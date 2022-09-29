ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NJ.com

Fan who died at Jets-Steelers game is identified, report says

The fan who died while attending Sunday’s New York Jets-Pittsburgh Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium has been identified. The New York Post reports it was 27-year-old Dalton Keane from Monaca, Pa., which is about 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. A close relative of Keane’s said he did not know...
MONACA, PA
NJ.com

Giants have huge injury mess to sort out | 10 players, including both QBs, hurt vs. Bears: Here’s the breakdown

The Giants experienced the thrill of victory and the agony of the injury report on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. While winning for the third time in four games by beating the Chicago Bears, 20-12, the Giants had 10 players sidelined at one time or another. Of most concern will be the team’s quarterback situation as the Giants prepare for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers in London — which means any players the Giants add this week will need an up-to-date passport.
NFL
People

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Hicks addresses boos, losing job to Oswaldo Cabrera in Q & A: ‘I know what kind of season I’ve had’

NEW YORK — Aside from Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks’ baserunning gaffe last Wednesday night in Toronto — a bad read that cost rookie Oswaldo Cabrera a hit — his last two weeks probably have been his best stretch in about four years. His .440 average over his last eight games, his 3-for-3 night in his last game, his throw from left field to second base the night before that ended a Blue Jays’ rally … all impressive stuff.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Giants draft bust ejected from Cardinals-Panthers game, faces fine for touching official

Will Hernandez is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. That’s because the former New York Giants offensive lineman was ejected from Sunday’s Week 4 game between the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers. The Associated Press reports Hernandez was tossed in the fourth quarter for pushing an official in the back following a dust-up between the two teams.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protestor who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protestor who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.” With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.
NFL
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees prospect was among ‘nastiest’ minor-league pitchers this year

I think it’s safe to say the Frankie Montas trade hasn’t work out as planned for Brian Cashman. The New York Yankees general manager acquired the right-hander (along with reliever Lou Trivino) ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline in a six-player deal with the Oakland A’s. Cashman gave up four prospects in the deal: left-handers JP Sears and Ken Waldichuk, right-hander Luis Medina and infielder Cooper Bowman.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Giants Announce Three Roster Moves

Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Minkah Fitzpatrick has disrespectful comment about Jets after loss

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was not in the mood to give the New York Jets much credit after Sunday’s game. The Jets put together a comeback victory to beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh 24-20 on Sunday. Fitzpatrick was clearly unhappy after the game, and he essentially told the media that the Steelers had lost to inferior talent.
NFL
NJ.com

White Sox’s Tony La Russa retires: Ex-Mets star is ‘perfect fit,’ former Yankees coach in the mix

It’s the end of the road for Tony La Russa. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports the Chicago White Sox manager is expected to announce his retirement on Monday. La Russ, who turns 78 on Tuesday, has been away from the team since August 30. Nightengale reports the three-time World Series champion was advised to retire after being diagnosed with heart problems which required the installation of a pacemaker.
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Latest on Yankees’ Ron Marinaccio injury

NEW YORK — Yet another Yankees reliever is hurt. Ron Marinaccio left abruptly in the eighth inning of Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Phillies magic number is 1: Can longest-tenured player help them reach playoffs?

The Phillies are one win or a Milwaukee Brewers loss from ending an 11-year postseason drought. The Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals, 8-1, in a six-inning, rain-shortened game on Sunday afternoon, then watched their division foe — the Miami Marlins — defeat the Brewers, 4-3, in 12 innings. The combination knocked the Phillies’ magic number to clinch a National League wild card berth to one.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

