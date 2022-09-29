Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner
The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
Yardbarker
Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers' Starting Five: "This Is Gonna Be A Rough Year."
Los Angeles Lakers fans weren't happy looking at new coach Darvin Ham's potential starting five. Ahead of the upcoming season, the lineup sees Damian Jones at center, Anthony Davis at power forward, LeBron James at small forward, while Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook come in as shooting guard and point guard respectively.
Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams
Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mark Cuban sadly shares that Delonte West is still struggling with addiction: ‘He’s got to want to help himself first’
One story that fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers have been following for years is the one revolving around former Cavs guard Delonte West. Though West had a rather successful career in the NBA, his post-playing days have been extremely tough. He’s dealt with addiction and homelessness multiple times in the last few years.
Yardbarker
Scottie Pippen Praised Son Scotty Jr. Before He Started Training Camp With Lakers: “He’s Been Wanting To Be In The Pros And Be A Part Of The NBA Family."
Scotty Pippen Jr. went undrafted in the 2022 edition of the NBA draft, but he still drew attention from around the league, with the Los Angeles Lakers signing him to a two-way deal. He's already practicing with the team ahead of a season that will present big challenges for the Purple and Gold.
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers still might trade Russell Westbrook before the season, but Pacers won’t give up second-round picks for him
All summer long, the biggest question hanging over seemingly every story about the Lakers was the sitcom-level of “will they, won’t they” going on in regards to their efforts to trade Russell Westbrook. And with the season just over two weeks away, and despite Westbrook currently taking part in training camp, it sounds like the possibility of a deal (potentially to the Indiana Pacers) is still very much on the table.
Yardbarker
Report: Talk Of Cavs Swapping Cedi Osman for Suns’ Jae Crowder is Just That
But this is the NBA, and nothing gets the ball bouncing quite like a good rumor. Over the weekend, one of those rumors involved the Cavs potentially sending guard/forward Cedi Osman to Phoenix, delivering Crowder to Cleveland in return. Right now, though, such a deal doesn’t seem to be in the cards, per veteran insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard Posted About Still Being Unsigned: "When You’re In The Best Shape Of Your Life But Still A Free Agent.”
Dwight Howard is yet to find a franchise ahead of the upcoming season, but that hasn’t deterred the eight-time All-Star as he looks to stay in peak physical condition. The 36-year-old last played for the Los Angeles Lakers. After three stints with the team — the third where he landed a veteran’s minimum contract and averaged 6.2 pts and 5.9 rebounds playing 60 games, he is now an unsigned free agent.
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Explains Choice To Fire Jim Buss
We expect a full episode of "Legacy" to unpack this, too.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Video Of Los Angeles Lakers Scrimmaging In Practice: "Oh Brother, Another Season Of Bricks."
The Los Angeles Lakers had a disappointing 2021-22 season, and they were far from the championship-caliber team that many expected them to be at the start of last year. They had injury and chemistry issues throughout the year and were also a poor defensive team. It is clear that the...
Tri-City Herald
Celtics Waive Former Sixers Trade Target to Land Blake Griffin
The Boston Celtics have a lot going on right now. Injury-wise, the Celtics will be without two key players to start the 2022-2023 season as Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari enter recovery. Meanwhile, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the 2022-2023 season, and it seems his position with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Highlights From Lakers Practice Were Very Intense: Patrick Beverley Already Started With "Too Small" Gesture, LeBron James Explodes With A Dunk
The Los Angeles Lakers may be one of the biggest franchises in NBA history, but they are going through a rough patch over the last few seasons apart from the 2019-20 season. Last season the Purple and Gold ended up missing the play-in tournament, and it was a new low for the organization. But instead of sulking about it, the Lakers have been doing everything in their power to improve their roster and make a stunning comeback in the 2022-23 NBA season.
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Blasts Kyrie Irving For Posting Conspiracy Theory Video From Alex Jones On Instagram: "Kyrie Irving Would Be Dismissed As A Comical Buffoon If It Weren't For His Influence Over Young People Who Look Up To Athletes."
Kyrie Irving has received a lot of criticism over the course of the last season, largely due to his part-time status and refusal to get vaccinated for COVID-19 so that he could be a full-time player. However, some of the recent noise surrounding Kyrie Irving did not focus on him...
Yardbarker
Tracy McGrady Shared The Story Of How He Dunked On Dirk Nowitzki And Gary Payton In An All-Star Game After Throwing The Ball Off Of The Backboard: "Boom, Boom. Go Crazy, Everybody Go Crazy. It Was Legendary."
Tracy McGrady was one of the best offensive talents the league had ever seen in his prime. Although injuries took a massive toll on T-Mac's career, he was simply unstoppable when he was younger, scoring in every way possible. And McGrady was a fiesty character that liked to take his opponents head-on, very much a prolific dunker even though he lost to Vince Carter in the dunk contest.
Yardbarker
Evan Turner Takes A Shot At Giannis Antetokounmpo After The Superstar Said He'd Like To "Disappear" After Retiring From The NBA: "Buddy Like Attention Too Much For That"
Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely regarded now as the best player in the NBA and deservedly so. He got the proverbial monkey off his back by winning his first championship last year and in the process, dispelled all the talk about his style of play not being conducive to winning in the postseason.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs
Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Selected No. 24 For His Statue Outside Lakers Arena: "24 Was More Challenging, And I Tend To Gravitate To Things That Are Harder To Do."
Kobe Bryant left a huge mark on the game of basketball, becoming one of the 10 greatest players to step foot on the court. The Black Mamba spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he lived plenty of happy moments but also endured difficulties, trying to win more championships with the Purple and Gold.
Nia Long’s reaction when asked about Ime Udoka scandal
Nia Long was spotted for the first time since her fiancé, Ime Udoka, has been in the news for engaging in a relationship with a female staff member of the Boston Celtics, in violation of the organization’s rules. The organization suspended the head coach for the entire 2022-23 season. Apparently, Long was unaware of Udoka’s relationship with the staff member.
Cavaliers Nation
Cleveland, OH
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, videos, schedule, and wallpapers for Cavs fans everywhere.https://cavaliersnation.com/
Comments / 1