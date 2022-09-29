Read full article on original website
Related
vermontjournal.com
The Grammar School hosts annual Medieval Faire
PUTNEY, Vt. – This year’s Medieval Faire, located at the Grammar School in Putney, Vt., will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. as the school transforms their campus into a medieval village. Admission to the fair is free. Festivities will range...
vermontjournal.com
Holy Trinity Orthodox Church Open House
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Those at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church would like to invite the public to their Open House on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 1–5 p.m. There will be free food, music, and games, including activities for children. At 3 p.m. there will be a Thanksgiving Prayer service, and at 5 p.m., the Vespers Service.
vermontjournal.com
Flood Brook teacher wins BRSU recognition award
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Flood Brook School’s Caleb Wiley earned one of the six teacher and staff awards announced recently by the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union (BRSU). Wiley’s work as a fourth grade teacher in the classroom, as well as his coaching on the field, captured the attention and admiration of his peers, and earned him the BRSU Teacher Recognition award.
vermontjournal.com
Community members enjoy time with Kurn Hattin Kids
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – A select group of community members, who have “adopted a cottage” at Kurn Hattin Homes, enjoy a special gathering every year. After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the annual sponsor dinner and cottage visits were held on Sept. 15, 2022. The program includes invitations to area businesses, clubs, and individuals, to not only support the children’s cottage residences, but also, and most importantly, visit and spend time with and get to know the children. The program has been very successful, and there is a waiting list to join. Attending this year’s event were individuals from Cota & Cota, Keene Elm-City Rotary, Mascoma Bank, Dave & Lisa Therrien, Savings Bank of Walpole, and Streeter Contractors, LLC.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vermontjournal.com
Springfield to host Speak Out
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at 5 p.m., VINE Sanctuary and Springfield Town Library will host a Speak Out at the Comtu Cascade Park. Speak Out’s are events in which LGBTQ+ communities share their coming out stories on National Coming Out Day. National Coming Out...
vermontjournal.com
Tri-Mtn Lions continue to support Londonderry
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Tri-Mtn Lions have been busy. On Sept. 11, 2022, the Lions made and served popcorn at Neighborhood Connections’ The Mountain Circus fundraiser at Flood Brook School. Thank you Peggy Merrow for the use of your popcorn machine, and thank you Terry Merrow for donating the popcorn.
vermontjournal.com
Connecticut River Valley Stingrays 2022-23 swim team
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Edgar May Health and Recreation Center is excited to announce that registration is open for the Fall 2022 and Winter 2023 sessions of the Connecticut River Valley Stingrays youth swim team. The fall session will begin Oct. 17, 2022 and continue through Dec. 16, 2022. The winter session will take place Jan. 2, 2023 through March 17, 2023.
vermontjournal.com
Annual Warm Hands Warm Hearts Coat Drive
CHESTER, Vt. – The Warm Hands Warm Hearts Annual Coat Drive will be held Oct. 21 and 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. both days at the Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Main St., Chester, Vt. This is a free “shopping” event for the Chester-Andover community.
RELATED PEOPLE
vermontjournal.com
Elks GER visits Springfield Lodge
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Elks Lodge 1560 recently entertained the visiting Grand Exalted Ruler (GER) 2022/2023, Bruce Hidley of Watervliet, N.Y. As GER for the Elks, Hidley will spend the coming ensuing year visiting the Elks Lodges of all Elk State Presidents in the U.S. This year’s Vermont State Elks President is from Springfield Elks Lodge 1560. Jim Kirkwood was elected Vermont State Elks President in May of 2022, at the Elks State Convention in Saratoga, N.Y.
vermontjournal.com
The 41st annual Grafton Firefighters’ Tag Sale
GRAFTON, Vt. – The 41st annual Grafton Firefighters’ Tag Sale will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., and on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The sale has become well known in Southern Vermont for its variety and quality, as well as the many bargains it offers. The sale will be held under the tents near the firehouse at 711 Route 121, just east of Grafton Village.
vermontjournal.com
LCC presents “Vermont Wetlands”
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Conservation Commission (LCC) invites you to a Zoom presentation on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m., when Wetlands Ecologist Rebecca Chalmers will talk about all things wetland. We hope you can join us and learn about this important habitat as we try to answer: Why are wetlands important for people, wildlife, and water quality? What are Vermont’s wetland regulations? What are the responsibilities for landowners with wetlands on their properties? How can you report a concern? And what support is there for enhancing or conserving wetlands, or participating in mapping and iNaturalist for those wanting to get involved with wetlands?
vermontjournal.com
Springfield Library offers computer classes
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library has scheduled the first two classes in its “Computers Made Simple” series for Thursday, Oct. 13, at 3 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 20, at 5:30 p.m. Classes will be held at the library. Call 802-885-3108 or visit www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar to register.
Comments / 0