College Football Wrap-Up recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines the significance of them moving forward. For 56 minutes of game action Saturday, the impossible looked like it was about to become reality. Georgia, which has looked utterly unbeatable all season, trailed for virtually the entire game at Missouri, falling behind by as many as 13 points. The Bulldogs would claw back and score the eventual game-winning score with just over four minutes to play, but the rest of the SEC should feel much better about their chances versus the defending champions.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO