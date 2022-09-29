ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, OH

nbc24.com

Heritage Ohio looks to preserve history by maintaining landmarks

Heritage Ohio wants the future of the community to include a favorable view of the past. The organization is in Toledo this week to discuss goals for preservation with its annual Preservation & Revitalization Conference. Visitors can join the summit to engage in conversations about how to best revitalize landmark...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo man faces murder charge, admits to killing mother

TOLEDO, Oh. (WNWO) — A Toledo man is behind bars after admitting to killing his mother, according to court documents. Travis Lewton is facing premeditated aggravated murder charges and was booked into the Lucas County Corrections Center on Saturday afternoon. Lewton told police that he had been thinking about...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

XLII Italian Bowl coming to Toledo

The 42nd Italian Bowl will be the first Italian Football League championship to be held outside Europe, and it'll be right here in Rocket territory. To celebrate the momentous match, scheduled for July 1, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. in the Glass Bowl, sister cities Toledo and Ferrara will bring Italian-themed festivities to the Fourth of July weekend including performances by soprano Mariam Battistelli, a business forum on June 30 and a Toledo Night Market after he game.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

419 Brew Bus to take VIP experience into haunted territory

Toledo's brewery-themed tour bus is getting prepared for spooky season. 419 Brew Bus offers "VIP experience" tours with a behind-the-scenes look at local breweries, and its upcoming special tours will feature haunted destinations:. HAUNTED TOLEDO BREW BUS TOURS. Toledo Spirits Company/HEAVY Beer Co. Maumee Bay Brewing Co. Earnest Brew Works...
TOLEDO, OH

