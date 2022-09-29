Read full article on original website
Kyle Shanahan provides final updates ahead of 49ers-Rams Week 4 matchup
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after Friday's practice, providing final updates ahead of the team's Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Injuries. [RB] Ty Davis-Price, out. [TE...
49ers-Rams: Javon Kinlaw among 7 inactives for Niners; Arik Armstead active
WR Danny Gray (hip) DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring) Kinlaw tried to test his knee ahead of the game but is unable to go. Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot) is active after missing last week's game against the Denver Broncos. Ahead of the game, the 49ers signed wide receiver Willie Snead...
Kyle Shanahan: It’s ‘unfair’ to blame Jimmy Garoppolo for 49ers’ struggles
Head coach Kyle Shanahan is receiving his share of the blame for the San Francisco 49ers' offensive struggles this season. The one player receiving the brunt of the blame, though, is Jimmy Garoppolo. That's often the case with any starting quarterback. If an offense struggles, fingers will typically point toward that position.
Recap: 49ers defense puts on a show in 24-9 Monday night win over Rams
The San Francisco 49ers are still trying to find their way on offense four games into the 2022 season, but the defense reminded the NFL on Monday night that they're good enough by themselves to make the team a force to be reckoned with. The 49ers held the Rams out...
49ers used NFC Championship Game defeat as motivation in 24-9 win vs. Rams
The San Francisco 49ers knocked off the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. The Niners have now won seven consecutive regular-season games against the Rams. However, that one playoff loss from last season provided a little extra motivation, helping the Bay Area team to a 24-9 win over their division rivals.
Nick Bosa’s analysis of 49ers defense: ‘I think it’s the best in the league’
The San Francisco 49ers defense put on a show on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Of course, the unit has been downright dominant this season, holding opponents to nine-or-fewer points in each of their last three games. The Denver Broncos scored 11 points in Week 3, but two came courtesy of a safety.
49ers tie Steelers for most wins on Monday Night Football
The San Francisco 49ers earned their 51st win on Monday Night Football with a 24-9 victory over the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. The win ties the Niners with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most on Monday Night Football. It was also the seventh time that head coach...
Why Kyle Shanahan hopes 49ers “Game Changer” chain is gone for good
Last year, during a primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, wide receiver Deebo Samuel showed off some flashy jewelry. Following his second touchdown of the night, Samuel donned the San Francisco 49ers "Game Changer" chain. You might remember that game as the one that saw Samuel thrust into the...
Watch: Talanoa Hufanga’s pick-six vs. Rams gives 49ers a 24-9 lead
It looks like the San Francisco 49ers are on their way to their second win of the season. Safety Talanoa Hufanga, who is having an impressive second NFL season, hauled in a pass from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and returned it for a touchdown, giving the Niners a decisive 24-9 lead.
Watch: Deebo Samuel makes Rams defense look silly as 49ers take 14-6 lead
Deebo Samuel recorded his first receiving touchdown of the season, and it was impressive. The wide receiver hauled in a pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and evaded Los Angeles Rams defenders on his way to a 57-yard touchdown. The grab and score gave San Francisco a 14-6 lead over its...
49ers blowout of Rams wouldn’t surprise Joe Staley
Which San Francisco 49ers team will show up tonight against the Los Angeles Rams? Will it be the team that always plays its division opponent hard, resulting in a six-game winning streak before last season's NFC Championship Game? Or will it be the squad featuring the same sputtering offense on display in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos?
Rams at 49ers, Week 4 predictions: Fans favor Niners in NFC West matchup
The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Monday, October 3 at 5:15 p.m. PT. Each week, the 49ers Webzone staff predicts the winner within its annual NFL Pick 'em contest. That includes writers and forum moderators. This...
49ers place Azeez Al-Shaair on IR, announce other roster moves ahead of MNF clash vs. Rams
The San Francisco 49ers are just hours away from their NFC Championship Game rematch against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. This time, the NFC West clash will occur at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. The Niners had until 1 p.m. PT to make any roster moves ahead...
Watch: 49ers’ Jeff Wilson embarrasses Rams defense; Nick Bosa records sack No. 5
The San Francisco 49ers called on Jeff Wilson Jr. late in the first quarter, and the running back delivered. Wilson dashed through the Los Angeles Rams defense, going untouched on his way to the end zone for the 32-yard touchdown. Much to the delight of fans on hand, the play gave the home-team 49ers a 7-3 lead.
49ers vs. Rams: Keys to beating the reigning Super Bowl champs
After a private meeting with patrons on Patreon last night, I decided to ask them what their keys to victory are for Monday night. The cool thing is we all shared the same sentiments, concepts, and concerns regarding the 49ers. If the 49ers want to defeat the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, they must perform these "Five Keys To Victory."
Steve Young reflects on nearly being traded to the Cardinals before landing with the 49ers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded quarterback Steve Young to the San Francisco 49ers on April 24, 1987. Young almost ended up with the St. Louis Cardinals, though. This week, the Hall of Fame quarterback shared that part of his trade story with Rich Eisen. Young landed with Tampa Bay via...
Why a 49ers-Panthers trade for Jimmy Garoppolo never got off the ground
The San Francisco 49ers are focused on tonight's game against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. However, the Carolina Panthers have already played their Week 4 game and are shifting focus toward their next opponent—the 49ers. Naturally, that led to a question for Panthers head coach Matt Rhule about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
