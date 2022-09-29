ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

County reminds residents to be mindful of bird flu threat

Residents who keep backyard birds are being asked to proceed with caution after Avian Influenza was detected in the Bay Area. “Bird flu is common in Northern California,” said Marc Meulman, director of Public Health, Policy, and Planning, which supervises Animal Control and Licensing. “While the risk to humans...
Elderly couple's business robbed of thousands, Redwood city men arrested

Two Redwood City men were arrested on Thursday, Sept. 29, following multiple thefts of a rare coin brokerage business in Menlo Park, according to police. The thefts were first reported on Sept. 6, and rare coins and money had allegedly been stolen from the business several times in August, with losses totaling tens of thousands of dollars. The business is run by an elderly couple from their home, Menlo Park police said.
REDWOOD CITY, CA

