Half-price admission for Union Gap Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch opening weekend
UNION GAP, Wash. -- The Union Gap Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch welcomes people back this season with a 13-acre corn maze, games, hay rides, pumpkin chucking and more. People can go in for half-price, which is five dollars during opening weekend Oct. 1st and 2nd. "I think it's great,...
Thousands turn out for Down Syndrome Buddy Walk at Howard Amon Park
RICHLAND, Wash. - About 2,000 people showed up for the Down Syndrome Buddy Walk at Howard Amon Park Saturday. The walk helps create awareness for people with Down Syndrome in our community. DSAMC Board Member Lindsey Meagher said they planned to sell 1,000 shirts at the event and admission was $21.
WSP Trooper Atkinson returns to a hero’s welcome by motorcade across Washington
Anyone living in Benton County can drop off hazardous waste for free on 1 day
No business or contractor waste accepted.
KEPR
New restaurant celebrates their Grand Opening this weekend
Kennewick Wash. — A new restaurant is celebrating their grand opening this weekend. Located just off of Columbia Center Boulevard, El-Compadre and Crepe-Haus is a place where you can treat both your sweet and spicy side. The owners are hoping to create a unique experience everyone can enjoy. Of...
Fire crews from Kennewick and Benton County on scene of a fire near S Olympia and SR 397
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Fire crews are battling a National Cover Fire near Olympia and SR 397. At this time, all lanes along the highway are closed to allow fire crews to battle the fire. Benton County Fire District #1 is asking people to avoid the area. The cause of...
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 28, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Welcome Trooper Atkinson home
News release from the Walla Walla Police Department. On September 22, 2022, near the area of Poplar and Gesa Bank, State Trooper Dean Atkinson was ambushed by an individual and shot multiple times. Trooper Atkinson had the strength, and fortitude, to drive himself to the hospital after sustaining multiple gunshots to his face and head.
Indian boarding school buildings at Fort Simcoe State Park no longer standing
Though the day-use property at Fort Simcoe is operated as a state park, the state doesn’t own the site. The land was granted to state parks in 1956 by the Yakama Nation as a 99-year lease for preservation as a historic monument, according to information online. It was established...
Heroes Welcome in Walla Walla For Injured WSP Trooper
Drunk driver rolled off road between Basin City and Othello early on Sunday
OTHELLO, Wash. — Deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle rollover off the side of Sagehill Rd on the north side of their jurisdiction Sunday morning, only to find the responsible party was clearly drunk. According to a social media post...
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Walla Walla fire crews respond to commercial structure fire
WSP trooper shot in the line of duty to be greeted with parade as he returns home to Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., 27, returned home on Sunday after he was shot in the face in the line of duty just over a week ago. Atkinson, a five-year veteran of the WSP and a Walla Walla native, drove himself to the hospital on Sept. 22 after he was rammed by a car, then shot multiple times.
Suspicious fire burns two commercial structures, vehicles in Walla Walla
Region's first ever Cane Quest coming to Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland School District (RSD) is bringing Cane Quest, a nationally-recognized orientation and mobility competition to the Tri-Cities for the first time. Cane Quest Pacific Northwest will be held at Leona Libby Middle School in Richland on Saturday, October, 15. The RSD hopes Cane Quest will be a...
TRAFFIC ALERT: WA-240 W partially blocked as truck, trailer lose tires
KENNEWICK, Wash. — If you plan to commute on the westbound lane of WA-240 on Monday afternoon, you might experience some minor delays near milepost 42. According to a social media post by WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, crews from State Patrol and a tow truck have been called to this stretch of the popular roadway because the driver of a truck and attached trailer lost control of his vehicle, veering off the right side of the westbound lane.
New Scam Uses Pasco PD!
A number of residents alerted the Pasco Police Department about text messages containing a link to buy a T-shirt promoting the Pasco PD. Pasco PD responded via their Facebook page about the T-shirt and also included a graphic showing the sales pitch and the shirt. The department was quick to...
Wine Country Road Trip: 4 1/2 Year Old Tesla Model 3 Battery Range Test
My wife and I are taking a road trip to Walla Walla for some wicked fun in Washington wine country. We’re going all electric on this trip and meeting up with friends who are also driving their new EV for our first post-Covid getaway together. I’m intending to measure the real world, long distance freeway only range for my 4 and ½ year old EV.
Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
