The 42nd Italian Bowl will be the first Italian Football League championship to be held outside Europe, and it'll be right here in Rocket territory. To celebrate the momentous match, scheduled for July 1, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. in the Glass Bowl, sister cities Toledo and Ferrara will bring Italian-themed festivities to the Fourth of July weekend including performances by soprano Mariam Battistelli, a business forum on June 30 and a Toledo Night Market after he game.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO