She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa soccer vs Michigan
The Iowa Hawkeyes played the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex. Iowa midfielder Hailey Rydberg scored a goal in the first half bringing the score, to 1-0. The fight for the ball between the Hawkeyes and the Wolverines was intense, however. Michigan midfielder Meredith Haakenson scored in the second half with a penalty kick, bringing the score, to 1-1, ending the game in a tie.
Daily Iowan
Iowa volleyball notebook | Hawkeyes drop first conference road matchups
Iowa volleyball went 0-2 in its Big Ten road matchups last week, bringing the Hawkeyes’ 2022 overall record to 6-9 and 0-4 in conference play. On Sep. 28, Iowa traveled to Bloomington, Indiana, for its first unranked conference matchup of the 2022 season. The Hoosiers swept the Hawkeyes. Then,...
Daily Iowan
No. 3 Iowa field hockey rebounds against No. 21 Rutgers
After falling to No. 4 Maryland in overtime on Friday night, 2-1, Iowa field hockey bounced back with a 1-0 victory at Grant Field over No. 21 Rutgers on Sunday. Fifth-year forward Leah Zellner netted the Hawkeyes’ lone goal of the day. The Emmaus, Pennsylvania, native scored off an assist from senior forward Sofie Stribos 12 minutes into the contest.
Daily Iowan
Iowa soccer falters late, ties with Michigan
The Iowa soccer team battled Michigan to a 1-1 draw on Sunday at the Iowa Soccer Complex. The game was a back-and-forth affair. The Hawkeyes took an early lead and kept the Wolverines at bay in the first half, but Michigan controlled the second half. Fifth-year senior Hailey Rydberg opened...
Daily Iowan
Kirk Ferentz sees growth in Iowa football’s offense following Michigan loss
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz saw improvement from his offense on Saturday, despite the Hawkeyes’ 27-14 loss to No. 4 Michigan. “As crazy as it may sound, from where I stood, I thought our guys played hard and I saw some growth in our football team,” Ferentz said postgame. “Time will tell.”
Daily Iowan
Photos: No. 3 Iowa field hockey vs. No. 21 Rutgers
The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 1-0, at Grant Field in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. After one score in the first period, the rest of the game remained scoreless. Iowa had nine total shots on goal while Rutgers recorded seven. Iowa forward Leah Zellner recorded...
Daily Iowan
Iowa Athletics is in compliance with Title IX, per independent reviewer
An independent reviewer has determined that Iowa Athletics is in compliance with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Gabriel Feldman, a sports law professor at Tulane University in Louisiana, visited the University of Iowa to assess its athletics facilities and programs on Aug. 22. Feldman released a report...
Daily Iowan
No. 4 Michigan thumps Iowa at Kinnick Stadium
Iowa football ran out of magic at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, falling to No. 4 Michigan in blowout fashion. Before their 27-14 loss to the Wolverines, the Hawkeyes were 5-1 in their last six matchups against top five teams at home. Michigan took the wind out of Iowa’s sails on its...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Hawkeye hoops from downtown
Hawkeye Hoops from Downtown occurred on Iowa Ave ion Friday, September 30, 2022. Both Iowa men’s and women’s basketball teams played a set of shooting contests against each other. The biggest highlight of the event was when Fox Big Noon analyst and former USC quarterback Matt Leinart challenged...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | The Big Ten West is a mess, and Iowa football fits right in
The Big Ten West is already a dumpster fire, and its teams have only played two league opponents each. As of right now, six teams are tied for the division lead with 1-1 league records. Wisconsin, the team that has won the West four times since 2014, is currently 0-2. The Badgers lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 4, which is understandable. This week, they fell to the Illinois Fighting Illini, 34-10, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, which was unexpected, to say the least.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa field hockey vs Maryland
Iowa played Maryland in field hockey on Friday, Sept. 30, a date that marked 50 years of Title IX. Iowa scored the first goal midway through the game, but Maryland caught up to tie later on. Maryland won in overtime after scoring a goal on a penalty shot. The final score was 2-1.
Daily Iowan
Live updates | Iowa football takes on No. 4 Michigan
Iowa football is set for its conference home-opener against No. 4 Michigan. The Hawkeyes and Wolverines will battle at 11:05 a.m. Michigan is coming into the matchup with a 4-0 record, picking up victories against Colorado, Hawaii, UConn, and Maryland. In those four games, the Wolverines averaged 489 yards and six touchdowns per game.
Daily Iowan
UI student beats cancer, enjoys remission as a Hawkeye
After eight months of cancer treatment at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Isabelle Ireland returned to Iowa City — this time as a student in remission. Days before her junior year of high school began in August 2020, Isabelle was diagnosed with small cell carcinoma...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City schools announce semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship Program
The Iowa City Community School District announced 32 students as Iowa National Merit Semifinalists Sept. 14. West High School has the highest number of semifinalists this year in the state of Iowa. The National Merit Scholarship Program is an annual academic competition that recognizes high school students with the highest Preliminary Scholarship Aptitude Test (PSAT) scores. If selected as finalists, the students are eligible to receive various scholarships.
Daily Iowan
Former Iowa Writers’ Workshop member Dean Young leaves legacy of enigmatic poetry, inspiration
Dean Young’s work was humorous, heartbreaking, and deeply influential in the field of contemporary poetry, and it continues to inspire people even after his death. Young was an award-winning poet, mentor, and close friend to many who he inspired with his decades of written work. A former Iowa Writers’ Workshop faculty member, his connection to the University of Iowa and surrounding literary community is unmeasurable. On Aug. 23, Young died at the age of 67 due to complications from COVID-19.
Daily Iowan
The James Theater to show one-man adaptation of ‘Beowulf’
The legend of Beowulf is over a thousand years old. It details the journey of the hero, Beowulf, who slays the monster, Grendel, at the request of the King of Danes. Beowulf then has to defeat Grendel’s mother as well. The play concludes with Beowulf ruling as the King of Geats for fifty years, dying from a wound he receives from slaying a dragon.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Jonathan Scales Fourchestra at the Englert Theatre
Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, along with MC Animosity and DJ XXL, performed at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City on Friday. MC Animosity and DJ XXL opened the concert, with sounds of hip-hop filling the theatre before giving way to Jonathan Scales Fourchestra. Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, led by Jonathan Scales on...
Daily Iowan
Coralville clinic opens to provide alternative therapy for treatment resistant depression
Corridor Ketamine in Coralville provides ketamine therapy as an alternative antidepressant to patients who suffer from treatment-resistant depression. Workers at the clinic started administering ketamine as an alternative to traditional antidepressants in July, citing a need in the psychiatry community for a safe and comfortable environment where patients can get the help they’ve been looking for after other options have failed.
Daily Iowan
UI lecturer selected as member for IRS Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee
A University of Iowa Tippie College of Business lecturer was recently selected to serve on the IRS’s Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee. Robert Gettemy will be one of eight new members serving three-year terms on the committee, which promotes electronic filing of tax returns and advising solutions to combat identity theft and tax refund fraud.
