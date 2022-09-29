Read full article on original website
Penn State Health hospital in Lancaster begins accepting patients
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Health is making it more convenient for residents of Lancaster and York counties and the surrounding region to access its health care with the opening of its newest hospital. Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center welcomed its first patients on Monday. It is located near the intersection of State […]
Here’s the latest data from the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on new COVID cases, deaths and more.
The city of Harrisburg has announced it has received $2.3 million in grant money for its parks. More than half of the funding will come from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, which will go directly towards beautification and environmental projects. “This is tremendous, and these grants are...
Marjorie Beck and her husband are both in their late 50s with medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to getting severely ill from COVID-19. That’s why the Lebanon County couple took their earliest opportunity to get the new COVID-19 booster, receiving them at a Rite Aid in Palmyra on Sept. 17.
Mary Eichelberger knows her days along tree-lined South 42nd Street are numbered. The two-story home she shares with her husband, Robert Eichelberger, in Swatara Township’s Sunnydale neighborhood is targeted for demolition as part of the ongoing I-83 Capital Beltway expansion project. “We’ve been through a lot back here,” said...
LEBANON, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Lebanon VA Medical Center announced that health care eligibility for certain Vietnam, Gulf War and Post 9/11 veterans is being widely expanded, beginning Oct. 1 under the PACT Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden last summer.
A nonprofit has announced it has purchased a former Darrenkamp’s store. Blessings of Hope has purchased the 52,000-square-foot facility at 191 Ridgeview Road South in Mount Joy Township. Blessings of Hope is a food bank that supplies other ministries, who in turn directly distribute food to the public. The...
Dr. Roger Thomas, professor emeritus of paleontology at Franklin & Marshall College, will present a lecture on life forms as they were 512 million years ago on the seafloor of the ocean Papetus, in the region now occupied by Lancaster and York counties. The free event will take place at...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Three people died and two others were injured when an SUV struck a deer along the Indiana Toll Road and crashed into an oncoming pickup truck, police said. Indiana State Police said preliminary findings indicate the SUV was traveling westbound just before 8 p.m. Sunday...
Target will hold a grand opening of its Lebanon store (1745 Quentin Road) on Nov. 6, according to flyers posted on the store’s doors. The company has not yet officially confirmed an opening date through its public relations firm, but flyers posted on the doors of the new store indicate a Nov. 6 grand opening.
This week, the providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are seeing COVID-19, flu, RSV, viral syndrome, and strep throat. WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing asthma attacks and upper respiratory illnesses. The CVS MinuteClinic in York is seeing increasing COVID cases, viral upper respiratory illnesses, viral sore […]
Today marks 16 years since the West Nickel Mines School shooting in Lancaster County. On Oct. 2, 2006, a shooter held ten girls hostage in an Amish one-room schoolhouse. He shot all ten of them, killing five. Since then, the school has been demolished and a new one-room schoolhouse was...
A neighborhood butcher shop in Cumberland County that carved a niche with local, sustainable meats is closing. Smoke & Pickles Artisan Butcher Shop owner David T. Mills III announced on Sunday the Mechanicsburg shop and restaurant is permanently closing on Nov. 23.
The Pennsylvania man who hosted "The Appraisers," a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, was killed last week after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel Township, Berks County, was riding in a golf cart along...
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Council will vote Monday on whether to fund a study to explore how to link the region's two major bike trails. If successful, officials could create roughly 50 miles of uninterrupted bike trail from the Inner Harbor to Pennsylvania. The proposed $120,000...
After a "lengthy investigation," four people were arrested in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Perry County in 2020, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
A recent study has found which cities in the U.S. are the best for sober living. And one of the absolute best happens to be located in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue,’ episode 7 available: Will Shawn Sinisi find sobriety with the country’s ‘best’ rehab?
When a 15-year-old is violently killed in any community, our leaders must stand up, collectively, and give voice to the sadness and trauma wrought by such violence and useless death. In such moments, our leaders must rise and tell us what they will do to seek out the causes of...
Former Penn State University President Graham Spanier will discuss his new book, “In the Lions’ Den: The Penn State Scandal and a Rush to Judgment,” at a special in-person event at a central Pa. bookstore. The event will run from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 16 at Cupboard Maker...
Danville, Pa. — A billing services provider for Geisinger recently notified Geisinger patients of a data breach that compromised personal and protected health information. Geisinger contracts with VisitPay for online billing services. On July 18, VisitPay notified Geisinger that Kaye-Smith, a marketing execution and supply chain vendor for VisitPay, was subject to a malware attack. Risk assessment revealed an impact on 2,857 Geisinger patients across the health system’s service area....
