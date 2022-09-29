ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns

If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Photos Show Massive Recovery Days After Hurricane Ian Hit Florida, Carolinas

Days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida and the Carolinas, residents are struggling to navigate flooded roads and neighborhoods and federal emergency management officials are conducting major search-and-rescue efforts amid the destruction. The recorded death toll from the storm surpassed 80 over the weekend and is expected to rise as floodwaters...
FLORIDA STATE
ketr.org

Decades-old debate over proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir has become part of Northeast Texas political landscape

The Marvin Nichols Reservoir remains a theoretical project that its proponents believe will solve the Dallas-Fort Worth’s water problems for what they hope would be forever. However, the reservoir is no closer to becoming a reality now than it has over the past 30 years it has been the subject of heated debate throughout North and Northeast Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
Philosophy Blogger

Texas May Turn Into A Blue State Led By Democrats ( Opinion)

The 2016 presidential election proved that Texas is no longer a solidly red state. Hillary Clinton won 52 percent of the vote in Harris County, home to Houston, and came within nine points of Donald Trump statewide. This shift is thanks in part to the state's growing Hispanic, African-American, and Asian population fueled by immigration, which has been voting increasingly Democratic in recent years.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Odd? Are These The 7 Strangest Places To Visit In Texas?

Texas has been called a bunch of things. Strange? Um, not sure about that one. But, every state does have its share of STRANGE and I guess TEXAS is not an exemption to that. According to this video, these are 7 of the Strangest Places In Texas. Have you visited any of these places on the list? Here is the list in no particular order, they are all strange!
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Missing Texas teacher spotted walking down the street in New Orleans

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas teacher who has been missing since September 22 was spotted walking down the street in New Orleans. Police say they believe Michelle Reynolds left her residence in Alvin, Texas driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300. The car was found a couple of days later in New Orleans, Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
dallasexpress.com

Inflation, Supply Shortages Impact Texas State Fair

The State Fair of Texas opened on September 30, and vendors are struggling with similar supply shortages that Texas restaurants have faced in recent months. Chicken, paper plates, utensils, and similar supplies have been hard to come by for fair vendors this year, Fox 4 News reported. Some vendors, such...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Couple Gets Married in South Carolina Just Before Hurricane Ian Hits

Hurricane Ian hit the Carolinas as a category 1 hurricane. Strong winds and heavy rains caused a lot of flooding and damage around the area. "It was very windy,” newlywed and Dallas resident Collin Pruett said. “There is some down trees and some power lines. It's really hitting the islands north of Charleston a little bit harder than it's hitting here."
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

DFW winter storm updates: Power outages, downed trees, flights

DALLAS — The newest updates for Friday will be discovered right here. The wintery precipitation that fell in a single day into Thursday morning has come to an finish, because the winter storm pushes out of North Texas. The climate system, which introduced freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Critical Missing Alert Discontinued for Missing Woman

A "Critical Missing" Alert has been discontinued for a woman who was last seen in the 800 block of W. 10th Street on Saturday, according to police. The woman was previously seen on Oct. 1 at around 11 a.m. In a Twitter post, Dallas police said the woman was located and is currently safe. No additional information has been released at this time.
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day

DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Texas DPS South region operation stops human smuggling attempt

WESLACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Homeland Security Investigations and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division are investigating an attempted human smuggling attempt in Weslaco. A DPS special agent noticed several vehicles arrive after 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Mid Valley Airport where seven individuals boarded a...
WESLACO, TX

