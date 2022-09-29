Some people do not have heirs to pass down their monetary assets to upon their deaths. In some cases, they may opt to donate their money to charitable organizations. Michelle Blackford, philanthropic adviser at the Cleveland Foundation; Jessica Grashoff, senior gift planning officer at University Hospitals; Andrea Ponikvar, advancement officer at Cleveland Zoological Society; and Katie Shames, senior major gift and planned giving officer at The Cleveland Orchestra, all in Cleveland, discussed the options people have when designating funds to charitable organizations when they die.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO