LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Conservation Commission (LCC) invites you to a Zoom presentation on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m., when Wetlands Ecologist Rebecca Chalmers will talk about all things wetland. We hope you can join us and learn about this important habitat as we try to answer: Why are wetlands important for people, wildlife, and water quality? What are Vermont’s wetland regulations? What are the responsibilities for landowners with wetlands on their properties? How can you report a concern? And what support is there for enhancing or conserving wetlands, or participating in mapping and iNaturalist for those wanting to get involved with wetlands?

LONDONDERRY, VT ・ 10 HOURS AGO