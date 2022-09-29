Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Related
nbc24.com
XLII Italian Bowl coming to Toledo
The 42nd Italian Bowl will be the first Italian Football League championship to be held outside Europe, and it'll be right here in Rocket territory. To celebrate the momentous match, scheduled for July 1, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. in the Glass Bowl, sister cities Toledo and Ferrara will bring Italian-themed festivities to the Fourth of July weekend including performances by soprano Mariam Battistelli, a business forum on June 30 and a Toledo Night Market after he game.
nbc24.com
Heritage Ohio looks to preserve history by maintaining landmarks
Heritage Ohio wants the future of the community to include a favorable view of the past. The organization is in Toledo this week to discuss goals for preservation with its annual Preservation & Revitalization Conference. Visitors can join the summit to engage in conversations about how to best revitalize landmark...
Look: College Football World Reacts To Michigan Locker Room Video
Michigan's trip to Iowa today means the Wolverines had to get ready in Kinnick Stadium's infamous pink locker room. In the past, Michigan has covered up the pink walls and lockers and carpet and everything in between to make their team more comfortable to less focused on the peculiar hue that has engulfed the room.
Look: Michigan Not Happy With Its Locker Room At Iowa
The visiting team's locker room at Kinnick Stadium is old-fashioned to say the least. With kickoff just around the corner, a brief clip of Michigan's locker room for this Saturday's game against Iowa is going viral. Jon Jansen shared a video of it on Twitter with the caption: "Nauseating locker...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc24.com
Sylvania Rotary going 'All-In' to raise funds; Oktoberfest art walk to take over downtown
Sylvania Rotary and Red Bird Sylvania have your weekend plans covered. This week, the First Friday art walk will feature an Oktoberfest theme with German long horn band Katzenjammer, seasonal brews and new art vendors from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, the Rotary Club of Sylvania will host various bracketed tournaments from...
mlivingnews.com
It’s all about the plan: Jerry Anderson looks back
When longtime TV personality and everyone’s best friend Jerry Anderson was considering retiring he sought advice from others. Their collective response was to start with a plan. So, when he took the leap into retirement in 2018 he called his plan The Three Bs. Broadcasting, Basketball and Bus. It’s...
sent-trib.com
Grand jury hands down 28 indictments
A Wood County grand jury presented 28 indictments on Sept. 21 that included the following individuals:. • Brandon Damien Harris, 28, Findlay, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On Aug. 13 around 12:22 a.m., Bowling Green police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Main and Court streets. The vehicle nearly struck a BGPD officer who was on foot before continuing north of Main Street at a high rate of speed. The vehicle turned east of Oak Street and the officer turned east on Ridge Street. The vehicles met at the intersection of Ridge and North Enterprise streets. The officer turned north on North Enterprise and the white Ford Mustang exited into a parking lot. The officer at that time lost site of the vehicle and ended the pursuit. A search of the area located the vehicle park and unoccupied in the 700 block of North Enterprise. A photo of the registered owner matched a photo from a downtown camera.
nbc24.com
419 Brew Bus to take VIP experience into haunted territory
Toledo's brewery-themed tour bus is getting prepared for spooky season. 419 Brew Bus offers "VIP experience" tours with a behind-the-scenes look at local breweries, and its upcoming special tours will feature haunted destinations:. HAUNTED TOLEDO BREW BUS TOURS. Toledo Spirits Company/HEAVY Beer Co. Maumee Bay Brewing Co. Earnest Brew Works...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Driver splits car and pole in half
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A car and pole were both split in half near the corner of Hill Avenue and Telstar Drive Saturday night. The driver veered off the side of the road and collided with the pole. TPD told 13abc that the driver was transported with severe but non-life...
West Toledo woman accused of stabbing two people
TOLEDO, Ohio — Madison Gibson, 23, of west Toledo, is accused of stabbing two people in an apartment on Jackman Rd. One victim was stabbed with a knife in the face, causing a laceration to his chin requiring stitches. A second victim was stabbed and sliced to the face...
13abc.com
TFRD: Multi-story building catches fire in East Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A multi-story building caught on fire in East Toledo Friday night. The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire on the 2100 block of Front Street,. According to the Battalion Chief, someone came into Station 13 telling them about the fire down the street.
ClickOnDetroit.com
There will be a mile of food trucks at this Detroit fall festival
The air is crisp and fall has officially fallen. Our community has the opportunity to really get into the fall spirit with fun for the whole family. How does a pumpkin patch, music, entertainment, and about a mile stretch of food trucks sound?. Well, there will be all that and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
Toledo man dies in crash on I-280
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash on I-280 near the I-75 split left a Toledo man dead Wednesday morning. Police said Christopher Weirich, 42, was driving northbound when he struck the median wall at 9:25 a.m. Weirich was taken to St. Vincent hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The crash...
Two adults, one juvenile escape overnight house fire in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two adults and one juvenile escaped a house fire safely overnight. The fire happened on the 300-block of Kopernik Ave. in central Toledo. When firefighters arrived to the scene, an SUV was on fire in the driveway as well as the front door to the home.
wktn.com
One Person Injured in Findlay Crash
An Arlington woman was injured in a crash that occurred in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to the report from the Findlay Police Department, Tara Kleinhen was driving north in the 1500 block of Broad Avenue when a car operated by 19 year old Kadin Faine pulled into her path from a private drive resulting in a crash.
13abc.com
Another local resident warns against check washing scam
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - It turns out check washing might be a bigger issue in this area than first thought. 13abc heard from yet another recent victim of this, but this time they still haven’t received the money back more than two weeks later. Monday we shared the story...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
One adult, one child hospitalized after car crash early Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One adult and one child were rushed to the hospitalized after an overnight car crash in South Toledo early Monday. The crash happened just after 12 a.m. on Arlington Ave. at the entrance of E. Medical Loop Dr. near the University of Toledo Medical Center. Toledo...
Second Toledo postal worker held up at gunpoint this month
TOLEDO, Ohio — A United States Postal Service worker was held up at gunpoint in Toledo Thursday for the second time this month. Toledo police responded to the 2600 block of Tremainsville Road in west Toledo about 11:30 a.m. for a robbery call. A 68-year-old mail carrier told officers a man in a black ski mask pulled a gun on him while the victim was sitting in his mail truck, according to a police report.
13abc.com
Case Files: A young mother is gunned down on a Toledo porch
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sarah Beacher’s family wants answers. The young mother was murdered on August 12, 2015 and her killer is still on the loose. According to police, Beacher put her children to bed and was sitting on her friends porch on Plymouth Street near Navarre on Toledo’s east side. A shot rang out and hit Sarah in the head. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Comments / 1