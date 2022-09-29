Two Redwood City men were arrested on Thursday, Sept. 29, following multiple thefts of a rare coin brokerage business in Menlo Park, according to police. The thefts were first reported on Sept. 6, and rare coins and money had allegedly been stolen from the business several times in August, with losses totaling tens of thousands of dollars. The business is run by an elderly couple from their home, Menlo Park police said.

REDWOOD CITY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO