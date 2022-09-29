Read full article on original website
Residents concerned following recent shootings in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE -- Concern is mounting in Baltimore County because of recent violence. Over the weekend, at least three people were shot and two of them were teenagers.Saturday night, Baltimore County police say two teenagers were shot near Grand Bend Drive and Maiden Choice Lane. They're now in critical condition.WJZ obtained exclusive video which appeared to show the two victims - 17 and 16-years old - moments before they were shot. The video is not very clear, but moments later - you could hear the screams for help."You said you're scared to walk to the store?" WJZ's Ava-joye Burnett asked an elderly resident....
foxbaltimore.com
Homeless encampment takes over part of Baltimore Farmers' Market space
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A homeless encampment prevented some vendors at the Baltimore Farmers Market from setting up their stalls Sunday. The weekly market is held under the Jones Falls Expressway and features almost 100 vendors. Monica Lewis, a spokeswoman for Mayor Brandon Scott, said the city wasn't aware that...
Business Monthly
Hogan announces nearly $32M in affordable rental housing awards
Gov. Larry Hogan announced nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. Funds have been awarded to 12 projects as part of the competitive round. They include...
foxbaltimore.com
Will Baltimore adopt term limits for elected officials?
WBFF — Without term limit elected leaders can serve until they are voted out but there is a growing number of supporters for term limits. However the wording in the ballot question is now raising even more questions. Community activist and former Baltimore NAACP president Doc Cheatham joined us...
Nottingham MD
FBI Baltimore Division warns of hurricane-related fraud
BALTIMORE, MD—As assessment of the damage caused by Hurricane lan begins, the FBI Baltimore Division is warning the public about the potential for hurricane-related fraud. Authorities say hurricane or natural disaster damage often provides opportunities for criminals to scam storm victims and those who are assisting victims with recovery.
98online.com
Maryland Perspectives: University of Maryland Baltimore Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson
The University of Maryland Baltimore is on the forefront of integrating its police department with social services that help out students on campus and the community that surrounds the campus in Baltimore City. Their police department has won a number of local, state and international awards for community policing for the innovations that they are the first in the country to use. UMB Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson heads up the UMB Outreach and Support team. He explains the new programs and how they are a template for other departments to follow to make a safer community on and off campus.
WTOP
Old infrastructure led to E. coli in Baltimore water
BALTIMORE — Baltimore officials said this week that a confluence of problems with aging infrastructure contributed to an E. coli contamination of the city water system in early September. The Washington Post reports the problems reduced chlorine levels, which led to three positive tests for E. coli. A city...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore police investigate latest round of ATM thefts
Baltimore City police are investigating a number of ATM thefts that happened over the weekend, both in a smash and grab style. It was early Saturday morning when three men broke into the University Market and lifted the ATM right out of the door and into the back of a convertible.
foxbaltimore.com
Rise of juvenile crime in Baltimore City
WBFF — In the midst of rising juvenile crime Pastor Rodney Hudson with Ames memorial United Methodist church joined us talk about the surge in crime amongst young people. Hudson talked about why he thinks young people are involved in shootings an what the city can do to prevent the violence form happening. There also discussion about Hudson's congregation and whether there is anything they're doing to stop the violence.
wypr.org
Baltimore City to email water bills for the first time
Baltimore City will move into the 21st century with a new system for residents to pay water bills on Oct. 1. The otherwise archaic system required residents to rely on paper bills in the mail. For the first time, residents can sign up to get all future bills emailed alongside email reminders, auto pay and payment by text message.
Farmers' market vendors and Baltimore's homeless population vie for space beneath JFX highway
BALTIMORE -- Vendors who set up makeshift shops at the farmers' market under Baltimore's Jones Falls Expressway every weekend were surprised to find homeless people camped out in their spaces on Sunday.About a third of the vendors lost their space, which they pay money to retain, according to some of the people present at the farmers' market.An advocate for the city's homeless population said homeless people need help and the conflict was avoidable."We have to be mindful as a society that we do have homeless individuals in our city that is going disengaged that is going unserviced," homeless advocate Christina Flowers said.The homeless camp has been occupying the space since Wednesday.. Vendor Mitchell Salland described the clash for space to set up pup tents and sell pastries as "terrible" and "unfair.""I understand that they need a place but we pay rent," Salland said. "We pay a lot of rent to be here. I've been here 20 years and Mark was here 40 years already. People deserve a safe place to shop."
Dognappers Wanted In Maryland For Armed Anne Arundel Apartment Robbery: Police
A group of dognappers is at large in Maryland after stealing three animals during a sale gone wrong, police in Anne Arundel say. At approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, officers from the Anne Arundel Police Department responded to a reported robbery that had just taken place in the 200 block of Etter Drive in Laurel.
Wbaltv.com
Northwest Hospital opens newly renovated behavioral health unit
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Northwest Hospital is addressing a growing need in the state by expanding its behavioral health unit. The renovation adds 12 new inpatient beds to the program. LifeBridge Health said over 7% of the emergency department patients present for behavioral health treatment. On Monday, Northwest Hospital celebrated...
Wbaltv.com
Shuttered Stratford University campus in Little Italy to become loft apartments
Stratford University's Baltimore campus will be the next city landmark to convert to apartments at a time when Little Italy and the Central Avenue corridor are in the midst of sweeping changes and upgrades. Days after the announcement that the private, for-profit school is shutting down for good, the owner...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City take home vehicles
WBFF — The city of Baltimore allots 10 take home vehicles outside of emergency responders and city council and the mileage, fuel make and model are all public record and the city appears to be doing better than most others. Founder of open the books.com Adam Andrzejewski joined us...
WJLA
Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
wmar2news
October 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — During the month of September, Baltimore City recorded 14 homicides and 50 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. October 2 - 4:48am: Officers responded to an area hospital where a shooting victim walked in seeking...
Toxic Releases From Industrial Facilities Compound Maryland’s Water Woes, a New Report Found
With Baltimore’s troubled wastewater treatment plants polluting the Chesapeake Bay and city officials still investigating a recent E. coli outbreak in west Baltimore’s drinking water, a new report catalogs numerous toxic chemicals released into Maryland waterways by industrial facilities. Those plants dumped at least 94,000 pounds of toxic...
Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery
BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.
Nottingham MD
Former Baltimore Assistant State’s Attorney facing federal charges for unlawfully obtaining phone records
BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury returned an indictment this week charging former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry, 43, of Baltimore, with 10 counts of fraud in connection with obtaining confidential phone records. The indictment alleges that Chaudry committed the crime knowing that information may be used in furtherance of and with the intent to commit stalking.
