Cleveland Jewish News
Mitchell Schneider receives Gries Family Award
Mitchell Schneider, president of First Interstate Properties, Ltd., received the Gries Family Award Sept. 28 at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland board of trustees meeting in recognition of his lasting impact in Cleveland’s Jewish and general communities. For more than 25 years, the Gries Family Award has honored individuals...
Cleveland Jewish News
Novak Insurance raises $7K at golf outing to benefit Federation
Novak Insurance Agency in Solon competed on behalf of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood and won $7,000 to donate from the Chubb Charity Challenge in North Carolina. The team traveled to Pinehust No. 2 in North Carolina in mid-September for the two-day event. In the last three events,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood’s fifth annual Fall Festival
Beachwood’s fifth annual Fall Festival Oct. 2 at Beachwood City Hall featured games, music, food, face painting, craft vendors, inflatables and rides. The city’s fire and police departments also demonstrated the proper use of safety equipment. Attendees were encouraged to bring canned goods and nonperishables to kickoff the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Seek info from charities, lawyers for planned giving
Some people do not have heirs to pass down their monetary assets to upon their deaths. In some cases, they may opt to donate their money to charitable organizations. Michelle Blackford, philanthropic adviser at the Cleveland Foundation; Jessica Grashoff, senior gift planning officer at University Hospitals; Andrea Ponikvar, advancement officer at Cleveland Zoological Society; and Katie Shames, senior major gift and planned giving officer at The Cleveland Orchestra, all in Cleveland, discussed the options people have when designating funds to charitable organizations when they die.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cade to discuss women’s collections Oct. 4 at CMA
Leslie Cade, the director of the Ingalls Library and Museum Archives at the Cleveland Museum of Art, will discuss women that have encouraged the growth of the museum at noon Oct. 4 at the museum at 11150 East Blvd. in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood. To register, visit clevelandart.org/events/lectures.
Cleveland Jewish News
For 90 years, local brides have passed down a wedding heirloom
When Ruth Klinger Borstein walked down the aisle in 1932, chiffon handkerchief in hand, she began a tradition that has lasted 90 years, crossed four generations and connected more than 85 brides. After her own wedding, she passed the handkerchief on to friends and eventually her daughter, Joan Borstein Rogoff...
Cleveland Jewish News
Humble Design Cleveland helps homeless with furnishings
Humble Design is an organization whose mission is to change lives by furnishing the homes of families and veterans emerging from homelessness free of charge. Founded in 2009 by Treger Strasberg in Detroit, Humble Design serves clients in Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, San Diego and Seattle. Strasberg and her husband, Rob, were inspired to create Humble Design after meeting a recently homeless family. After the family found a house they could afford, they had nothing left over in the budget to furnish it.
Cleveland Jewish News
Guardian Ad Litem pre-service training Oct. 3-4 in Independence
Cuyahoga County will host an OSC-approved Guardian Ad Litem pre-service training program from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the PALS for Healing Training Room at 4700 Rockside Road, Suite 153 in Independence. The training program will teach attorneys the skills necessary to advocate for local children at risk for...
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood police receive $30K in first responders funding from state
The Beachwood Police Department was awarded special funding by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine as part of the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program, according to a news release. This program is designed to support the wellness needs of law enforcement officers, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians.
Cleveland Jewish News
Solon Fall Festival to return Oct. 8
The Solon Fall Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at Solon Community Park at 6679 SOM Center Road. Festivities will include pumpkin decorating, fall fun, a corn box, a petting zoo, crafts, inflatables, music, backyard games and food trucks. About 50 local artisans and crafters will also be set up in a market selling items like soaps, jewelry, gifts and home decor. The market is presented in conjunction with Avant-Garde Arts & Crafts Show.
Cleveland Jewish News
Goldscher, Steven
Whenever you saw Steven P. Goldscher, you were guaranteed a smile, some sort of food offer and a joke or two. His compassionate kind soul shown through, forever thinking of others, and always there to bend an ear. A friend to everyone he met, loved being with people, and his generosity knew no bounds. He created joy and had a spiritual love of Judaism.
Cleveland Jewish News
Abrams, Alan
Alan Abrams, beloved husband of the late Gail (nee Nyer), passed away Oct. 1, 2022. Loving father of Debbie (Richard) Friedman and Adam (Carolyn) Abrams. Devoted grandfather of Mason, Austin (Marisa), Devon Friedman, and Chad, Peter and Jessica Abrams. Cherished great-grandfather of Scarlett. Services will be held at 11 a.m....
