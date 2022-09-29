ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick! The Turtle Creek Association’s 21st Annual Tour of Homes is Selling Out

The good news: it’s next Saturday! Even better news: there are still a few hot tickets left. Go right here, right now, and grab those tickets. Funds raised at this year’s Turtle Creek Tour of Homes and benefit reception will continue to set the pace for how rapidly the Association can address the health of Turtle Creek and the urban decay threatening it. Support, determination, and commitment to TCA is the engine that drives the TCA every day. They invite you to join in the fun and help accelerate the beautification of Turtle Creek this Saturday, October 8th. I hope to see you there!
The Mansion: Dallas Icon Changes Hands, Back to Local Ownership

A Dallas landmark property, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, changed ownership Thursday coming home to local and somewhat related hands. The hotel is one of the most luxurious in Dallas, having 142 rooms in nine stories, a bar, the namesake restaurant where Dean Fearing created his famous Lobster Tacos, and meeting rooms. Until Thursday, it was owned by a Hong Kong-based hotel company that still owns the Rosewood brand, but is now in the hands of HN Capital Partners, a private real estate investment firm led by Vipin Nambiar. The firm was originally backed by Hunt Consolidated, where Mr. Nambiar worked for several years. Ray Hunt remains a minority partner. Other HN local holdings include the W Hotel in Victory Park and multiple properties in the Dallas Design District. HN was also involved in the planning and development of the Dallas Virgin Hotel in the Design District.
Marketing Extraordinary Properties Needs the Extraordinary

Special, stately properties need a unique sales plan that is complemented by creative and engaging storytellers and visual artists who leverage an extraordinary marketing plan. Whether a property is a ranch with acres of rolling hills, trees, ponds and abundant wildlife, or a neighborhood estate in an urban setting with...
Beautiful Estate Near Benbrook Lake is an Entertaining Haven

Some homes are built for specific purposes. Some homes have certain rooms designed for furniture or musical instruments or hobbies. Some homes are just perfect for entertaining. With nearly 6,000 square feet and five bedrooms, four living areas, five garage spaces, and a beautiful and serene outdoor area, this home...
Discover Architect Charles Dilbeck’s Personal Style in AD EX Exhibition

Charles Stevens Dilbeck is a renowned architect who worked in Texas and Oklahoma from the late 1920s until 1970. Few architects have the imagination and skill to develop a personal style, much less two. Dilbeck is known for French Norman, which he would use throughout his career, and Ranch. His Ranch style established him as an architect of great skill, originality, and imagination.
This Ju-Nel Jewel in Eastwood Just Hit The Market

If you have dreams of the dreamiest Midcentury Modern with an open concept, repoured Terrazzo floors, and one of the most recognized names in the builder game, get ready to live. The single-story home with full guest quarters out back – that according to Compass’ Laura Reynolds isn’t even included...
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store

When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
Top Producer Jeanne Milligan Joins Allie Beth Allman & Associates

Award-winning real estate executive Jeanne Milligan has joined Allie Beth Allman & Associates to launch her solo real estate practice. A fourth-generation Dallasite, she has a wide network of connections and invaluable local knowledge of the Dallas market. Jeanne led many successful home, marketing, and design-centered businesses before moving into...
