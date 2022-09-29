Read full article on original website
Related
Fan who died at Jets-Steelers game is identified, report says
The fan who died while attending Sunday’s New York Jets-Pittsburgh Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium has been identified. The New York Post reports it was 27-year-old Dalton Keane from Monaca, Pa., which is about 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. A close relative of Keane’s said he did not know...
Ex-NFL MVP: Giants will be a ‘tough out’ moving forward
Look out for the New York Giants. The Giants improved to 3-1 following Sunday’s 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. This is the best start for a Giants team since 2011. That team won the Super Bowl. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Giants have huge injury mess to sort out | 10 players, including both QBs, hurt vs. Bears: Here’s the breakdown
The Giants experienced the thrill of victory and the agony of the injury report on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. While winning for the third time in four games by beating the Chicago Bears, 20-12, the Giants had 10 players sidelined at one time or another. Of most concern will be the team’s quarterback situation as the Giants prepare for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers in London — which means any players the Giants add this week will need an up-to-date passport.
Gisele Bündchen spotted in Miami as Buccaneers’ Tom Brady prepped for Chiefs in Tampa Bay
The last month has been teeming with reports of trouble in paradise for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. And recent reports indicate that the issues continue. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Brady hosted the Kansas City Chiefs. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here’s what Giants’ Brian Daboll thinks about Daniel Jones’ chances of playing Packers in London
As the Giants prepare to leave for London after Thursday’s practice, uncertainty is hovering over starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who hurt his left ankle on Sunday. Will Jones be able to face the Packers next Sunday?. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Giants coach Brian Daboll weighed...
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says
"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
Yankees’ Aaron Hicks addresses boos, losing job to Oswaldo Cabrera in Q & A: ‘I know what kind of season I’ve had’
NEW YORK — Aside from Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks’ baserunning gaffe last Wednesday night in Toronto — a bad read that cost rookie Oswaldo Cabrera a hit — his last two weeks probably have been his best stretch in about four years. His .440 average over his last eight games, his 3-for-3 night in his last game, his throw from left field to second base the night before that ended a Blue Jays’ rally … all impressive stuff.
Yankees’ 9 players on hot seat for playoff roster: Aroldis Chapman, Matt Carpenter, more
NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone answered carefully. Former closer Aroldis Chapman had yet another shaky outing in Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Orioles, walking three of the five hitters he faced, including one with the bases loaded. “We’ll continue to look for spots to get guys...
RELATED PEOPLE
Celtics Waive Former Sixers Trade Target to Land Blake Griffin
The Celtics needed to make room for Blake Griffin on Friday.
Giants draft bust ejected from Cardinals-Panthers game, faces fine for touching official
Will Hernandez is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. That’s because the former New York Giants offensive lineman was ejected from Sunday’s Week 4 game between the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers. The Associated Press reports Hernandez was tossed in the fourth quarter for pushing an official in the back following a dust-up between the two teams.
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protestor who gets on field
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protestor who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.” With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.
Ex-Yankees prospect was among ‘nastiest’ minor-league pitchers this year
I think it’s safe to say the Frankie Montas trade hasn’t work out as planned for Brian Cashman. The New York Yankees general manager acquired the right-hander (along with reliever Lou Trivino) ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline in a six-player deal with the Oakland A’s. Cashman gave up four prospects in the deal: left-handers JP Sears and Ken Waldichuk, right-hander Luis Medina and infielder Cooper Bowman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Giants Announce Three Roster Moves
Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
Minkah Fitzpatrick has disrespectful comment about Jets after loss
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was not in the mood to give the New York Jets much credit after Sunday’s game. The Jets put together a comeback victory to beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh 24-20 on Sunday. Fitzpatrick was clearly unhappy after the game, and he essentially told the media that the Steelers had lost to inferior talent.
White Sox’s Tony La Russa retires: Ex-Mets star is ‘perfect fit,’ former Yankees coach in the mix
It’s the end of the road for Tony La Russa. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports the Chicago White Sox manager is expected to announce his retirement on Monday. La Russ, who turns 78 on Tuesday, has been away from the team since August 30. Nightengale reports the three-time World Series champion was advised to retire after being diagnosed with heart problems which required the installation of a pacemaker.
Latest on Yankees’ Ron Marinaccio injury
NEW YORK — Yet another Yankees reliever is hurt. Ron Marinaccio left abruptly in the eighth inning of Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phillies magic number is 1: Can longest-tenured player help them reach playoffs?
The Phillies are one win or a Milwaukee Brewers loss from ending an 11-year postseason drought. The Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals, 8-1, in a six-inning, rain-shortened game on Sunday afternoon, then watched their division foe — the Miami Marlins — defeat the Brewers, 4-3, in 12 innings. The combination knocked the Phillies’ magic number to clinch a National League wild card berth to one.
Ex-Yankees coaches in the mix for Marlins, Angels manager jobs, report says
Winter is coming. So is another spin on the coaching carousel. At least eight MLB clubs face managerial decisions this offseason. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That includes the Miami Marlins, who could turn to a former New York Yankees coach to replace ex-Yankees captain Don Mattingly....
Bears Week 4 inactives: Velus Jones IN, Cairo Santos OUT vs. Giants
The Chicago Bears (2-1) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 4 game against the New York Giants (2-1), where Chicago is looking for their first win streak of the 2022 season. The good news is rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. will be making his NFL debut after...
What time is Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints in London (10/2/22)? TV, Channel Live stream for NFL Week 4
The Minnesota Vikings, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, meet the New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Jameis Winston, in an NFL Week 4 NFC matchup on Sunday, October 2, 2022 (10/2/2022) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Local fans can...
NJ.com
NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1