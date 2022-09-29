ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Governor again suspends Georgia gas taxes into mid-November

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's governor is extending the suspension of the state's motor fuel tax through Nov. 11. Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a fifth time, meaning the suspension will be in place through the Nov. 8 election when Kemp, a Republican, seeks another term against Democrat Stacey Abrams.
GEORGIA STATE
Republican tepid on Trump in Nevada gubernatorial debate

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's Republican gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo, sought in a debate on Sunday to distance himself from former President Donald Trump over his lies about the 2020 election, but said Trump's policies were better than those under the Biden administration, which he blames for inflation and rising interest rates.
NEVADA STATE
The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths

At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Florida faced a housing crisis. Ian has made it worse.

ESTERO, Fla. - The billions of dollars in damage caused by Hurricane Ian has exacerbated an already urgent housing crisis for Florida, with thousands of displaced residents unsure where they'll live in one of the country's most expensive states. On Monday, about 1,700 people remained in emergency shelters, many of...
FLORIDA STATE
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Man shot several times at California youth football game

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said. Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School. No one...
ONTARIO, CA

