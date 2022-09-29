ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Suspect arrested seven years after allegedly killing Utah mother

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After seven years, 41-year-old Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez was arrested as a suspect in connection to the death of Maria Maricela Astorga-Chavez, a Utah mother who died in August 2015. Huerta-Martinez was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail over the weekend, accused of the first degree felony charges of murder […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: Victims in SLC fatal rollover were father, toddler son

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the identities of a man and child killed Saturday when a pickup truck ran off Interstate 215 and into a water-filled ditch. The victims were Travis Weight, of Cache County, and his 2-year-old...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
ABC4

Man who killed mother seeks conditional release

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – When Jeremy Hauck killed his mother in 2006, he put her body in a freezer and told authorities he was hearing voices. He said those voices told him his mother was a demon and ordered him to kill her. Hauck was a teenager at the time. Now, he says he […]
kjzz.com

YouTube stars come together to search for missing Utahn

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Shane Strong, 48, has been missing since November of 2021; Ogden police have been searching for him ever since. Recently, officers were contacted by the search and recovery dive team Adventures with Purpose, saying they wanted to help look for him. On their website, the...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Utah scam callers are imitating police with fake arrest warrants

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns are receiving a growing number of calls from scammers who impersonate police officers and claim to have an outstanding arrest warrant. Several people in Utah have recently received calls from unknown people who claim to be U.S. marshals, court employees or law enforcement officers, according to Utah's U.S. District Court. The callers will often tell the victim that he or she failed to appear in court for jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Daybell
Person
Tylee Ryan
Person
John
Person
Alex Cox
Person
Tammy Daybell
ABC4

POLICE: SLC man assaults three people in two hours, unprovoked

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting three different people, unprovoked, over the course of two hours on Friday. Andrew James Simpson, 32, allegedly walked up to two separate victims waiting in line at the Rescue Mission, located at 463 South 400 West, and punched both […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Bears#Kutv#Police#Violent Crime
draperjournal.com

Last look of the old Utah State Prison before it’s gone

The media and public officials were invited for a final tour of the now-closed prison site in Draper before abatement and demolition begin. The tour focused on A block built in the 1950s. In mid-July, 2,454 inmates were moved to the new prison. That same week, The Point announced their...
DRAPER, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kjzz.com

Utah Taxpayers Association endorses Orem only school district

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Taxpayers Association, a conservative taxpayer watchdog group, is encouraging Orem residents to vote for Proposition 2 on the upcoming November ballot. Prop 2 would allow for Orem City to start its own school district and break away from Alpine School District. Orem City...
OREM, UT
ABC4

Grandson charged in double stabbing incident with grandmother

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The grandson involved in a double stabbing on Monday has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after allegedly stabbing his grandmother and himself. According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, the grandson and grandmother lived with each other, sharing a Covewood Village Apartment. The grandmother, 70, […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy