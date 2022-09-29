Read full article on original website
Redwood City's Dı́a de los Muertos this year recognizes Mexico region of Xochimilco
Rejoice in the living memories of loved ones this November as Casa Circulo Cultural hosts Dı́a de los Muertos. On Nov. 6, Redwood City residents are invited to participate in the annual Day of the Dead celebrations. Dı́a de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, is a celebration of life and death.
County reminds residents to be mindful of bird flu threat
Residents who keep backyard birds are being asked to proceed with caution after Avian Influenza was detected in the Bay Area. “Bird flu is common in Northern California,” said Marc Meulman, director of Public Health, Policy, and Planning, which supervises Animal Control and Licensing. “While the risk to humans...
PETS・
Elderly couple's business robbed of thousands, Redwood city men arrested
Two Redwood City men were arrested on Thursday, Sept. 29, following multiple thefts of a rare coin brokerage business in Menlo Park, according to police. The thefts were first reported on Sept. 6, and rare coins and money had allegedly been stolen from the business several times in August, with losses totaling tens of thousands of dollars. The business is run by an elderly couple from their home, Menlo Park police said.
