Los Angeles, CA

FanSided

Lakers fans will shudder at this Russell Westbrook clip from training camp

The Los Angeles Lakers still roster Russell Westbrook, but the veteran point guard may not be in Hollywood long based on the latest trade buzz. On Monday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the Lakers are “seriously contemplating” a blockbuster trade and that Los Angeles and the Indiana Pacers discussed trades throughout the summer involving Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. Some deals centered around just Turner, while others had Hield as the centerpiece.
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: 3 important future pieces are moved out

The Chicago Blackhawks played their Home Away From Home preseason game on Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee Wisconsin. It is always nice to see the National Hockey League do what it can to grow the game. The home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t...
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

