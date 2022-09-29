ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theScore

Steelers name Pickett starting QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving forward with rookie Kenny Pickett as their starting quarterback, the team announced Tuesday. Head coach Mike Tomlin explained that the offense's overall struggles played a factor in the quarterback change. "(Mitch Trubisky's) performance was a component of the decision but not the only component of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
theScore

Falcons placing Patterson on IR

The Atlanta Falcons placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve due to a lingering knee injury, head coach Arthur Smith said Monday. The 31-year-old tailback is set to undergo a minor procedure with the expectation that he'll be back sooner rather than later, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He'll miss at least four games before being eligible to return.
ATLANTA, GA
theScore

Javonte Williams out for season with torn ACL

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Monday. An MRI also revealed Williams has a torn LCL and posterior lateral corner, sources told Ian Rapoport of...
DENVER, CO
theScore

Jets' late rally spoils Pickett's NFL debut

The Pittsburgh Steelers turned to first-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to replace Mitch Trubisky for the second half of Sunday's 24-20 loss against the New York Jets. Pittsburgh inserted Pickett after Trubisky struggled to spark the offense, leaving the Steelers trailing 10-6 at halftime. The veteran quarterback completed 7 of 13 pass attempts for 84 yards with one interception and was sacked three times.
PITTSBURGH, PA
theScore

Rivera: Robinson medically cleared, optimistic RB can play in Week 5

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced Monday that running back Brian Robinson has been medically cleared and the team will open the three-week window to activate him to the main roster, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. Robinson landed on the non-football injury list after he was...
NFL
theScore

CFB Wrap-Up: Takeaways from Week 5's biggest games

College Football Wrap-Up recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines the significance of them moving forward. For 56 minutes of game action Saturday, the impossible looked like it was about to become reality. Georgia, which has looked utterly unbeatable all season, trailed for virtually the entire game at Missouri, falling behind by as many as 13 points. The Bulldogs would claw back and score the eventual game-winning score with just over four minutes to play, but the rest of the SEC should feel much better about their chances versus the defending champions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
theScore

Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 5

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver-wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap. Only...
NFL
theScore

Giants miss postseason 1 year after winning 107 games

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sergio Alcántara had a pair of two-run doubles for Arizona in the Diamondbacks' 8-4 win over San Francisco which eliminated the Giants from postseason contention on Saturday. Christian Walker went 3 for 5 with an RBI double, finishing a homer shy of hitting for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

G League Ignite signs 4-star guard London Johnson

London Johnson, a four-star guard in the 2023 class, will sign with the G League Ignite program ahead of the upcoming season, he told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Johnson's deal will be in the seven figures and count as the largest Ignite salary since its inception in 2020, sources told Charania.
NBA

