Casey DeSantis: Florida Disaster Fund Activated to Help After Hurricane Ian

First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the activation of the Florida Disaster Fund to support Florida’s communities impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to provide financial assistance to our communities as they respond to and recover from times of emergency or disaster. In partnership with public, private, and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities.

“The governor and I are thankful for the graciousness of those looking to assist Florida’s communities in their time of need,” said First Lady DeSantis. “I am pleased to announce that Volunteer Florida has activated the Florida Disaster Fund so that people can donate directly to those affected by Hurricane Ian. We greatly appreciate the kindness and generosity of organizations and individuals from across the country looking to support Floridians, thank you.”

“When a disaster strikes our great state, Volunteer Florida is committed to help provide relief where it is most needed. We channel every available dollar to work towards rebuilding and recovery efforts in our affected communities,” said Volunteer Florida CEO Josie Tamayo. “The Florida Disaster Fund is an excellent way for the private sector and individuals to financially support Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian.”