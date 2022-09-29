FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - Explorer
Gov. Abbott Chooses Dallas Secret Service Agent to Head Texas School Security EffortsLarry LeaseTexas State
Texas Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir On Trial Again for MurderLarry LeaseTexas State
Dallas Baseball Fans Seeing Rangers Tickets Spike as Aaron Judge Closing in on HistoryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Style to the Max: Inside the 2022 Dallas Kips Bay Decorator Show House
Renters Can Add Another Apartment Bedroom For $118 a Month in This North Texas City
Quick! The Turtle Creek Association’s 21st Annual Tour of Homes is Selling Out
The Mansion: Dallas Icon Changes Hands, Back to Local Ownership
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marketing Extraordinary Properties Needs the Extraordinary
Dallas Startup Dottid Launches New Tools to Make Real Estate Investment More Efficient
Lake | Flato Teams Up with Oaxaca Interests to Create Environmentally Friendly Modular Homes
A Los Arboles Estate Features Thoughtful Updates That Bring The 2000-Built Beauty Current
IN THIS ARTICLE
What’s Developing: More Apartments to be Built on Brinkmann Ranch in Frisco
Beautiful Estate Near Benbrook Lake is an Entertaining Haven
Discover Architect Charles Dilbeck’s Personal Style in AD EX Exhibition
City Staff Calls Shoreline Apartments ‘a Win’ for Housing, Lochwood Residents Say They’ll Continue Fight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Southeast Arlington Neighborhood Has Lots of Outdoor Amenities
Ghost Trees: Fall Webworms Infest Dallas-Fort Worth Ahead of Halloween
This Ju-Nel Jewel in Eastwood Just Hit The Market
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store
Top Producer Jeanne Milligan Joins Allie Beth Allman & Associates
HALL Arts Residences: Three Distinct Visions of The Modern Luxury Lifestyle
Realtor Evan Downey Did His Research on This Historic Winnetka Heights Charmer
What’s Developing: Before Chip Factories News Broke, Anna Planned This $59 Million Project
CandysDirt
CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.https://candysdirt.com
Comments / 0