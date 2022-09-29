Read full article on original website
Fox17
MSP investigates string of larcenies in Branch County
BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers are investigating a series of break-ins in Branch County over the last couple of months. Michigan State Police (MSP) says thefts have occurred multiple times between August and October near Rierson and Kosmerick roads in Bethel Township. We’re told electronics, tools and a catalytic...
abc57.com
Niles Police investigating attempted kidnapping
NILES, Mich. - Officers with the Niles Police Department are investigating an attempted kidnapping that was reported on Monday morning. At 11:50 a.m., officers were told the attempted kidnapping happened in the 1300 block of Hickory Street. ABC57 News spoke with the nine-year-old victim, who said that just before the...
Family of woman killed in crash with speeding sheriff’s cruiser wants deputy held accountable
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – The family of a Fennville woman who was struck and killed by a speeding sheriff’s patrol car wants the now-former deputy held accountable. Ofelia Nunez, 74, was killed in the June 12 crash that seriously injured her husband, Jose Nunez. “We just want justice...
Man, 20, found with empty liquor bottles in car after deadly East Beltline crash, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The driver who allegedly caused a deadly crash had been drinking and police found empty liquor bottles in his car, court documents show. Just after 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, several officers went to the intersection of Knapp Street NE & E Beltline Avenue NE on the report of a serious accident. When they got there, they saw a woman dead, lying in the median. She has been identified as 54-year-old Clarissa Duran from New Mexico. Family notifications have been made.
WWMT
City of Kalamazoo takes rare action to padlock home connected to mobile nuisance parties
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo took legal action to lock out owners of a northside home, considered the primary stop for mobile nuisance parties that have caused problems for police and the general public over the years. The City of Kalamazoo attorney filed a complaint to declare...
Woman sentenced as accessory for driving brothers away after double homicide
KALAMAZOO, MI – A woman was sentenced for her role in driving her brother away from the place where he killed two people. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon, 20, was sentenced to 19 months and 10 days of incarceration Oct. 3, by Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridentstine. She was given credit for 19 months and 10 days because she had been in jail waiting to testify against her two brothers who were charged with two counts of murder.
Fox17
Grand Rapids police identify victim in fatal Beltline crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim in a fatal crash that occurred in Grand Rapids on Friday has been identified. Clarissa Duran, 54, of New Mexico was killed on the night of Sept. 30 when her car was rear-ended on East Beltline Avenue, causing it to roll over, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Last defendant in 2020 double homicide sentenced
The last of three people who were charged in connection to the deaths of a couple near Kalamazoo in 2020 has been sentenced.
abc57.com
Teen connected to shots fired incident after getting off bus ordered to Department of Correction facility
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A juvenile who was arrested following a shots fired incident near a South Bend school bus in August was ordered to an Indiana Department of Correction facility on September 27, according to a Dispositional Order by the St. Joseph Probate Court. The juvenile admitted to the...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart Police warning about “found bills” scam
The Elkhart Police Department warns the public about a scam in our area involving “found” bills, and resulting in stolen debit cards. Here’s how the scam works: A suspect approaches the victim in a local Michiana store and drops a $10.00 bill by the victim’s feet. They then point out the money to the victim, distracting them. Using the distraction, suspect stands close to victim so that they can see the victim’s pin number as victim enters it at a self check-out. The suspect then follows the victim out to their vehicle, and a second suspect approaches and tells the victim that the $10.00 belongs to them. The victim gets distracted, and the victim’s debit card is lifted out of their purse or wallet. The suspects then rack up fraudulent charges on the victim’s card.
WANE-TV
Steuben County police look for driver in hit-and-run that injured 2 boys
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night that sent two boys to the hospital, one of whom has serious injuries. Police said in a release the hit-and-run happened in the 1500 block of West...
abc57.com
Two people injured in crash on Daily Road, Pine Lake Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash on Daily Road and Pine Lake Street on Monday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 2:31 p.m., deputies were called to the area for a two-vehicle crash. The investigation found that a vehicle was traveling east on...
iheart.com
GRPD investigating early Sunday shooting
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - An early-Sunday shooting in Grand Rapids remains under investigation. GRPD says officers found a man with a wounded ankle after getting a call about an incident near Burton and Division. A woman who looked to be physically assaulted was also located at the scene. Her injuries...
WWMT
Three siblings in double murder case: 1 acquitted, 1 convicted, 1 leaving jail Monday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — New developments continue in the 2020 double murder of a Kalamazoo Township couple involving two brothers and one sister. Brother Acquitted: Jury finds man not guilty on double murder of Kalamazoo Township couple. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon, Tikario Taylor McMillon and D’Angelo Davis were charged in the double...
Man held without bond after woman’s body found in his apartment
KENT COUNTY, MI – A man who was captured in Mexico after allegedly killing a woman in Wyoming was ordered held without bond at his arraignment Monday, Oct. 3, in Wyoming District Court. Yenly Garcia, 44, is charged with open murder in the killing of a Mollie Schmidt, 33,...
2 hurt in southern Grand Rapids shooting
Two people were hurt in an early Sunday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
Motorcyclist critically injured, airlifted to hospital after crash in Holland
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two are hospitalized after a crash in Ottawa County Saturday night, the Sheriff's Office said. The incident happened around 9:46 p.m. in Holland Township. Police say a motorcycle was headed north on Butternut Drive at a high rate of speed when a Pontiac traveling south...
WNDU
Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
WWMT
Man who fled to Mexico after Wyoming murder charged in court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man appeared in court for a murder case Monday, nearly a month after his arrest in Mexico. In custody: Man accused of Wyoming murder arrested in Mexico. Yenly Garcia, 44, was arraigned on charges of open murder, felony firearm, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, and possession of a stolen financial transaction device, according to court records.
