my left hand went numb. After 30 minutes of panic, I convinced myself it was all in my head and eventually fell asleep. By the time I woke up in the morning, the same tingling sensation had spread to both arms, hands, legs, and feet. I was really freaking out.

I was panicked and looking for answers

I hobbled over to a nearby urgent-care center, where the doctor told me the tingling could be explained by a viral infection, even though she didn't run any tests or give me any prescriptions. I left feeling even more hopeless than when I had stumbled in — and more tingly.

With no change in my symptoms, I saw my internist, who promptly conducted an extensive blood-work panel. As I waited five days for results, I became so weak that it was debilitating; I couldn't even take a lap around my block.

Finally, the panel came back: I had a severe vitamin B12 deficiency .

What it's like to have a severe vitamin B12 deficiency

According to Dr. Edwin Serrano, a neurology resident physician at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, a B12 levels of about 300 picograms per milliliter is considered normal, and below 200 pg/ml is considered low. Mine was hovering around 175 pg/ml. My numbers probably didn't plummet this low overnight.

"Typically, symptoms occur after vitamin B12 deficiency has been untreated for years," said Dr. Brad Kamitaki, an assistant professor of neurology at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Many people are initially asymptomatic. He added that B12 deficiency "can be undiagnosed or underdiagnosed since symptoms can be nonspecific," like cognitive slowing, fatigue, tongue swelling, arm or leg tingling, and difficulty walking.

B12 deficiency typically has two causes: malabsorption or inadequate intake. Some conditions, like atrophic gastritis or celiac disease, can block the absorption of B12, while vegan and vegetarian diets can lead to insufficient intake, as animal products are a main source of B12.

Symptoms did not go away immediately once I started treatment

At least the treatment sounded easy: vitamin B12 injections for a month, then daily supplements . I figured my symptoms would vanish after a week of shots — I was wrong. Your body takes awhile to replenish its B12, Serrano said: "If there are neurological symptoms, these can linger between three months to one year."

That was the case for me. Even though I was getting treatment, my symptoms worsened before they improved — and the way my symptoms affected my life cannot be overstated. Leg numbness persisted. I also found myself without an appetite and regularly skipped meals. My brain fog was overwhelming. Headaches became so excruciating I could no longer sleep. My vision became blurry. Alarmed, my doctor thought the two latter symptoms warranted an MRI brain scan to rule out a tumor or multiple sclerosis; a neurologist later told me B12 deficiency explained both.

It's important to note there are some folks who may be more at risk of a vitamin B12 deficiency than others, including those on plant-based diets, Kamitaki said.

"I'd also want people to be aware that adequate vitamin B12 intake is essential during pregnancy and if exclusively breastfeeding, as effects of vitamin B12 deficiency in the developing fetus and infant can be significant," Kamitaki said.

Serrano added that older populations were also at higher risk, as cases of B12 deficiency increase with age.

I was extremely lucky that I acted as quickly as I did. Serrano said that if symptoms went untreated, it could cause "irreversible damage" to the nervous system and lead to the inability to walk as normal, permanent muscle tightness, and loss of motor function in your legs. He added that untreated symptoms could alter the ability to produce red blood cells, which increases risk of heart failure, and may even increase a person's risk of dementia.

Nearly five months after my initial panic in May, my symptoms have virtually disappeared. My strength and energy have returned, my brain fog has lifted, my numbness has subsided, and I'm able to take my morning run again.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 81

camps
3d ago

I have the same issue. also keep in mind that pins and needles can also come from pinched nerves. example c7 in my neck gets pinched on occasion causing numbness in arms and legs. chiropractor will do adjustment and situation is fixed. I will not see my primary care until after chiropractor because I am not going to be put on a ton of pills. I'm not a doctor but I swear by chiropractor care

Reply(27)
27
Oliver co
3d ago

B12 deficiency can be found in people with IBD Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis because of absorption issues and they should be mindful of that also diabetics should be mindful of the need to possibly supplement

Reply(5)
17
50 Pinkies
3d ago

B12 deficiency comes with a wide array of symptoms and also misdiagnosis of other health issues that look similar like cognition and nerve damage. See a neurologist.

Reply(1)
7
Related
survivornet.com

Girl, 13, Had ‘Growing Pains’ In Her Legs And Her Doctors Gave Her Tylenol After Doing Some X-Rays: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

13-year-old Ruby Chiege came home from school one day with pain in her legs. 24 hours later, her mother received the shocking diagnosis that her daughter had leukemia. Ruby had to spend four months in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy, and now needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant to help get her through this. Her brother Rio, age 9, was a match, and is bravely helping his sister in the biggest possible way as her donor.
CANCER
The Independent

These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs

Pain is a tricky subject - as it is often considered subjective and dependent on individual pain threshold.However, while the painfulness of getting a tattoo or having a baby may be debatable, there are certain health conditions or illnesses that are undeniably excruciating.According to the NHS, there are 20 conditions that rank as “pain so disabling” that they can prevent you from performing daily tasks - and they include well-known pains such as broken bones and kidney stones to the lesser-known but still agony-causing gout or trigeminal neuralgia.The NHS also names frozen shoulder as one of the worst pains...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin A#Pins And Needles#Deficiency#Numbness#Diseases#General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
survivornet.com

‘Frustrated’ Teenage Girl Was Tired for FOUR YEARS And Doctors Told Her She Had ‘Tonsillitis:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

18-year-old “Jordan R” experienced years of fatigue before finally finding her thyroid cancer at age 21. After finding a lump in her neck, doctors initially thought it could be tonsillitis and weren’t concerned enough to order more tests. Knowing something wasn’t right, Jordan advocated for her health...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
survivornet.com

‘Exhausted’ Mom, 52, Had Sore Throat Doctors Said Was ‘Acid Reflux:’ Then She Had An ‘Eggplant-Sized Tumor’ In Her Chest And Was Fighting Cancer

Wife, Mom And Survivor of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Nicole Bullock, 52, Hosts Blood Drives As A 'Way Of Paying It Forward'. Wife, mom of two, and cancer survivor from Chicago, Nicole Bullock, 52, is giving back after beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. She launched a foundation, ‘Nicole Cares’, and hosts blood drives as...
CHICAGO, IL
Insider

Insider

613K+
Followers
34K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy