ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hershey, PA
Hershey, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Hershey, PA
Government
PennLive.com

Nonprofit purchases former grocery store

A nonprofit has announced it has purchased a former Darrenkamp’s store. Blessings of Hope has purchased the 52,000-square-foot facility at 191 Ridgeview Road South in Mount Joy Township. Blessings of Hope is a food bank that supplies other ministries, who in turn directly distribute food to the public. The...
MOUNT JOY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Health System#Icu#The Hospitals#Medical Services#General Health#Clew Medical#Tele Icu#St Joseph Medical Center#Penn State Health
lebtown.com

Target announces Nov. 6 grand opening of Lebanon store

Target will hold a grand opening of its Lebanon store (1745 Quentin Road) on Nov. 6, according to flyers posted on the store’s doors. The company has not yet officially confirmed an opening date through its public relations firm, but flyers posted on the doors of the new store indicate a Nov. 6 grand opening.
LEBANON, PA
abc27 News

What’s Going Around: COVID, flu, pink eye, strep throat

This week, the providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are seeing COVID-19, flu, RSV, viral syndrome, and strep throat. WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing asthma attacks and upper respiratory illnesses. The CVS MinuteClinic in York is seeing increasing COVID cases, viral upper respiratory illnesses, viral sore […]
YORK, PA
WGAL

A solemn anniversary in the Susquehanna Valley

Today marks 16 years since the West Nickel Mines School shooting in Lancaster County. On Oct. 2, 2006, a shooter held ten girls hostage in an Amish one-room schoolhouse. He shot all ten of them, killing five. Since then, the school has been demolished and a new one-room schoolhouse was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NorthcentralPA.com

Malware attack threatens personal data of nearly 3,000 Geisinger patients

Danville, Pa. — A billing services provider for Geisinger recently notified Geisinger patients of a data breach that compromised personal and protected health information. Geisinger contracts with VisitPay for online billing services. On July 18, VisitPay notified Geisinger that Kaye-Smith, a marketing execution and supply chain vendor for VisitPay, was subject to a malware attack. Risk assessment revealed an impact on 2,857 Geisinger patients across the health system’s service area....
DANVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
185K+
Followers
77K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy