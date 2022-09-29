ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Thousands turn out for Down Syndrome Buddy Walk at Howard Amon Park

RICHLAND, Wash. - About 2,000 people showed up for the Down Syndrome Buddy Walk at Howard Amon Park Saturday. The walk helps create awareness for people with Down Syndrome in our community. DSAMC Board Member Lindsey Meagher said they planned to sell 1,000 shirts at the event and admission was $21.
