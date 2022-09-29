ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigrant flights into Orange County Airport remain a mystery

MONTGOMERY – Who sanctioned three flights carrying immigrants into Orange County Airport in the Village of Montgomery this past week remains unclear. Roughly 25 teens under the age of 17, mostly girls, boarded a chartered bus at the airport. It was stopped by local and State Police in the village after another pilot reported seeing suspicious activity at the airport.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

