Read full article on original website
Related
Return to sender! NYC is relocating migrants to Florida, after city's immigration boss claimed that's where they'd rather be
New York City officials are going to fly out migrants to Florida after claiming many of them did not want to come to the Big Apple. The Commissioner of Immigration Affairs for the city says that a lot of the migrants being bussed from Texas by Gov Greg Abbott are coming from Venezuela.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Immigrant flights into Orange County Airport remain a mystery
MONTGOMERY – Who sanctioned three flights carrying immigrants into Orange County Airport in the Village of Montgomery this past week remains unclear. Roughly 25 teens under the age of 17, mostly girls, boarded a chartered bus at the airport. It was stopped by local and State Police in the village after another pilot reported seeing suspicious activity at the airport.
100+ Mile Police Chase Starts In Canada; Ends in Upstate New York!
New York is a beautiful state to drive through. Last year more than 26 million people enjoyed the scenic beauty along the New York Thruway, but on Sunday a man saw the stretch from Buffalo to Syracuse in a way few do – attempting to escape the law. While...
Comments / 0