ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc24.com

XLII Italian Bowl coming to Toledo

The 42nd Italian Bowl will be the first Italian Football League championship to be held outside Europe, and it'll be right here in Rocket territory. To celebrate the momentous match, scheduled for July 1, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. in the Glass Bowl, sister cities Toledo and Ferrara will bring Italian-themed festivities to the Fourth of July weekend including performances by soprano Mariam Battistelli, a business forum on June 30 and a Toledo Night Market after he game.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Heritage Ohio looks to preserve history by maintaining landmarks

Heritage Ohio wants the future of the community to include a favorable view of the past. The organization is in Toledo this week to discuss goals for preservation with its annual Preservation & Revitalization Conference. Visitors can join the summit to engage in conversations about how to best revitalize landmark...
TOLEDO, OH
The Spun

Look: Michigan Not Happy With Its Locker Room At Iowa

The visiting team's locker room at Kinnick Stadium is old-fashioned to say the least. With kickoff just around the corner, a brief clip of Michigan's locker room for this Saturday's game against Iowa is going viral. Jon Jansen shared a video of it on Twitter with the caption: "Nauseating locker...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Toledo, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Toledo, OH
mlivingnews.com

It’s all about the plan: Jerry Anderson looks back

When longtime TV personality and everyone’s best friend Jerry Anderson was considering retiring he sought advice from others. Their collective response was to start with a plan. So, when he took the leap into retirement in 2018 he called his plan The Three Bs. Broadcasting, Basketball and Bus. It’s...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Grand jury hands down 28 indictments

A Wood County grand jury presented 28 indictments on Sept. 21 that included the following individuals:. • Brandon Damien Harris, 28, Findlay, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On Aug. 13 around 12:22 a.m., Bowling Green police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Main and Court streets. The vehicle nearly struck a BGPD officer who was on foot before continuing north of Main Street at a high rate of speed. The vehicle turned east of Oak Street and the officer turned east on Ridge Street. The vehicles met at the intersection of Ridge and North Enterprise streets. The officer turned north on North Enterprise and the white Ford Mustang exited into a parking lot. The officer at that time lost site of the vehicle and ended the pursuit. A search of the area located the vehicle park and unoccupied in the 700 block of North Enterprise. A photo of the registered owner matched a photo from a downtown camera.
nbc24.com

419 Brew Bus to take VIP experience into haunted territory

Toledo's brewery-themed tour bus is getting prepared for spooky season. 419 Brew Bus offers "VIP experience" tours with a behind-the-scenes look at local breweries, and its upcoming special tours will feature haunted destinations:. HAUNTED TOLEDO BREW BUS TOURS. Toledo Spirits Company/HEAVY Beer Co. Maumee Bay Brewing Co. Earnest Brew Works...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Ut Homecoming Week#The University Of Toledo
13abc.com

Driver splits car and pole in half

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A car and pole were both split in half near the corner of Hill Avenue and Telstar Drive Saturday night. The driver veered off the side of the road and collided with the pole. TPD told 13abc that the driver was transported with severe but non-life...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

West Toledo woman accused of stabbing two people

TOLEDO, Ohio — Madison Gibson, 23, of west Toledo, is accused of stabbing two people in an apartment on Jackman Rd. One victim was stabbed with a knife in the face, causing a laceration to his chin requiring stitches. A second victim was stabbed and sliced to the face...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD: Multi-story building catches fire in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A multi-story building caught on fire in East Toledo Friday night. The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire on the 2100 block of Front Street,. According to the Battalion Chief, someone came into Station 13 telling them about the fire down the street.
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

There will be a mile of food trucks at this Detroit fall festival

The air is crisp and fall has officially fallen. Our community has the opportunity to really get into the fall spirit with fun for the whole family. How does a pumpkin patch, music, entertainment, and about a mile stretch of food trucks sound?. Well, there will be all that and...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
13abc.com

Toledo man dies in crash on I-280

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash on I-280 near the I-75 split left a Toledo man dead Wednesday morning. Police said Christopher Weirich, 42, was driving northbound when he struck the median wall at 9:25 a.m. Weirich was taken to St. Vincent hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The crash...
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

One Person Injured in Findlay Crash

An Arlington woman was injured in a crash that occurred in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to the report from the Findlay Police Department, Tara Kleinhen was driving north in the 1500 block of Broad Avenue when a car operated by 19 year old Kadin Faine pulled into her path from a private drive resulting in a crash.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Another local resident warns against check washing scam

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - It turns out check washing might be a bigger issue in this area than first thought. 13abc heard from yet another recent victim of this, but this time they still haven’t received the money back more than two weeks later. Monday we shared the story...
ROSSFORD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Second Toledo postal worker held up at gunpoint this month

TOLEDO, Ohio — A United States Postal Service worker was held up at gunpoint in Toledo Thursday for the second time this month. Toledo police responded to the 2600 block of Tremainsville Road in west Toledo about 11:30 a.m. for a robbery call. A 68-year-old mail carrier told officers a man in a black ski mask pulled a gun on him while the victim was sitting in his mail truck, according to a police report.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Case Files: A young mother is gunned down on a Toledo porch

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sarah Beacher’s family wants answers. The young mother was murdered on August 12, 2015 and her killer is still on the loose. According to police, Beacher put her children to bed and was sitting on her friends porch on Plymouth Street near Navarre on Toledo’s east side. A shot rang out and hit Sarah in the head. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Comments / 0

Community Policy