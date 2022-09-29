Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris ripped for claiming government's Hurricane Ian relief will prioritize ‘communities of color’
Twitter users hounded Vice President Kamala Harris after she claimed that federal hurricane relief will be provided based on "equity," prioritizing "communities of color."
‘Monster’: Jeffrey Dahmer survivor never recovered after harrowing escape from killer, defense attorney says
Defense attorney Paul Ksicinski former client, Tracy Edwards, escaped from Jeffrey Dahmer's Milwaukee, Wisconsin apartment on the night of July 22, 1991.
'The View' host slams Sen. Graham's abortion bill: 'There is no such thing' as late-term abortion
"The View" co-host Sara Haines claimed there is "no such thing as people having late-term abortions" during Wednesday’s episode of the daytime talk show. Haines would go on to declare that the GOP claim that the Democratic Party supports abortions in the late stage of pregnancy is a "myth" designed to achieve a political outcome. She ultimately admitted that 1.3% of abortions are late-term abortions but employed that statistic to double down on her original point.
Washington Examiner
Biden's mental sharpness is increasingly doubtful, and it's a serious issue
How do you know President Joe Biden is genuinely losing the mental faculties required to govern? One way is to look at his White House staff scrambling to cover up every clue that this is the case. At a recent event, Biden called for Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) to come...
The House may finally vote — next week — on legislation to ban members of Congress from trading stocks
House Democrats just teed up a potential vote next week on a congressional stock trading ban. Top Democrats told colleagues that the legislation will most likely include Supreme Court justices. That inclusion — along with the short time members will have to consider the bill — may signal peril....
A government funding bill is introduced as Congress races to avoid an Oct. 1 shutdown
The stopgap bill keeps federal agencies funded at current levels through mid-December. But a fight over reforming the permitting process for energy projects is bumping against a Friday deadline.
Read the weird email Marco Rubio sent after Insider asked him about Lindsey Graham's abortion ban bill he's co-sponsoring
The email from Marco Rubio's office ordered Insider to quiz Democrats about their stance on abortion or else face some sort of public shaming on September 20.
Marco Rubio, Who Last Month Said Abortion Regulation Should Be Left to the States, Endorses a Federal Ban
Many Republicans were dismayed by the federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) unveiled this week, viewing it as politically unwise and constitutionally suspect. But yesterday Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), who is running for reelection this year, announced that he is co-sponsoring Graham's bill, which would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of gestation or later. Rubio's support for the bill blatantly contradicts the position he was taking just a few weeks ago, when he said abortion regulation should be left to the states, and his avowed support for federalism more generally.
A leftist victory in Brazil's election could be the lifeline Cuba, Venezuela need right now
As Brazilians go to the polls this weekend some analysts are concerned that a leftist victory could strengthen the dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela. Others question whether Bolsonaro will accept defeat if he loses.
Joy Reid says DeSantis warning to looters in Ian’s aftermath is like racist threat from ‘segregationist’
MSNBC's Joy Reid accused Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., of using racist, segregationist tropes when warning looters not to invade homes of Hurricane Ian survivors.
Bill Maher defends Biden from complaints of his age following 'Where's Jackie?' gaffe
Liberal comedian Bill Maher offered a full-throated defense for President Biden after he called out for the late Rep. Jackie Walorski by name at a White House event this week.
During Texas debate with Gov. Greg Abbott, Beto O'Rourke supporters sound off
During a Friday night debate between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke, watch party attendees share why they're backing the Democratic candidate.
KCBY
New poll paints bleak picture for Dems heading into midterm elections
WASHINGTON (TND) — A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll painted a bleak picture for Democrats heading into the 2022 midterm elections. According to the poll, among likely voters, Republicans hold a five-point lead over Democrats in generic congressional balloting. Furthermore, the polling indicated just 35% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning...
Russian nuclear submarine armed with 'doomsday' weapon disappears from Arctic harbor: report
Russia's Belgorod nuclear submarine is no longer operating in the Arctic. NATO has warned its member countries that Putin may be testing the vessel's "doomsday" weapon.
Wisconsin Senate race shifts toward Johnson: poll
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) led his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes by 4 points in a new Fox News poll after the same survey showed Barnes leading last month. The poll found Johnson garnered the support of 48 percent of respondents, compared to Barnes’s 44 percent. Five percent said they didn’t know who they would lean toward, and 2 percent said they wouldn’t vote.
Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms
Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
Bill Maher suggests Biden bump Kamala Harris from Dem ticket in 2024: 'I just think she's a bad politician'
Liberal comedian Bill Maher suggested President Biden should find a different running mate ahead of 2024 since Vice President Kamala Harris is "just not popular anywhere."
Lindsey Graham's Proposed Federal Abortion Ban is an Unconstitutional Assault on Federalism—But it Might Fly Under Current Supreme Court Precedent
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham recently proposed a federal law banning most abortions more than 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The idea flies in the face of many years of Republican rhetoric to the effect that overruling Roe v. Wade (as the Court recently did in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization) would return the issue of abortion to the states. If enacted, it would also be an unconstitutional extension of federal power. But it might nonetheless be upheld under the Supreme Court's overbroad interpretation of Congress' power to regulate interstate commerce.
Latina ex-Democrat tells MSNBC she switched parties because she's for ‘God, country, family and hard work’
Latino voters told MSNBC they'd vote Republican in November because they identify more with the GOP's values of God, country, family and hard work.
Sen. Hirono blasted for 'call to arms' response to abortion bill: ‘Sounds like she’s calling for violence’
Hawaii Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono was criticized on Twitter for suggesting that it is time for a literal "call to arms" to fight against the pro-life movement. On Wednesday, Hirono spoke on the Senate floor about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s, R-S.C., latest bill proposal to ban abortions after 15 weeks. She, along with other Democratic senators, vehemently opposed the legislation for pushing an "extreme MAGA Republican" agenda.
