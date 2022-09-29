Read full article on original website
Video from Lakers scrimmage is incredibly discouraging for fans
Los Angeles Lakers training camp is underway and we are starting to get an idea of what Darvin Ham and the coaching staff have in plan for the team. Some of these plans, such as Patrick Beverley’s role, seem absurd. But that is what camp and the preseason is for — to work out the kinks.
Lakers have exciting sharpshooting target after Rockets-Thunder trade
The Los Angeles Lakers may not be making a Russell Westbrook trade before the season but the team can still add to the roster before the 2022-23 season officially begins. Los Angeles has one more roster spot that can be utilized, giving the team some options to explore. While the...
New Lakers role player is already committing long-term to LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have had more roster turnover than any other team in the league. The only players that are still on the roster from the 2020 championship team are Anthony Davis and LeBron James even though the title was won less than two calendar years ago. Rob Pelinka...
Mystery of Bojan Bogdanovic trade to Pistons for pittance solved
The trade of Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons was a head scratcher to many NBA experts. Why would the tanking-hard Utah Jazz send a really good player to a rebuilding team, for very little in return? It appears the mystery may have been solved. When the news broke about...
Lakers fans will shudder at this Russell Westbrook clip from training camp
The Los Angeles Lakers still roster Russell Westbrook, but the veteran point guard may not be in Hollywood long based on the latest trade buzz. On Monday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the Lakers are “seriously contemplating” a blockbuster trade and that Los Angeles and the Indiana Pacers discussed trades throughout the summer involving Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. Some deals centered around just Turner, while others had Hield as the centerpiece.
Here’s why everyone is freaking out about Patrick Mahomes on Twitter
For casual viewers who want to know why people tweet about Patrick Mahomes on the day of Kansas City Chiefs games, here is why. The 2022 NFL season has begun, which means that weekends will be dominated with football games. It is the opportunity to watch some of the top athletes in the game compete for glory.
Chicago Blackhawks: 3 important future pieces are moved out
The Chicago Blackhawks played their Home Away From Home preseason game on Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee Wisconsin. It is always nice to see the National Hockey League do what it can to grow the game. The home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t...
Burning questions the fans need answered during Lakers preseason
Fans are getting a taste of Los Angeles Lakers basketball for the first time in nearly six months as the preseason is set to get underway. At the team’s core, not much has changed from last season but the messaging is that a new coach and new commitment will lead to better results. We will see about that.
Freddie Freeman’s son shows adorable love to Braves after Mets sweep
The Atlanta Braves made the bizarre decision to let Freddie Freeman walk to the Dodgers this offseason, and Los Angeles thanks their low-balling front office every day for facilitating the move. Turns out, though, that for as many Matt Olson hit pieces as you write, the real Olson comes back...
