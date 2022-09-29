ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galaxy earn tie with Salt Lake to clinch playoff spot

Douglas Costa scored the tying goal on a second-half penalty kick and the Los Angeles Galaxy clinched a Western Conference playoff spot with a 1-1 tie with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night at Carson, Calif. Jonathan Bond protected the tie with a superb stop on Justen Glad's header in...
CARSON, CA
Quakes continue Loons' ill-timed swoon, 2-0

Shea Salinas scored in the final home game of his MLS career, and the San Jose Earthquakes put a dent in visiting Minnesota United's playoff hopes with a 2-0 victory on Saturday night. Salinas' goal from a direct free kick shortly after halftime was his first since the 2020 MLS...
SAN JOSE, CA

