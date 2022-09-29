Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested seven years after allegedly killing Utah mother
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After seven years, 41-year-old Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez was arrested as a suspect in connection to the death of Maria Maricela Astorga-Chavez, a Utah mother who died in August 2015. Huerta-Martinez was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail over the weekend, accused of the first degree felony charges of murder […]
Suspect in 2015 murder of young Utah mom arrested
A man who police believe fled the United States after murdering a Utah woman in 2015 has been arrested.
Utah teen who stabbed sleeping couple woke up wanting to hurt someone, charges say
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KSL.com) — A 15-year-old boy accused of entering a Taylorsville home at random and stabbing a couple in their bed told police he woke up early that morning wanting to “hurt someone,” according to court records. “When asked what he was thinking when he was...
Update: Victims in SLC fatal rollover were father, toddler son
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the identities of a man and child killed Saturday when a pickup truck ran off Interstate 215 and into a water-filled ditch. The victims were Travis Weight, of Cache County, and his 2-year-old...
Man who killed mother seeks conditional release
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – When Jeremy Hauck killed his mother in 2006, he put her body in a freezer and told authorities he was hearing voices. He said those voices told him his mother was a demon and ordered him to kill her. Hauck was a teenager at the time. Now, he says he […]
Judge dismisses lawsuit from nearly 100 women claiming they were assaulted by Provo OB-GYN
PROVO — More than three months after a hearing on the issue, 4th District Judge Robert C. Lunnen has dismissed a lawsuit filed by almost 100 women against Provo OB-GYN David H. Broadbent. The women claimed in the lawsuit they were sexually assaulted while getting medical care from Broadbent...
YouTube stars come together to search for missing Utahn
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Shane Strong, 48, has been missing since November of 2021; Ogden police have been searching for him ever since. Recently, officers were contacted by the search and recovery dive team Adventures with Purpose, saying they wanted to help look for him. On their website, the...
Utah scam callers are imitating police with fake arrest warrants
SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns are receiving a growing number of calls from scammers who impersonate police officers and claim to have an outstanding arrest warrant. Several people in Utah have recently received calls from unknown people who claim to be U.S. marshals, court employees or law enforcement officers, according to Utah's U.S. District Court. The callers will often tell the victim that he or she failed to appear in court for jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest.
Weber County man arrested with 4,100 fentanyl pills and 378 heroin doses at Salt Lake Airport
WEBER COUNTY (ABC4) – A Weber County man was charged today after being arrested at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Thursday, Sept. 29, accused of intending to sell roughly 4,100 pills of fentanyl and 378 doses of heroin. David Ellis, 39, was flying from Phoenix, Arizona to the Salt Lake Airport. Officers from […]
Man arrested at SLC Airport with thousands of fentanyl pills in luggage
A man was arrested last week after thousands of fentanyl pills and hundreds of heroin doses were found in his bags when he arrived at the Salt Lake City International Airport, according to police.
Fugitive charged with 2015 killing of West Valley woman arrested
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man who was charged with murder in the killing of a West Valley woman in 2015 has been arrested after seven years on the run. Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail Saturday, according to jail records. The Salt...
POLICE: SLC man assaults three people in two hours, unprovoked
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting three different people, unprovoked, over the course of two hours on Friday. Andrew James Simpson, 32, allegedly walked up to two separate victims waiting in line at the Rescue Mission, located at 463 South 400 West, and punched both […]
Court documents: Armed Orem suspect told officers ‘let’s have a gunfight in the street’
OREM, Utah, Oct. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem man is facing eight felony charges after a reported domestic violence incident which resulted in a prolonged standoff and exchanges of gunfire with police and SWAT officers. Orem police first responded to a local residence after being dispatched at...
Utah National Guard works to prevent domestic violence as one case drags on
Leah Olszewski has been urging not so much for reform to how the military addresses domestic violence, but that commanders enforce policies on the books and take the problems seriously.
SLCo D.A. Sim Gill clears officers from 2 police agencies in officer-involved critical injury cases
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has ruled on two alleged cases of Officer Involved Critical Incidents, and determined no charges will be filed against officers in either case. Both cases involved deaths that followed police pursuits....
Last look of the old Utah State Prison before it’s gone
The media and public officials were invited for a final tour of the now-closed prison site in Draper before abatement and demolition begin. The tour focused on A block built in the 1950s. In mid-July, 2,454 inmates were moved to the new prison. That same week, The Point announced their...
Utah Taxpayers Association endorses Orem only school district
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Taxpayers Association, a conservative taxpayer watchdog group, is encouraging Orem residents to vote for Proposition 2 on the upcoming November ballot. Prop 2 would allow for Orem City to start its own school district and break away from Alpine School District. Orem City...
‘He seemed prepared for battle:’ Neighbors terrified after encounter with armed stranger
SALT LAKE CITY – People living in the Federal Heights neighborhood are shaken up after a suspicious encounter with a stranger Friday afternoon. Neighbors said it happened near Third Avenue and Military Way at approximately 4:45 p.m. They said the man was carrying a handgun and a machete. Salt...
Grandson charged in double stabbing incident with grandmother
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The grandson involved in a double stabbing on Monday has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after allegedly stabbing his grandmother and himself. According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, the grandson and grandmother lived with each other, sharing a Covewood Village Apartment. The grandmother, 70, […]
Silver Alert activated overnight after Riverdale resident fails to return from Wal-Mart
RIVERDALE, Utah — Authorities in Weber County issued a Silver Alert early Sunday morning after care facility resident made an evening trip to Wal-Mart in his motorized wheelchair and didn't return. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety's alert, 65-year-old Tobias Gallegos's last known location was the Stoney...
