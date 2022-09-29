Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Alexa Boggs, 26, of Hillsboro, was arrested for obstructing official business. Auberie Utley, 25, of Hillsboro, was arrested for obstructing official business. Derik Caplinger, 31, of Hillsboro, was arrested for endangering children, assault and two counts of domestic violence. Caleb Hammons,...
Times Gazette
Hillsboro M.S. names PBIS students
Three students were recently chosen to be the sixth-grade Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders at Hillsboro Middle School. PBIS is a program implemented at the middle school with the expectations that students will learn, listen, show respect, stay safe and solve problems. The students — Kinsley Allen, Connor...
Times Gazette
Fairfield FFA members find success at fair
Every year the Highland County Fair takes place the first week of September. The Fairfield FFA members have spent countless hours working with their animals to prepare for the fair. Being a good showman means having general knowledge about your animal, taking proper care of it, making sure your animal...
Times Gazette
County COVID-19 cases continue downward spiral
COVID-19 cases in Highland County have gone down considerably, according to the New York Times COVID Tracker. The tracker said Tuesday that the county was seeing 6.4 new cases per day, which is about 14 cases per 100,000 in population. The last time The Times-Gazette reported on COVID-19 data, which...
Times Gazette
McClain defeats WCH volleyball in five sets
The Washington Lady Lions hosted the McClain Lady Tigers on Thursday in an exciting match up between the two Frontier Athletic Conference foes. McClain would ultimately come out on top in five sets, 3-2. Washington started out strong, winning the first set 25-12. McClain responded by winning the next two...
Times Gazette
Wreaths Across America
This year Wreaths Across America will continue its efforts to cover veteran’s grave markers with a Christmas wreath to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of freedom. Gerold “Buzzard” Wilkin of the Sons of the American Revolution Highlanders Chapter, which encompasses Highland,...
Times Gazette
TYFO headed to Bengals’ stadium
What their coach calls a once in a lifetime opportunity will be afforded several Greenfield youngsters and their coaches Sunday when they get a chance to play in the Cincinnati Bengals’ Paycor Stadium. “It’s a great opportunity and I’m super pumped for it and it’s something they’ll remember the...
